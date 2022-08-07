Read full article on original website
Related
Stars Who Skipped Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ Wedding: Melissa Gorga, Andy Cohen and More
No shows. Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas had a huge wedding ceremony on Saturday, August 6, but some familiar faces weren't seen in the crowd. “I’m inviting a lot of Housewives. … We’ll see who comes and who can make it and who can’t make it,” the bride, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly in […]
bravotv.com
Now We Know Why Kyle Richards Didn’t Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding
The RHOBH cast member explained her absence from the RHONJ wedding — and it has to do with her new house in Aspen. As Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, many, many Bravolebs were there to celebrate The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple. However, as fans were quick to notice, Kyle Richards — who was on Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Teresa — wasn’t one of them. A day after the nuptials, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained her absence and shared a very exciting real estate update in the process.
Teresa Giudice’s wedding drama, Erika Jayne gets messy and more!
This week, housewives fans were shocked when Jen Shah changed her plea to guilty in her fraud case, just a week before the trial begins. Erika Jayne had to apologize to Garcelle Beauvais for cursing at her son on Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Find out why Dina Manzo is not attending Teresa Giudice’s wedding. All of this and more juicy gossip on this episode of “Virtual Reali-tea.” Subscribe to our YouTube!
People
Teresa Giudice's Daughters Look So Grown Up in Ultra-Glam Bridesmaid Dresses at Her Wedding
Teresa Giudice's daughters love glam just as much as she does. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom's side, as she wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday—and were ready to celebrate the big day in striking blush-pink bridesmaids gowns.
RELATED PEOPLE
'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are married: Look inside the couple's lavish New Jersey wedding
Teresa Giudice became a married woman once again and had her fairytale wedding with new husband Luis Ruelas at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey on Saturday. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" icon was surrounded by friends, family and colleagues from various Bravo franchises as she said "I do" to Ruelas in front of more than 200 guests at the East Brunswick estate.
People
All the Details on Teresa Giudice's Blush Wedding Dress and Sentimental Veil Inscription
Teresa Giudice's wedding dress is full of sentimental value. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star married Luis Ruelas on Saturday in a custom dress that pulled together the most important aspects of her life. Designer Mark Zunino shared his original sketches on Instagram over the weekend, giving an inside...
How Joe Giudice Feels About Ex Teresa Marrying Luis Ruelas As Wedding Nears
Joe Giudice is “genuinely happy” as his ex Teresa Giudice nears her marriage to 46-year-old businessman, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. A source close to the reality star spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed Joe’s feelings as Teresa and Luis’s wedding approaches. “Despite everything that went...
realitytitbit.com
Teresa Giudice’s diamond eight-carat ring speaks heights for hubby Luis’ riches
It’s getting close to a year since Luis Rueles popped the question to his wife, Teresa Giudice, and he did so with a whopping engagement ring. Luis proposed to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star last October and fans still can’t get over the huge engagement ring.
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
Dina Manzo Heads To The Beach Amid Rumored Rift With Best Friend Teresa Giudice
Dina Manzo appeared unfazed by the rumors that she had a falling-out with her best friend Teresa Giudice ahead of the latter’s wedding. The 50-year-old entrepreneur and former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star took to Instagram Tuesday to share a series of summery snaps from her upcoming feature in Lux Lifestyle magazine.
Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’
The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”
Popculture
Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth
Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
International Business Times
Melissa, Joe Gorga Didn't Blindside Teresa Giudice, Sent Notice They Won't Attend Wedding: Report
Teresa Giudice reportedly received a heads up ahead of her wedding that her brother and sister-in-law wouldn't be attending. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star tied the knot with businessman Luis Ruelas in a lavish ceremony in New Jersey Saturday. But while her children and many of her fellow Bravo stars were in attendance at the nuptials, Giudice's brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga were notably missing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What It Was Really Like to Attend Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas
Watch: Inside RHONJ's Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas' Wedding (EXCLUSIVE) The best word to describe Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Reulas' nuptials? According to Loni Love: "extravagant." The co-host of E! News' Daily Pop was among the guests at The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's August 6 wedding, and...
bravotv.com
Joe Giudice Posts a Beautiful Photo of His Daughters at Teresa’s Wedding
Teresa Giudice’s ex-husband posted a lovely moment of his four daughters at the RHONJ cast member’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Teresa Giudice’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice, may not have been at her wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas on August 6, but he was sending love from afar to their four daughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana — who were in attendance at the event.
Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas Say 'I Do' — Gorgas, Manzo Boycott Wedding
It's official: Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are married!. Us Weekly reports the couple wed on Saturday, August 6, at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Giudice was lovely in a white strapless mermaid dress, accessorizing with sheer gloves and a statement tiara. Ruelas wore a white...
Joe Giudice Feels Bad Luis Ruelas Has To Deal With Joe And Melissa Gorga Now That He’s Married To Teresa Giudice
I know I’m not the only one that wants to see just one good season of Teresa Guidice and Melissa Gorga as a power duo on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. However, I think fans may have to wait just a little bit longer for that to come full circle. Listen, I’ll be the […] The post Joe Giudice Feels Bad Luis Ruelas Has To Deal With Joe And Melissa Gorga Now That He’s Married To Teresa Giudice appeared first on Reality Tea.
Tami Roman Reveals What Happened When She Tried To Join ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise
While moving on from 'Basketball Wives,' Tami Roman wanted to take her talents to the 'Real Housewives' franchise.
Serena Williams Covers 'Vogue' with Daughter Olympia as She Reveals Plans for a Second Baby
Serena Williams is shifting her focus from Grand Slams to growing a family. The tennis legend, 40, opened up in a first-person essay for Vogue about her decision to begin an "evolution" away from tennis and her hopes of adding another little one to her family of three. The mom...
Tamra Judge Confirms Her ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Return: ‘Drama Is in Session’
“Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” star Tamra Judge confirmed Wednesday that she is returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for Season 17. After appearing on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” Tuesday evening, fans were waiting for the former “Orange County” star to confirm the rumors that she would be returning to the franchise — but it wasn’t until Wednesday night’s “WWHL” Judge made a surprise appearance and finally confirmed her return.
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Ultrasound Photos of Baby Boy with Tarek El Moussa: 'So Special'
Heather Rae El Moussa is celebrating a special pregnancy milestone!. The Selling Sunset star, 34, shared the "first 'glimpse' of [her] baby boy" with husband Tarek El Moussa to Instagram Tuesday night, posting a series of ultrasound photos. "This was my very first time seeing him since I found out...
People
300K+
Followers
49K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0