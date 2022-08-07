Cornell Complex nearing completion, the new home to Spiva Art Center and Connect2Culture
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex is nearing completion. It will be the home of the Spiva Art Center and Connect2Culture.
“Crossland Construction Company, Inc. has put in long hours at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex! Watch this time lapse video to see crews prepare sidewalks, grade and level the site, paint, polish floors, and install decorative wood paneling.” – Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Center
They are hoping to move into the new building in October and opening in November.
With the new larger space they are seeking new staff to join their team. Now seeking a facilities manager. Click here or scroll below for more information.
Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to follow this exciting project.
| MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST
• Two unrelated crashes at once, miles apart BIT.ly/3QuJ8iJ
• Stranger with candy talking to kids, in his underwear? Police seeing him BIT.ly/3Q8hN5Z
• Marionville City Fire fight grassfires BIT.ly/3dauleu
• Marian Days dine on Boba Tea or Fried Oreos BIT.ly/3BLRGNL
• MO/OK/AR TAX-FREE Weekend BIT.ly/3JxSEPM
• Springfield Flash Flooding Fri BIT.ly/3rMzMVI
• Car rear-ended at highway speeds, pickup overturns BIT.ly/3zHf6BA
Comments / 6