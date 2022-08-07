Read full article on original website
Artisans in Troubled Srinagar, Kashmir, Get Helping Hand
The inclusion of the city of Srinagar in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network has given hope to artisans in troubled Kashmir. VOA's Bilal Hussain reports from Srinagar, in Indian-administered Kashmir. Camera: Hibah Bhat.
Police Arrest Close Aide to Ex-Pakistan PM Khan on Sedition Charges
Islamabad — Pakistan police on Tuesday arrested a close associate of former Prime Minister Imran Khan for allegedly inciting army officers to mutiny. Shahbaz Gill was “dragged” out of his vehicle and tortured before being taken into custody just outside Islamabad, the national capital, Khan’s opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party alleged.
Pakistan Urged to Stop Crackdown on TV News Station
ISLAMABAD — Police in Pakistan have arrested a senior executive of a popular mainstream television news channel following the suspension of the station’s broadcast for airing “seditious” content, moves critics denounced as an attempt to stifle media freedom. ARY News, critical of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s...
Nigerian Authorities Make Arrests in Deadly Church Attack
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigerian security forces say they have arrested four suspects in the attack on a Catholic church in June that killed 40 people. Authorities blamed the massacre on the militant group Islamic State West Africa Province, or ISWAP. Nigeria's Defense Staff Chief Gen. Lucky Irabor disclosed the...
Islamic State 'Beatle' Appears in London Court Charged With Terrorism Offenses
A 38-year-old man who is accused of being a member of an Islamic State cell dubbed "The Beatles" and who was deported from Turkey this week appeared in a London court on Thursday after police charged him with terrorism offenses. Prosecutors said they had originally authorized the charging of Aine...
U.K.・
Mushroom cloud erupts at Russian base after ‘first Ukrainian missile strike’ on Crimea sends tourists fleeing from beach
A MUSHROOM cloud erupted in the sky after an attack on a Russian airbase in Crimea that sent tourists running for their lives. Amid speculation the facility had been hit by Ukrainian missiles in the nations first strike, President Zelensky vowed they will "never give up" the annexed region. Shocking...
Suspect in Albuquerque Muslim Killings Denies Involvement
Albuquerque, New Mexico — After he was detained by New Mexico police, the suspect in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque denied any connection to the crimes that shook the city and its small Muslim community — and told authorities he was so unnerved by the violence that he was driving to Houston in search of a new home for his family, court documents said.
British IS 'Beatle' Suspect Arrested on Return to UK, Media Says
London — A British man accused of being part of an Islamic State (IS) kidnap-and-murder cell known as the "Beatles" was arrested Wednesday when he returned to the UK, media reports said. Aine Davis, 38, was arrested after landing at Luton airport on a flight from Turkey, where he...
Without Documentation, Afghan Refugees in Pakistan Struggle to Meet Needs
As the Taliban seized control of their country last year, hundreds of thousands of Afghans fled to neighboring countries. In Pakistan, many Afghan refugees are facing difficulties because of lack of documentation. Malik Waqar Ahmed of VOA reports from Islamabad; Ayesha Tanzeem narrates.
Islamic State Bomber Kills Top Taliban Cleric in Kabul
Islamabad, Pakistan — A suicide bombing Thursday at a religious seminary in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, killed a prominent Taliban cleric known for his fiery speeches against Islamic State militants. A spokesman for the ruling Taliban confirmed the assassination of Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani in what he said was a...
Sierra Leone Imposes Nationwide Curfew Amid Deadly Anti-Government Protests
Freetown, Sierra Leone — At least two police officers and one civilian died after a day of anti-government protests in Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, staff at the city's main mortuary said Wednesday. Sierra Leone's government previously said there had been deaths, but did not say how many, as protesters...
Mali Declares Three Days of Mourning Following Deadly Attack
Bamako — Mali’s military government Wednesday confirmed Islamist militants killed 42 of its troops last weekend in a sophisticated drone attack and announced three days of national mourning. The announcement came the same day Mali’s military leader, Colonel Assimi Goita, spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about support from the Kremlin.
Somalia Bombings Kill 4, Wound 11
Mogadishu — Authorities in Somalia say bomb blasts near the southern coastal town of Kismayo killed at least four people and wounded 11 others. Separately, Somali authorities say the U.S. launched an airstrike in central Somalia in support of counterterrorism operations. One of the bomb blasts targeted a minibus...
LGBT Soldiers in Ukraine – Fighting for Their Homeland and Their Rights
They say they are fighting not only for Ukraine but also for equal rights. VOA talked to Ukrainian soldiers who are also members of the LGBTQ community. Lesia Bakalets has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.
42 Malian Soldiers Killed in Suspected Jihadi Attacks
Bamako, Mali — Forty-two Malian soldiers died in a sophisticated weekend attack by suspected jihadis using drones and artillery, authorities said Wednesday, the latest violent incident to rock the troubled Sahel country. The toll is one of the bloodiest in Mali's decadelong insurgency, which has spread from the north...
Police Raid Peru President's Home in Search of Relative
Lima, Peru — Police on Wednesday raided the private home of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, local media reported, in search of his corruption-accused sister-in-law, whose lawyer said she later turned herself in to authorities. Castillo himself is the subject of five criminal investigations, including for graft, and has survived...
Security Concerns Bring China Closer to Taliban
ISLAMABAD — The severe isolation of Afghanistan since the Taliban captured the country's capital a year ago has provided China an opportunity to become a major player in the country. Beijing has joined the international community in urging Kabul's new rulers to implement reforms, such as forming an inclusive...
Twin Blasts Kill 15 Burkina Faso Troops, Army Says
Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso — Two explosions killed 15 soldiers in Burkina Faso on Tuesday, the army said, the latest in a series of such attacks as the country battles a jihadi insurgency. The twin blasts using "improvised explosive devices occurred on the road from Bourzanga to Djibo" in the...
Satellite Pictures Show Devastation at Russian Air Base in Crimea
KYIV, UKRAINE — Satellite pictures released Thursday showed devastation at a Russian air base in Crimea, hit days earlier in an attack that suggested Kyiv may have obtained new long-range strike capability with potential to change the course of the war. Pictures released by independent satellite firm Planet Labs...
Latvian Parliament Declares Russia State Sponsor of Terror
Latvia’s parliament declared Russia a state sponsor of terror Thursday for its targeted military attacks against civilians and public places. Lativia’s unicameral parliament, known as the Saeima, approved a resolution noting that Russia has supported and financed terrorist regimes and organizations for years. The Saeima used as examples...
