ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

The Biz Beat: ‘Memories of Vietnam’ in San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội dishes

By Robert Eliason
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 4 days ago

The magic of the pho and other Vietnamese food at San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội begins with beef broth bubbling in a cauldron that is almost as tall as owners Huyen “Helen” and Harry Nguyen. Over 500 shank bones are gently simmered for 24 hours, and the results are elegant and rich with marrow.

For Helen, it all begins with quality ingredients and authenticity.

“Everything we use is the best,” she told San José Spotlight. “We took all the original recipes and worked with them to reduce the sodium and MSG. We get weekly deliveries of Harris Ranch beef, and we use only free-range chickens. The produce comes straight from the farm to the table, so everything is fresh. That is the most important thing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1uMV_0h8Bf2IM00
Owner Huyen “Helen” Nguyen and her cauldron of broth. Photo by Robert Eliason.

Related Stories

July 31, 2022

The Biz Beat: Palermo brings Sicilian cooking to San Jose

July 23, 2022

The Biz Beat: A sweet bounty awaits inside family’s East San Jose bakery

July 11, 2022

The Biz Beat: Bacalhau Grill offers Brazilian, Portuguese cuisine

Being restaurateurs wasn’t the original plan when the couple came to America in 1998. Harry found work as an engineer and Helen was studying computer science. Harry’s job ended when his company moved to Boston and Helen, who was pregnant with their first child, found a job with an export company. Frustrated with her low wages, they began their own successful shipping business.

“Then some of my husband’s family came over here, and seven of them started working in restaurants,” she said. “They were getting underpaid and getting late payments all the time. So my husband said, ‘Why don’t we open our own restaurant and hire them?’ I asked him if he was crazy and he tried to convince me for two years.’’

In 2016, Helen gave in and Phở Hà Nội was born, followed by a second location in Cupertino. The couple recently opened a fusion restaurant, La Barrique, also in San Jose.

“When we first started, I thought, ‘This is not as simple as we thought it would be,’’ she said. “We thought it would be that we would cook, we sell and we collect money. The relatives knew how to cook, but they did not know how to wait tables and they did not speak English well. Everything was in my name, so I jumped into the business. But we did not have any experience at all.”

Pho, a hot soup dish that combines beef broth, rice noodles, meat and herbs, is the national dish of Vietnam and of course dominates the menu with beef, pork and chicken options.

According to Helen, the most popular dish is Phở Bò Đặc Biệt, a combination of different meats, including raw and well-done flank steak, brisket, tendon, tripe and a meatball. It’s served with rice noodles in very hot broth, which cooks the raw beef. The different types of cooked meat make the dish nicely varied in tastes and textures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwSVN_0h8Bf2IM00
Phở Bò Đặc Biệt. Photo by Robert Eliason.

The Phở Sườn Bò makes for an impressive presentation at the table, with huge two-bone short ribs floating on top of the dish. Scissors are provided to cut the meat, which is cooked well done. On its own, the meat tastes a little dry, but dipping it into the broth enlivens it and gives it a new dimension.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BxxAS_0h8Bf2IM00
Phở Sườn Bò. Photo by Robert Eliason.

Not in the mood for pho? Helen says rotisserie chicken, Mì Gà Rôti, is one of the most popular dishes they serve: a tender and juicy marinated half-chicken with perfectly seasoned, crisp skin served with lightly sauced egg noodles and a soft boiled egg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00KbFQ_0h8Bf2IM00
Mì Gà Rôti. Photo by Robert Eliason.

Cơm Bò Lúc Lắc is another good choice. Tender cubes of steak tenderloin are paired with bell peppers and onions served with tomato sauce-infused rice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GX7ct_0h8Bf2IM00
Cơm Bò Lúc Lắc. Photo by Robert Eliason.

The portion size of all the dishes is generous, and just about any could be split between two people as a light lunch. The short ribs, for example, weigh about a pound and a quarter before cooking, almost guaranteeing leftovers for later.

Phở Hà Nội also offers a wide range of Vietnamese beverages, including fruit juices, teas and smoothies.

Many of the menu items also list preparation times, which workers on a timed lunch break will most likely appreciate. But even the simplest dishes can take a lot of preparation behind the scenes.

“Cooking Vietnamese food is not like cooking American food,” Helen said. “Our beef cooks for three or four hours to make it tender. Our soup takes a day to make. Everything has to cook for so long.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11QoxY_0h8Bf2IM00
Huyen “Helen” Nguyen inside Phở Hà Nội. Photo by Robert Eliason.

Saturdays and Sundays are the busiest days, bringing in an average of 1,500 customers from all over the San Francisco Bay Area. Helen estimates about two-thirds of her clientele are of Asian descent with loyalty to their homeland on the other side of the world.

“Every day, I am here,” said longtime customer Tommy Cu. “It brings back memories of Vietnam. Everything about it is rich and fresh. I consider this the best in the area—it makes me feel like I am in Saigon right now.”

Contact Robert Eliason at robt@lostinthestars.com.

Editor’s Note: The Biz Beat is a series highlighting local small businesses and restaurants in Silicon Valley. Know a business you’d like to see featured? Let us know at info@sanjosespotlight.com.

Phở Hà Nội

(408) 239-0888

Location: 969 Story Road, Ste. 6048 San Jose, CA 95122

Website: https://phohanoisanjose.com/

Social media: https://www.instagram.com/phohanoisanjose/

Hours:

  • Monday 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 5-9:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5-9 p.m.
  • Wednesday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5-9:30 p.m.
  • Thursday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5-9 p.m.
  • Friday 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 5-10 p.m.
  • Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

What puts them on the map: Delicious pho options like the Phở Bò Đặc Biệt

The post The Biz Beat: ‘Memories of Vietnam’ in San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội dishes appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hoodline.com

Hit Peruvian restaurant Limón Rotisserie is expanding into Silicon Valley

Popular Bay Area Peruvian chicken chain Limón Rotisserie is coming to Mountain View. Limón already has restaurants on Valencia Street and South Van Ness in San Francisco, as well as in Oakland, Walnut Creek, and Burlingame. According to the SF Business Times, the sixth location in Mountain View will be occupying an 8,000-square-foot space at 800 California Street at the intersection of Castro Street.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
San José Spotlight

Night market invigorates East San Jose

An idea for an open air pop up market on Tully Road is reinvigorating an East San Jose community. The Tully Night Market, located by the Tully Road Ballfields and community library, has become a local food, art and music destination for residents on Wednesday nights. Councilmember Maya Esparza pushed for the idea as a way... The post Night market invigorates East San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
San Jose, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Restaurants
San Jose, CA
Lifestyle
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Jose, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Cupertino, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

You’re thinking about renting an apartment in Silicon Valley? Well, everyone else is too

SILICON VALLEY REMAINS one of the most sought after rental markets in California, despite being one of the most costly. In a new study by apartment search site RentCafe, Silicon Valley ranked 8 out of 11 top rental markets in the state. The study looked at the number of renters competing for an apartment, occupancy and vacancy rates, the percentage of new apartments built and lease renewal rates.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Beef Brisket#San Jos#Beef Broth#Food Drink#Vietnamese#Harris Ranch#Sicilian#Brazilian#Portuguese
The Almanac Online

Arya Steakhouse, a standby for steaks and Persian cuisine, moves to downtown Palo Alto

The husband-and-wife team of Mike and Fera Hashemi opened Arya Global Cuisine in Cupertino in 2007, and it became a South Bay establishment known for its kabobs with sides of basmati rice and belly-dancing performances. The menu focused on Persian cuisine but also included some Italian specialties from executive chef Mike Hashemi, who spent years living in Italy.
PALO ALTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
San José Spotlight

San Jose expected to lose hundreds of cops

The San Jose Police Department should expect a mass exodus of officers in the next three years, union leaders said. A survey conducted by The San Jose Police Officers’ Association shows more than 200 officers are planning to resign—with more than 150 wishing to do so in the next 36 months. Among those planning to leave, four out of... The post San Jose expected to lose hundreds of cops appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose needs better planning to reach housing goals

San Jose has a hefty goal to build 62,200 homes in the next eight years, but it won’t meet that goal without drastically changing its approach. With the city working to update its plan for future housing, officials aim to spend money to subsidize affordable housing, strategically place development in areas that are equitable and... The post San Jose needs better planning to reach housing goals appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Famous bookstore in San Jose up for sale

After 40 years, a beloved bookstore that many view as San Jose’s heartbeat of children’s literature is being sold. Hicklebee’s, located on Lincoln Avenue in Willow Glen, is a family-owned business run by two sisters, Valerie Lewis and Monica Holmes. The pair are ready to retire and spend time traveling and being with friends and family. Lewis said they’re looking for a buyer who finds the bookstore as special as they do. They don’t want the store to close. They want Hicklebee’s to transition smoothly to another owner who understands what makes the bookstore special.
SAN JOSE, CA
iheart.com

Crowd Favorite Garlic Festival Returns This Weekend, But In A New Location

A long-awaited garlic festival is coming to Stockton this weekend, but not in Gilroy, where it previously gained notoriety. The Bay Area previously had the Gilroy Garlic festival, but organizers cancelled the event indefinitely earlier this year because of costly insurance coverage. The California Garlic Festival will be at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds from August 13th to the 14th. Think brown sugar garlic ice cream and garlic fries. Stockton's Noceti Group, which puts on the Asparagus Festival, is hosting all things garlic. The Gilroy Garlic Festival had been struggling since the 2019 mass shooting that left four people dead and pulled in no revenue the last two years amid the pandemic. Organizers have said they plan to hold smaller events.
STOCKTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Mystery of Gilroy dog found in German village solved

GILROY (KRON) – If you’d roll 500 miles for love, would you roll 6,000 for your pooch? A dog with a tag reading “Gilroy CA” was found almost 6,000 miles away in “a small village in Germany,” according to a Facebook post Monday from the Gilroy Police Foundation. “We had recently received a messsge [sic] […]
GILROY, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy