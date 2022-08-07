ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bravotv.com

Now We Know Why Kyle Richards Didn’t Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

The RHOBH cast member explained her absence from the RHONJ wedding — and it has to do with her new house in Aspen. As Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, many, many Bravolebs were there to celebrate The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple. However, as fans were quick to notice, Kyle Richards — who was on Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Teresa — wasn’t one of them. A day after the nuptials, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained her absence and shared a very exciting real estate update in the process.
Page Six

Teresa Giudice’s wedding drama, Erika Jayne gets messy and more!

This week, housewives fans were shocked when Jen Shah changed her plea to guilty in her fraud case, just a week before the trial begins. Erika Jayne had to apologize to Garcelle Beauvais for cursing at her son on Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Find out why Dina Manzo is not attending Teresa Giudice’s wedding. All of this and more juicy gossip on this episode of “Virtual Reali-tea.” Subscribe to our YouTube!
People

Teresa Giudice's Daughters Look So Grown Up in Ultra-Glam Bridesmaid Dresses at Her Wedding

Teresa Giudice's daughters love glam just as much as she does. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom's side, as she wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday—and were ready to celebrate the big day in striking blush-pink bridesmaids gowns.
Fox News

'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are married: Look inside the couple's lavish New Jersey wedding

Teresa Giudice became a married woman once again and had her fairytale wedding with new husband Luis Ruelas at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey on Saturday. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" icon was surrounded by friends, family and colleagues from various Bravo franchises as she said "I do" to Ruelas in front of more than 200 guests at the East Brunswick estate.
International Business Times

Dina Manzo Heads To The Beach Amid Rumored Rift With Best Friend Teresa Giudice

Dina Manzo appeared unfazed by the rumors that she had a falling-out with her best friend Teresa Giudice ahead of the latter’s wedding. The 50-year-old entrepreneur and former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star took to Instagram Tuesday to share a series of summery snaps from her upcoming feature in Lux Lifestyle magazine.
HollywoodLife

Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’

The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth

Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
International Business Times

Melissa, Joe Gorga Didn't Blindside Teresa Giudice, Sent Notice They Won't Attend Wedding: Report

Teresa Giudice reportedly received a heads up ahead of her wedding that her brother and sister-in-law wouldn't be attending. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star tied the knot with businessman Luis Ruelas in a lavish ceremony in New Jersey Saturday. But while her children and many of her fellow Bravo stars were in attendance at the nuptials, Giudice's brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga were notably missing.
bravotv.com

Joe Giudice Posts a Beautiful Photo of His Daughters at Teresa’s Wedding

Teresa Giudice’s ex-husband posted a lovely moment of his four daughters at the RHONJ cast member’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Teresa Giudice’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice, may not have been at her wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas on August 6, but he was sending love from afar to their four daughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana — who were in attendance at the event.
Reality Tea

Joe Giudice Feels Bad Luis Ruelas Has To Deal With Joe And Melissa Gorga Now That He’s Married To Teresa Giudice

I know I’m not the only one that wants to see just one good season of Teresa Guidice and Melissa Gorga as a power duo on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. However, I think fans may have to wait just a little bit longer for that to come full circle. Listen, I’ll be the […] The post Joe Giudice Feels Bad Luis Ruelas Has To Deal With Joe And Melissa Gorga Now That He’s Married To Teresa Giudice appeared first on Reality Tea.
TheWrap

Tamra Judge Confirms Her ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Return: ‘Drama Is in Session’

“Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” star Tamra Judge confirmed Wednesday that she is returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for Season 17. After appearing on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” Tuesday evening, fans were waiting for the former “Orange County” star to confirm the rumors that she would be returning to the franchise — but it wasn’t until Wednesday night’s “WWHL” Judge made a surprise appearance and finally confirmed her return.
People

People

