Will Kevin Federline’s drama surrounding Britney Spears ever end? Last week, Federline told The Daily Mail that his and Spears’ sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, “have decided they are not seeing her right now,” adding that they decided not to go to her wedding to Sam Asghari. He also brought up a bunch of odd stuff about her dad Jamie and the 13-year conservatorship he put Spears under that controlled her life, finances, and career. Federline told the outlet, “I don’t have any hard feelings towards Jamie Spears. People make mistakes. I feel bad for him. I feel like he’s been put through the wringer.” Now, he’s trying to make Spears look like a bad mom again, and enough’s enough. His behavior seems manipulative and gross, and Spears definitely doesn’t deserve this.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 MINUTES AGO