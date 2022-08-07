Read full article on original website
KCBD
2 juveniles, 1 adult in custody, charged in Monday night shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kesjon Malik Reed was taken into custody on Tuesday, one of three suspects in a shooting that occurred in central Lubbock on Monday afternoon and left one person injured. At around 1 p.m. on Monday, Lubbock police received a report of shots fired at 3202 Salisbury...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock man attacked with box knife, suspect arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested after he assaulted another man with a knife, according to reports from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, Fabian Sanchez, 31, was invited to the victim’s residence in the 3700 block of Avenue J to smoke meth when Sanchez attacked the victim with a “wooden handled box knife with a curved blade.”
Man arrested, accused of assaulting, choking woman in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault and injuring a child, according to a police report. Vicente Sandoval, 44, was arrested August 5. According to the police report, a witness said he was riding his bike in the area when he heard a woman shouting. He said he called police […]
Missing infant and mother possibly in Lubbock area, authorities said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A missing mother and infant from Hobbs, New Mexico could be in the Lubbock area, according to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 1-year-old Bella Sinnett and her mother, Gina Marie Dunn, 27, were last seen on Friday, August 5. They were possibly in the area of University Medical Center in […]
Girlfriend accused of stabbing Texas Tech alum to death arrested, charged: reports
MIAMI, Fla. — A woman accused of stabbing and killing Texas Tech University alumnus Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli in April, was arrested and charged with his murder Wednesday, according to the Miami Herald. The Miami Herald said Courtney Clenney, 26, was charged in connection to his death. The Miami Herald identified her as Obumseli’s girlfriend. A […]
‘Do everything we can’ 12 arrests made in Operation Lubbock Tornado investigation
In total, 466 addresses were investigated, and of those, twelve were arrested. Lt. Brady Cross with LPD said that’s an overwhelmingly good number and low percentage.
One injured after shooting Monday afternoon, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shooting Monday afternoon in the 3200 block of Salisbury Avenue. One person suffered moderate injuries from a gunshot wound. The call was initiated just before 1:00 p.m., LPD said. Three suspects were located and arrested, according to LPD. Police had no further information as of […]
Lubbock Police Led Right to Culprit Through Tracking Device
Lubbock Police were led right to a burglary suspect through a tracking device that he supposedly took from the store. KAMC News reports that 53-year-old Kenneth Devroe was seen on camera throwing a brick through the window of a gas station door. This happened at the United in the 2700 block of 82nd Street.
Vehicle found submerged in Buddy Holly Lake, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A vehicle was found fully submerged in Buddy Holly Lake Tuesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The call came in at 9:07 p.m. to 2700 Cesar E. Chavez Drive. Police said the vehicle “left the road for unknown reasons,” and that no one was found inside. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com there […]
KCBD
3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting near 32nd and Salisbury Ave., which is near Coronado High School. The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. Police officials say one male has moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. One apartment was...
everythinglubbock.com
Woman accused of murder, stealing turned deadly, indicted
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, a Lubbock grand jury indicted Maria Rodriguez, 20, for the July 8 murder of 35-year-old Michael Rozboril. Rodriguez was arrested July 10. The deadly incident was originally described as a hit-and-run collision. However, police later said it was “an intentional act.”
Another Random Shooting in Lubbock? Help Police Find the Culprit
On the morning of Sunday, August 7th, yet another Lubbock man was the victim of a seemingly random shooting. Police responded to a call of shots fired near East 42nd Street and Avenue A a bit after 2:30 a.m. There they found 22-year-old Brandon Lloyd suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.
everythinglubbock.com
Stolen tracker leads LPD right to location of burglary suspect
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested and charged with burglary Sunday. Kenneth Devore, 53, was accused of throwing a brick through a gas station glass door near the United grocery store in the 2700 block of 82nd street. According to the police report, Devroe was caught on camera...
UPDATE: LPD locates missing woman last seen in May
LUBBOCK, Texas (UPDATE) — The Lubbock Police Department announced Tuesday it was searching for missing 42-year-old Soccoro Crouch. Crouch was last seen May 13, LPD said. LPD said Wednesday that Crouch was found and is safe. Previous Story: Read the full release below: The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for 42-year-old Soccoro Crouch, who […]
yourbasin.com
Midland family asking for help after horrifying accident
MIDLAND, Tx (Nexstar) – The Rodriguez family were expecting a safe trip to Midland when the unexpected happened. Monica Salgado says she was driving her family back from their trip on Wednesday afternoon when an 18-wheeler ran them off the road just outside of Tahoka. “I blacked out and...
KCBD
Lubbock PD warns of bogus citation notice
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new scam is making its way around Lubbock, pretending to be a notification from the Lubbock Police Department. The notice tells people they have 72 hours to pay their citation and that they must do so from the Department’s EasyPay Center, with the link included in the notice, and if they want to contest the citation, they must follow another link to a SecureMail portal.
Plainview PD investigates assault with a handgun
PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview Police Department said Tuesday it was investigating an aggravated assault with a handgun that occurred Monday night. Read the full release by PPD below: On August 8th, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., City of Plainview Police Officers responded to a fight at the IHOP Restaurant at 701 Interstate 27. Officers […]
Lubbock Police responded to shooting, 42nd and Ave A
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shooting near East 42nd Street and Avenue A. Police said one person was shot and was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries. “The original call for service was received at 2:39 a.m.,” police said. Other details were […]
Apparently Baby Foxes Sound Like Children Screaming, Lubbock Resident Discovers
I know that foxes are seen pretty regularly around my neighborhood, but I've never had more than a quick glance at them before they could run off and hide. I definitely haven't heard them call out to other foxes before, but apparently it doesn't sound so great. A Lubbock resident...
You Better Clean Up Your Yard If You Live In This Lubbock Neighborhood
Officers with Lubbock Police's Code Administration Department will be conducting a Neighborhood Deployment on Wednesday, August 10th. Officers will be in the South Overton Neighborhood between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The neighborhood, right next to Lubbock High School, is bordered by Broadway Street to the north, Avenue Q to the east, 19th Street to the south and University Avenue to the west.
