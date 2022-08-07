Read full article on original website
Related
The Block: The Cale Gundy situation at Oklahoma escalates
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the latest surrounding the departure of the Sooners' WR coach after uttering a "racially-charged word".
thecomeback.com
Buccaneers quarterbacks coach has shocking update on Tom Brady
Following the 2021-22 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was initially ready to call it quits, announcing his retirement from football following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams back in January. However, that retirement was short-lived, with the future Hall of Famer unretiring just a few months later. And based on early practice reports, it’s a good thing he did.
Get to know JUCO big man Kalifa Sakho
South Plains Community College big man Kalifa Sakho has started to see his recruitment expand. The 7-foot big man from France averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Sakho’s head coach at South Plains CC, coach Hayden Sowers talked on his game. “Kalifa will graduate from...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State DC Jim Knowles names top 2 linebackers for 2022 scheme
Ohio State is entering its first season with Jim Knowles as the defensive coordinator. Knowles, formerly at Oklahoma State, will have the Buckeyes playing in a 4-2-5 scheme. Knowles has identified his top 2 linebackers as Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg, per Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch. Steele is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hear From Jim Knowles, LBs Following Ohio State's Fifth Practice Of Fall Camp
The Buckeyes expect to have a top-five defense under Knowles, and that starts with the linebackers.
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
2025 QB Cole Geer holds an early offer from Virginia Tech
With a broken fibula sidelining Class of 2025 quarterback Cole Geer (Deerfield Academy/Deerfield, MA), schools had to wait until the evaluation period to get their eyes on the 6-foot 1-inch prospect. This spring, Geer netted scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, UMass, and UConn. He added an offer from Boston College...
Nebraska Reveals Interesting Development In Quarterback Battle
Nebraska's quarterback competition could be closer than initially expected. Head coach Scott Frost recently established Casey Thompson as the favorite, telling Omaha World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins that the Texas transfer had "separated himself" from the rest of Nebraska's quarterbacks. While Frost called the starting seat Thompson's "job to lose," he's still...
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M
Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
Huskers make offer to Iowa Western defensive lineman
Nebraska football made a junior college defensive line offer on Thursday, becoming the first offer for Iowa Western CC defensive tackle Quientrail Jamison-Travis. “After a great conversation with @coach_frost I’m am blessed to receive my 1st division one offer from the University Of Nebraska,” he wrote on social media on Thursday announcing the offer.
Five-star Mookie Cook to decide Friday
For a second time, five-star wing Mookie Cook is ready to announce a college decision. A 6-foot-7 small forward from Portland who attends Compass Prep in the Phoenix area and currently ranks No. 4 nationally in 247Sports ranking of the class 0f 2023, Cook originally committed to Dana Altman his home state school Oregon at the end of March before re-opening his recruitment in June.
What WR coach Kelsey Pope said Thursday about Tennessee's wideouts
Everything first-year Tennessee wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope said after Thursday's practice:. ON RECEIVERS OTHER THAN CEDRIC TILLMAN THAT HAVE STEPPED UP DURING CAMP. “Oh, man. That’s been a long list this camp. We’ve been fortunate. Jalin Hyatt seems like a different guy mentally. Physically he’s gained about 8-10 pounds. But the competitiveness that he showed last year, he’s channeling it in a different direction (now). You see him respond the right way. You see him coach guys up when he’s not in. He’s really taken on that accountability role for himself but also for the (wide receiver) room. Squirrel White has been phenomenal. Chas Nimrod has been a pleasant surprise, along with the guys that were already here. Ramel Keyton has had a really good camp. He’s made some plays. The biggest thing with him is to emphasize on being consistent, not only on the underneath but challenging him down the field to make those plays consistently. Jimmy Calloway has been another one that has stood out in this camp.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia football: Jamon Dumas-Johnson has ‘challenged himself’ in lead-up to season
By the time Georgia’s spring practice concluded, Jamon Dumas-Johnson looked like a favorite to start at inside linebacker for the Bulldogs. Based on what his position coach said this week, Dumas-Johnson has continued working to make sure he makes that possibility a reality. Georgia co-defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach Glenn...
WATCH: A&M boss Jimbo Fisher talks fall camp QB battle
Watch as Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher discusses his team approximately a week in their fall camp. He talks about the performances of quarterbacks Haynes King, Conner Weigman, and Max Johnson, what his team has accomplished so far in workouts, and what they need to do to be better in 2022. Please go to the 7:42 mark of the video which is courtesy of Texas A&M athletics.
57 things we saw and heard at LSU's open practice today
LSU hit the practice fields on the Ponderosa Thursday morning for the seventh practice of fall camp. It came on the heels of the team’s first day off after six straight days of action. The Geaux247 staff was on hand for the open practice that included 12 periods where...
Live from Kyle Field: Jimbo Fisher talks about fall camp
Follow along with Gigem 247 as Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher talks all things concerning Aggies' football. His squad is going into its first scrimmage of fall camp and he'll discuss what his expects in the quarterback battle between Haynes King, Conner Weigman, and Max Johnson.
Tavion Gadson is FSU's latest commitment along the defensive line
TALLAHASSEE — Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins three-star defensive lineman Tavion Gadson committed to Florida State on Thursday. The Seminoles had been a steady contender in his recruitment dating back to when they offered in March, soon after a Junior Day visit to Tallahassee for the Peach State prospect. An official visit in late June put the Seminoles clearly out-front in his recruitment and that held true to him making his public commitment today. He went in-depth with Noles247.com on his decision here.
Midday Mash: Mickey pushing Manning, RB competition stays hot, a Husker bowl prediction for the road
Welcome to the (Midday) Mash, a daily breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Mickey Joseph doesn't seem one to leave the tough stuff unsaid, and in that way it will be a prominent sidebar within his position group to see if Omar Manning can take that important ascent as a receiver during his final Husker season.
Coach TV: Defensive line coach Paul Randolph talks depth, versatility, newcomers
Watch and listen to what Indiana defensive line coach Paul Randolph had to say Thursday about the defensive line group during fall training camp.
OBR Gameday to Offer Browns Fans New Features in 2022
Hanging out with Browns fans throughout Gameday has been a tradition on the OBR since 1999. The OBR has some great new features during the game in 2022 that we hope you will really enjoy. Here’s what our schedule will look like starting during Friday's Browns-Jaguars pre-season game:. ONE...
247Sports
44K+
Followers
359K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0