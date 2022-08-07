Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty
When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Giuliani caught lying about being unable to fly in attempt to delay grand jury appearance
Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors in an attempt to get out of travelling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there.Last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office issued a subpoena for Mr Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to “find”...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse
This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
Mushroom cloud erupts at Russian base after ‘first Ukrainian missile strike’ on Crimea sends tourists fleeing from beach
A MUSHROOM cloud erupted in the sky after an attack on a Russian airbase in Crimea that sent tourists running for their lives. Amid speculation the facility had been hit by Ukrainian missiles in the nations first strike, President Zelensky vowed they will "never give up" the annexed region. Shocking...
Ivanka & Melania Are Reportedly Trying to Talk Donald Trump Out of Presidential Run Because They Miss Their ‘Fabulous Lives’
Donald Trump has been boldly hinting at a 2024 presidential run for quite some time now, but there are reportedly a few family members who are not too keen on his White House ambitions the second time around. It seems that daughter Ivanka Trump and wife Melania Trump are on the same page about this, which is a rare feat given their notoriously chilly relationship.
BBC
Donald Trump says FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Florida home
Donald Trump has said his Florida home was raided by the FBI, in a dramatic escalation of the legal investigations into the former US president. In a lengthy statement on Monday evening, Mr Trump said a "large group" of FBI agents were at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach and had broken open a safe.
BBC
Ukraine round-up: Russia's tech weakness and latest fighting
Russia is running low on key Western-made components for its hi-tech weapons and military communications, defence experts say, advocating tighter export controls. The Russian military is exhausting those weapons stocks in Ukraine and tighter controls would leave it permanently short, the Royal United Services Institute argues in a new report.
BBC
Ukraine round-up: Blasts in Crimea and travel dispute
Russia used the Crimea peninsula as a launchpad to invade the rest of southern Ukraine in February - and unusually it was Crimea that was rocked by several explosions on Tuesday. It is not yet clear what caused the blasts, which sent big black clouds billowing over a military airfield...
