Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Movie Night in the Village Commons on 8/10Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
spotonillinois.com
Plainfield tennis player Santoshi Yadagiri ranks in Girls' 18 singles bracket in week ending July 29
Frankfort tennis player Morgan Stoiber won four points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 8. Their four points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus...
spotonillinois.com
Village of Manteno Village Board met July 18
Watseka tennis player Ava Swartz won 12 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 29. Their 12 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
Chicago Teachers Union fights to weaken Chicago charter schools
Collective bargaining agreements at nearly all of Chicago's unionized charter schools expire this summer, and the Chicago Teachers Union, which represents those schools, appears poised to strike to get its demands met. CTU doesn't have the best interests of charter schools or their... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
spotonillinois.com
Does Everyone With COVID Get Symptoms With BA.5? Here's What Chicago's Top Doc Says
Health experts have noted that the BA.5 omicron subvariant has led to more symptomatic infections, but could some people still have the virus and not know it? Chicago's top doctor said the answer to that question is still yes, though she notes that even those with symptoms may mistake...
spotonillinois.com
Joliet Officer Discharges Gun In Pursuit Of Suspect
On August 10, 2022, at 8:02 p.m, Joliet Police Officers on patrol observed two males behind a gas station in the 700 block of East Cass Street. One of the suspects fled on foot as Officers approached. Officers ran after the suspect and then observed that he was holding a handgun....
spotonillinois.com
Party Bus Driver Charged With Striking 13 Cars in Lakeview Over Weekend
A party bus driver from Indiana has been charged with side-swiping over a dozen cars Saturday afternoon in Lakeview. Gregory Baldwin, 45, is charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and felony damage to property, Chicago police said. Video taken by bystanders captured the bus hitting...
spotonillinois.com
Changes Could Soon Be Coming to COVID Quarantine and Isolation Guidelines, Chicago's Top Doc Says
As COVID continues to evolve, quarantine and isolation guidelines could also change, according to Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health. While the Centers for Disease Control has not made changes to its current guidelines, Arwady said she expects... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
spotonillinois.com
City of Rochelle Council met July 25
Here is the agenda provided by the council: I. CALL TO ORDER: 1. Pledge to the Flag 2. Prayer II. ROLL CALL: III. PROCLAMATIONS, COMMENDATIONS, ETC: 1. Retiree Recognition - Brian Albers IV. REPORTS AND COMMUNICATIONS: 1. Mayor's Report: a) Appoint... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 17:19. 17:19.
spotonillinois.com
Lake County Housing and Community Development Commission met July 13
Here is the agenda provided by the commission: 1. Roll Call 2. Approval of Minutes 2.1 22-0928 Approval of the June 15, 2022 minutes. 3. Chair's Remarks4. Public Comments (items not on the agenda) 5. Old Business...
spotonillinois.com
City of Ottawa Electrical Commission met Aug 3
Here is the agenda provided by the commission: 1. Public Comment 2. Approval of minutes 3. Exams since last meeting 4. Electrical Licenses Update 5. Chapter 22 Revised July 19, 2022 6. Exam Review 7. Next Meeting Date 8. Adjour... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 15:36. 14:55. 14:55.
