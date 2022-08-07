Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
Lisa Kudrow Says Jerry Seinfeld Once Tried To Take Credit For The Success Of "Friends" — And She Kind Of Agreed With Him
"I said, 'Hi,' and he said, 'You’re welcome.'"
Kevin Federline Shared Videos of Britney Spears Fighting With Her Teen Sons — & Moms Are Rolling Their Eyes at the Ridiculousness
Will Kevin Federline’s drama surrounding Britney Spears ever end? Last week, Federline told The Daily Mail that his and Spears’ sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, “have decided they are not seeing her right now,” adding that they decided not to go to her wedding to Sam Asghari. He also brought up a bunch of odd stuff about her dad Jamie and the 13-year conservatorship he put Spears under that controlled her life, finances, and career. Federline told the outlet, “I don’t have any hard feelings towards Jamie Spears. People make mistakes. I feel bad for him. I feel like he’s been put through the wringer.” Now, he’s trying to make Spears look like a bad mom again, and enough’s enough. His behavior seems manipulative and gross, and Spears definitely doesn’t deserve this.
