I-79 southbound closed between Big Chimney and Mink Shoals

By Amanda Barber
 4 days ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says all lanes of Interstate 79 southbound remain closed after a tractor-trailer rollover on Sunday morning between Big Chimney and Mink Shoals.

The crash happened at the 2.6 mile marker around 5:30 a.m., according to Pinch Volunteer Fire Department and Metro 911.

    (Photo courtesy of Pinch VFD)
    (Photo courtesy of Pinch VFD)

As of 11:19 a.m., the lanes are expected to be shut down for another four hours.

The lanes are shut down just north of the Mink Shoals exit, according to dispatchers. The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says all southbound traffic is being diverted off I-79 at Exit 5, also known as the Big Chimney Exit. Metro 911 advises drivers should use caution in the area.

Metro dispatchers say no one was injured in the accident.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Pinch VFD responded to this accident.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

