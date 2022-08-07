Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Austin Chronicle
Ten Years of 'Unreal Estate' at Cloud Tree Gallery
In February of 2012, Austin’s renowned pop-culture posterista Tim Doyle had his first solo art show – featuring silk-screened, hand-pulled prints – at the Spoke Art Gallery in San Francisco. The level of response, as well as the subjects of that artwork, was unreal. Doyle’s ‘Unreal Estate’...
Austin Chronicle
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Soho House, Tuesday-Saturday weekly at 6pm. Members only. Soho House brings a lively interpretation of the jazu kissa from Japan via a yearlong pop-up installation of the Miami-based Dante's HiFi – an audiophiliac, vinyl-only listening bar. Similar to the brick-and-mortar parent in the Magic City's Wynwood District, the South Congress club outfitted its prescreening room with custom equipment from Sound Luxe Audio in Miami, including vintage Klipschorn speakers with custom crossovers and a Sixties McIntosh tube amplifier. With Mohawk and Breakaway Records teaming to open another high-fidelity listening room in nearby Hotel Magdalena's basement, Soho looks to take its part in ushering in a communal experience for members and guests with high-end, analog audio experiences.
tmpresale.com
Motor City Entertainment Presents Thanksgiving Comedy Explosion in Austin, TX Nov 26, 2022 – presale password
A Motor City Entertainment Presents Thanksgiving Comedy Explosion pre-sale code is available below: During this special presale period you have got an opportunity to purchase event tickets before the public. This might be your only chance ever to see Motor City Entertainment Presents Thanksgiving Comedy Explosion live in Austin. Here...
Austin Chronicle
Brisket Thief Strikes la Barbecue, Easy Tiger Works Some Pretzel Logic, Garbo’s Claws a Sunday Service, The Carillon Chimes Back In, and the Quesoff Is On Its Cheesy Way Again
All the news that’s fit to get your taste buds quivering. Here's some of what's happening in Austin's culinary scene, as wrangled from numerous PR releases, words on the digital street, and even the occasional (verified) IRL eavesdroppings. Yes, citizen, it’s your "Food News Buffet" for the second week...
Austin Chronicle
Qmmunity: Fun & Fancy-Free
Summer, summer: It's still happening, despite how much I crave a reason to wear layers. And according to the traffic jam of PR emails staring me down, Austin Pride is also on its way. This week, however, heralds flights of fun and fancy-free queerness to keep your gay heart beating fast.
Texas Monthly
Perseverance Pays Off for One of Austin’s Greatest Taco Trucks
Luis Mendoza held down two jobs in Austin to make ends meet for his family. In the mornings, he helped a baker prepare kolaches; and in the evenings, he worked as a sous chef at pioneering Mexican restaurant La Condesa. At the latter, he worked alongside some of the best chefs and taqueros in the state, including Fermín Nuñez of Suerte and Daniel Fox of Taconeta in El Paso. But it was another colleague who helped Mendoza open his own taqueria, Un Mundo de Sabor.
Austin Chronicle
Summer Stock Goes to the Movies With How to Musical Theatre
Say the word "musical" and you automatically think either "Broadway" or "MGM." Since its founding in 2005, youth theatre group Summer Stock Austin has given hundreds of young performers and technicians their moment in some of the Great White Way's finest titles. This weekend, the nonprofit lights up the silver screen as a throwback to the glory days of On the Town and Anchors Away with How to Musical Theatre, a movie homage debuting in a special fundraising screening for Pease Park Conservancy.
Bee Cave council selects firm to transform Brown Property
Confluence Park in San Antonio is one of the projects Rialto Studio has completed. (Courtesy Rialto Studio) The city of Bee Cave has chosen Rialto Studio to transform the Brown Property into a public amenity for area residents. The 44-acre parcel, which the city purchased in 2017, is just off Great Divide Trail near SH 71.
Austin Chronicle
East Austin Doesn’t Get the Same Shade, and Consequences Ripple for Health and Equity
Austinites have been facing a record-hot summer, having just endured the hottest May, June, and July on record. August is on track to join those ranks, with an average temperature of 90.5 degrees Fahrenheit as of Wednesday. (That means the average of both daytime and nighttime temps.) Streaks of triple-digit-degree days have spurred heat advisories, along with increased risk of wildfire and drought.
50 Years Ago, Willie Nelson United Cowboys and Hippies at the Armadillo World Headquarters
With the Vietnam War still raging in the summer of 1972, there was a cultural chasm that seemed too wide to cross in Texas: Longhairs weren’t welcome in honky-tonks, and cowboys didn’t mingle with “peaceniks.” But five words built a bridge. “Ladies and gentlemen, Willie Nelson!”
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jennifer Garner spotted filming show under Congress bridge
You might be able to spot the familiar Congress Bridge or Lady Bird Lake in the limited series "The Last Thing He Told Me." Austinites have spotted "Game of Thrones" star, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and "13 Going on 30" star, Jennifer Garner, under the Congress bridge while filming their latest project this week. Other actors in the show include Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, Geoff Stults, John Harlan Kim and Augusto Aguilera. Garner and Reese Witherspoon are both executive producers. The book-turned-limited series is about Hannah, played by Garner, who uncovers hidden truths about her husband Owen, played by Coster-Waldau, after he goes missing. It will premiere on Apple TV+ at an unknown date.
Austin Chronicle
Who the Hell Is TVHeadATX?
TVHead’s bold work can be found all over the city, his wheat-pasted posters and ubiquitous stickers pulling public eyes to walls and utility poles and traffic signal boxes throughout our rapidly metastasizing urban core. The art’s central image: a business-suited citizen with a big old-fashioned cathode-ray-tube of a television...
Huh? Beautiful Tudor in Austin, TX Takes a UNIQUE Turn Once You Look Inside [PHOTOS]
At first glance, this $1.5 million dollar Tudor home nestled in the lovely Northwest Hills neighborhood in Austin, TX, is simply beautiful. However, once you walk through the front door... Let's just say it takes an interesting, and perhaps, surprising turn. Personally, I like it. Quite a bit. (Mostly, anyway.)...
Austin Chronicle
Quesoff Judges Announced, Tickets Now Available
Annual event dares to ask: How much cheese is too much cheese?. Quesoff, the cheesiest event in Austin, opened up ticket sales for its 2022 competition today and announced the lucky panel of judges tasked with deciding whose cheese reigns supreme. On Saturday, October 8 from noon to 3pm, judges...
Austin Chronicle
Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week
DESERT DOOR: MARGARITA COMPETITION We heralded Desert Door's Margarita Madness cocktail competition a couple of weeks ago, and now here it comes: The first weekend of locals vying for top honors with their best margarita recipe featuring that delicate yet powerful spirit called sotol. Note: These bracketed battles continue throughout August, and the two final champions will be added to the permanent DD drinks menu. Round 1: Aug. 4-7, round 2: Aug. 11-14, 3-9pm; round 3: Aug. 18-21, 3-9pm; round 4: Aug. 25-28, 3-9pm. Desert Door Sotol, 211 Darden Hill Rd. Ste. 200-A, Driftwood, 512/829-6129. $18-65. www.desertdoor.com.
Austin Chronicle
Get a Clue: Janet Evanovich is Coming to the Texas Book Festival
Catch the “the most popular mystery writer alive” this November. It was 10am when I got a call from dispatch. "The big boss of crime fiction is headed your way." I grabbed my hat and my copy of One for the Money and headed for the door. Yeah,...
Hotel Ella to undergo major renovation; new rooms and eatery in the works
Hotel Ella will be undergoing renovations, including the addition of new rooms. (Courtesy Rex Teams) Hotel Ella, an original landmark estate located at 1900 Rio Grande St., Austin, is undergoing renovations to add new rooms and expand other parts of the hotel’s eatery. The start date for the project is still to be determined; however, the plan is to start as soon as possible, said Christian McGuigan, senior vice president of media and public affairs at Rex Teams.
Austin Chronicle
Texas Is Burning and There’s No End in Sight, Yet
As Travis, Hays, and Blanco counties remain in severe to extreme states of drought, the number of brush fires and wildfires raging is hard to accurately count. Since last Tuesday, Aug. 2, three large wildfires and countless smaller brush fires have burned thousands of acres, causing evacuations and destroying properties around the Austin metro area. Most of those fires are 95%-100% contained as of press time, but new ones are starting all the time. Multiple task forces with firefighters from all three counties fought the fires along with the Texas A&M Forest Service and Texas Army National Guard.
Austin Chronicle
Aug. 12, 2022
Recording the Day India and Pakistan Split in Partition. Council lines up its asks as a boom-time budget season nears its liturgical climax. Phase C to examine APD complaint and grievance procedures. BY AUSTIN SANDERS. Regretfully. BY MIKE CLARK-MADISON. Post-Pandemic, Can Schools Make Sex Education Work?. Tackling difficult subjects in...
Regular operations resume at Austin airport following evacuation
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) said normal operations have resumed after a fire alarm forced an evacuation Wednesday morning. At around 7:45 a.m., AUS tweeted that the Barbara Jordan Terminal was being evacuated due to a fire alarm. Travelers in the terminal were urged to follow directions on exiting safely.
