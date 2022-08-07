ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Huskers make offer to Iowa Western defensive lineman

Nebraska football made a junior college defensive line offer on Thursday, becoming the first offer for Iowa Western CC defensive tackle Quientrail Jamison-Travis. “After a great conversation with @coach_frost I’m am blessed to receive my 1st division one offer from the University Of Nebraska,” he wrote on social media on Thursday announcing the offer.
247Sports

Midday Mash: Mickey pushing Manning, RB competition stays hot, a Husker bowl prediction for the road

Welcome to the (Midday) Mash, a daily breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Mickey Joseph doesn't seem one to leave the tough stuff unsaid, and in that way it will be a prominent sidebar within his position group to see if Omar Manning can take that important ascent as a receiver during his final Husker season.
The Spun

Nebraska Reveals Interesting Development In Quarterback Battle

Nebraska's quarterback competition could be closer than initially expected. Head coach Scott Frost recently established Casey Thompson as the favorite, telling Omaha World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins that the Texas transfer had "separated himself" from the rest of Nebraska's quarterbacks. While Frost called the starting seat Thompson's "job to lose," he's still...
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple Expresses Frustration Over Wednesday Practice

It just might be that the Nebraska football team hasn’t settled on a starting quarterback just yet. While head coach Scott Frost has officially gone on record as stating that the job is Casey Thompson‘s to lose, it appears that Chubba Purdy is still in the running. That was just one of the details that offensive coordinator Mark Whipple let slip during Wednesday afternoon’s post-practice press conference.
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball Nabs Commitment From Eli Rice

While a visit to Lincoln by Eli Rice on July 31 was rather under the radar, it’s a safe bet that his commitment to the Nebraska basketball program is generating some buzz today. That’s because Rice is just the second commitment for Fred Hoiberg‘s 2023 class. Rice,...
247Sports

Three-star wing Eli Rice commits to Nebraska

Eli Rice, a three-star wing in the 2023 class, is now off the board to Nebraska, he told 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound small forward was a member of the 2022 class but has since decided to prep a year to continue developing and maturing at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and will remain in the 2023 class an enroll the following season.
saturdaytradition.com

Longtime Nebraska assistant coach Jack Pierce passes away

Nebraska football’s Jack Pierce passed away on Monday morning. He was with the Cornhuskers since 1979, working as an assistant coach and with Nebraska development during his tenure. Pierce started out with Nebraska as a part of former HC Tom Osborne’s staff. He would be in an assistant role...
1011now.com

Cole Miller returns home to anchor 10/11 NOW evening newscasts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11 NOW is pleased to announce the addition of award-winning journalist, Cole Miller, to its experienced and talented news team. Cole will anchor the 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. newscasts alongside Kelsie Passolt, Chief Meteorologist Ken Siemek and Sports Director Kevin Sjuts. Cole was...
klkntv.com

Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus volleyball calls in the Marines for special practice session

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A high school volleyball team in Platte County participated in a unique practice on Monday. Members of the United States Marine Corps took charge of the Columbus High School volleyball team's practice early Monday morning. CHS Head Coach Jeri Otton reached out to the Marine Corps so...
COLUMBUS, NE
Sand Hills Express

Eight Elk Harvested in Nebraska’s First Special Depredation Season

LINCOLN – Eight elk were harvested during Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season. Five bulls and three cows were taken during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel, and Garden counties. Commission wildlife administrator Alicia Hardin deemed the month a...
klkntv.com

Cooler air is soon to arrive

After a very hot Saturday, relief is not too far away. A cooler air mass will arrive in southeast Nebraska on Sunday in the form of a very slow-moving cold front. The front will be positioned in central Nebraska on Saturday evening. Along and behind the front, we may see some shower and thunderstorm development during the evening hours on Saturday. At this time, most activity should be to the west, near the Tri-Cities.
