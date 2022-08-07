ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West End, NC

‘Then the screaming started’: North Carolina couple wins $150K lottery

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
This was a great way to sit down to breakfast.

A North Carolina man checking his emails as he had breakfast with his wife, when he received a notification that he won a Powerball prize from the July 18 drawing, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.

The payday for Edward Gosselin Jr., of West End, was $150,000. He told his wife, who reacted with shock and glee.

“I was just eating my breakfast when he told me,” said Joan Gosselin told N.C. Education Lottery officials in a news release issued Friday. “Then the screaming started.”

Gosselin bought a $3 quick pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website, lottery officials said. He matched four white balls and the gold Powerball to win $50,000. The prize tripled when the 3X Multiplier hit.

“My wife was screaming and we were both just surprised and a little bit in shock,” Edward Gosselin said in a statement. “She kept saying, ‘We did it, we did it.’”

Gosselin claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters. After federal and state taxes were withheld, Gosselin took home $106,516.

With their winnings, the Gosselins will take a vacation in the Midwest.

According to lottery officials, Powerball is one of four games in North Carolina where players can buy their tickets at retail locations, online through the lottery’s website or through the promotion’s official mobile app. The other games are Mega Millions, Lucky For Life, and Carolina Cash 5.

West End is located in Moore County, approximately halfway between Charlotte and Fayetteville.

IN THIS ARTICLE
