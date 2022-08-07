ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Buccaneers quarterbacks coach has shocking update on Tom Brady

Following the 2021-22 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was initially ready to call it quits, announcing his retirement from football following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams back in January. However, that retirement was short-lived, with the future Hall of Famer unretiring just a few months later. And based on early practice reports, it’s a good thing he did.
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Get to know JUCO big man Kalifa Sakho

South Plains Community College big man Kalifa Sakho has started to see his recruitment expand. The 7-foot big man from France averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Sakho’s head coach at South Plains CC, coach Hayden Sowers talked on his game. “Kalifa will graduate from...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State DC Jim Knowles names top 2 linebackers for 2022 scheme

Ohio State is entering its first season with Jim Knowles as the defensive coordinator. Knowles, formerly at Oklahoma State, will have the Buckeyes playing in a 4-2-5 scheme. Knowles has identified his top 2 linebackers as Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg, per Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch. Steele is...
COLUMBUS, OH
Football
247Sports

Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

2025 QB Cole Geer holds an early offer from Virginia Tech

With a broken fibula sidelining Class of 2025 quarterback Cole Geer (Deerfield Academy/Deerfield, MA), schools had to wait until the evaluation period to get their eyes on the 6-foot 1-inch prospect. This spring, Geer netted scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, UMass, and UConn. He added an offer from Boston College...
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Spun

Nebraska Reveals Interesting Development In Quarterback Battle

Nebraska's quarterback competition could be closer than initially expected. Head coach Scott Frost recently established Casey Thompson as the favorite, telling Omaha World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins that the Texas transfer had "separated himself" from the rest of Nebraska's quarterbacks. While Frost called the starting seat Thompson's "job to lose," he's still...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M

Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Huskers make offer to Iowa Western defensive lineman

Nebraska football made a junior college defensive line offer on Thursday, becoming the first offer for Iowa Western CC defensive tackle Quientrail Jamison-Travis. “After a great conversation with @coach_frost I’m am blessed to receive my 1st division one offer from the University Of Nebraska,” he wrote on social media on Thursday announcing the offer.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Five-star Mookie Cook to decide Friday

For a second time, five-star wing Mookie Cook is ready to announce a college decision. A 6-foot-7 small forward from Portland who attends Compass Prep in the Phoenix area and currently ranks No. 4 nationally in 247Sports ranking of the class 0f 2023, Cook originally committed to Dana Altman his home state school Oregon at the end of March before re-opening his recruitment in June.
247Sports

What WR coach Kelsey Pope said Thursday about Tennessee's wideouts

Everything first-year Tennessee wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope said after Thursday's practice:. ON RECEIVERS OTHER THAN CEDRIC TILLMAN THAT HAVE STEPPED UP DURING CAMP. “Oh, man. That’s been a long list this camp. We’ve been fortunate. Jalin Hyatt seems like a different guy mentally. Physically he’s gained about 8-10 pounds. But the competitiveness that he showed last year, he’s channeling it in a different direction (now). You see him respond the right way. You see him coach guys up when he’s not in. He’s really taken on that accountability role for himself but also for the (wide receiver) room. Squirrel White has been phenomenal. Chas Nimrod has been a pleasant surprise, along with the guys that were already here. Ramel Keyton has had a really good camp. He’s made some plays. The biggest thing with him is to emphasize on being consistent, not only on the underneath but challenging him down the field to make those plays consistently. Jimmy Calloway has been another one that has stood out in this camp.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

WATCH: A&M boss Jimbo Fisher talks fall camp QB battle

Watch as Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher discusses his team approximately a week in their fall camp. He talks about the performances of quarterbacks Haynes King, Conner Weigman, and Max Johnson, what his team has accomplished so far in workouts, and what they need to do to be better in 2022. Please go to the 7:42 mark of the video which is courtesy of Texas A&M athletics.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Tavion Gadson is FSU's latest commitment along the defensive line

TALLAHASSEE — Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins three-star defensive lineman Tavion Gadson committed to Florida State on Thursday. The Seminoles had been a steady contender in his recruitment dating back to when they offered in March, soon after a Junior Day visit to Tallahassee for the Peach State prospect. An official visit in late June put the Seminoles clearly out-front in his recruitment and that held true to him making his public commitment today. He went in-depth with Noles247.com on his decision here.
247Sports

Midday Mash: Mickey pushing Manning, RB competition stays hot, a Husker bowl prediction for the road

Welcome to the (Midday) Mash, a daily breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Mickey Joseph doesn't seem one to leave the tough stuff unsaid, and in that way it will be a prominent sidebar within his position group to see if Omar Manning can take that important ascent as a receiver during his final Husker season.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

OBR Gameday to Offer Browns Fans New Features in 2022

Hanging out with Browns fans throughout Gameday has been a tradition on the OBR since 1999. The OBR has some great new features during the game in 2022 that we hope you will really enjoy. Here’s what our schedule will look like starting during Friday's Browns-Jaguars pre-season game:. ONE...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

247Sports

