You might be able to spot the familiar Congress Bridge or Lady Bird Lake in the limited series "The Last Thing He Told Me." Austinites have spotted "Game of Thrones" star, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and "13 Going on 30" star, Jennifer Garner, under the Congress bridge while filming their latest project this week. Other actors in the show include Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, Geoff Stults, John Harlan Kim and Augusto Aguilera. Garner and Reese Witherspoon are both executive producers. The book-turned-limited series is about Hannah, played by Garner, who uncovers hidden truths about her husband Owen, played by Coster-Waldau, after he goes missing. It will premiere on Apple TV+ at an unknown date.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO