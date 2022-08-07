ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornell Complex nearing completion, the new home to Spiva Art Center and Connect2Culture

By Shannon Becker
 4 days ago
Cornell Center Complex auditorium summer 2022 progress. Courtesy Craven Media via Cornell Center.

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex is nearing completion. It will be the home of the Spiva Art Center and Connect2Culture.

Crossland Construction Company, Inc. has put in long hours at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex! Watch this time lapse video to see crews prepare sidewalks, grade and level the site, paint, polish floors, and install decorative wood paneling.” – Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Center

They are hoping to move into the new building in October and opening in November.

With the new larger space they are seeking new staff to join their team. Now seeking a facilities manager. Click here or scroll below for more information.

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to follow this exciting project.

Artist representation of Cornell Center at 7th and South Joplin Ave.

