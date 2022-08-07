Read full article on original website
Former NFL player arrested in Lawrence County
A former NFL star has been arrested and charged with having marijuana after a traffic stop in Lawrence County.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Baker Mayfield Distancing Himself In Competition: NFL World Reacts
Baker Mayfield entered Carolina Panthers training camp having to play catch up. The former No. 1 overall pick had just been traded to his new team, and now had to learn a new offense. Meanwhile, Sam Darnold, Carolina's primary starter last season, had the last several months to familiarize himself with the scheme.
Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'
It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
Browns Owner Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Appeal
The NFL has appealed a six-game suspension issued to Deshaun Watson by Judge Sue L. Robinson. Commissioner Roger Goodell has assigned former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey to oversee the appeal. Having argued for a lengthier suspension during Watson's disciplinary hearing, the NFL will hope the Cleveland Browns quarterback...
Baker Mayfield has 'inside track' to winning QB job
Baker Mayfield appears to be winning the Panthers' QB battle against Sam Darnold, though HC Matt Rhule states no official announcement will be made for a couple of weeks. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Most sources believe the reluctance to give the job to Mayfield officially is due to...
Browns Nick Chubb Weighs in on Kareem Hunt
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb spoke on how he felt about Kareem Hunt staying with the team.
Federal Hocking cancels 2022 football season over roster concerns
STEWART, Ohio (WOUB) — For years, Federal Hocking high school has struggled to field a full roster of players. Many kids were playing nearly every snap on both offense and defense. As a result, since 2015, the former TVC-Hocking competitors have a combined record of 3-55. By 2019, things had become troubling for players and fans alike. After six games, the roster had suffered so many injuries that the team was forced to forfeit the remainder of the season.
Cleveland Browns plan to start Deshaun Watson in preseason opener in Jacksonville
The Browns plan to start Deshaun Watson at quarterback Friday in the preseason opener in Jacksonville. That is, if his suspension isn't lengthened.
Running back watch list: High school football’s top players in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Meet the top high school football players in the Greater Cleveland and Akron area. Cleveland.com is presenting the top players at every position in a 12-part series, including running back.
Eagles rookie Jordan Davis hates viral video of him bulldozing teammate in practice
Jordan Davis created a buzz when he pushed back center Cam Jurgens in a training camp rep, but the rookie DT is no fan of his newfound fame.
Madden 23 - Cleveland Browns Roster
Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans will once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Cleveland Browns. If you're curious about who the Browns' top players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Browns roster.
Cleveland Heights football 2022 preview: Time for Tigers to take next step? — Camp tour
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The playoffs have not been a kind place for Cleveland Heights. Before last year’s win to open the OHSAA Division I first round, the Tigers had just one postseason victory in their history. Winning a few more is what coach Mac Stephens and his players consider the next step in their program’s maturation.
Quick Hits: Darnold Trade Rumors, Mayfield Takes a 'Jump', Luvu Setting the Standard + More
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule met with the media following Monday's practice.
