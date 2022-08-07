Read full article on original website
Related
purewow.com
Why Do Dogs Lick You?
If you’ve ever said, “Oh, he’s kissing you!” as your pup enthusiastically licks someone, you’re not wrong. Dog licking is a sign of affection. However, if your pup focuses their licking exclusively on someone’s face, it could mean they’re subconsciously looking for a snack (we’ll explain this later). The slobbery practice of licking—like most canine habits—is instinctual. Sure, there are ways to curb it if it gets out of control, but it’s typically not a cause for concern. Read on so you can answer more thoroughly the next time someone asks, “Why do dogs lick you?”
Study Shows Dogs Understand Intention
A new study conducted at the University of Veterinary Medicine in Vienna suggests that dogs actually understand the intention behind our interactions. In the study, humans withheld treats from dogs, either “clumsily” or purposefully. Dogs displayed more frustration when humans purposefully withheld a treat. “Everybody knows that if you give a dog a treat, it’ll take […] The post Study Shows Dogs Understand Intention appeared first on DogTime.
dogster.com
Why Do Dogs Sit on Your Feet?
Dogs sitting on our feet is a simple act that many pet parents experience regularly, but the reason isn’t so simple. The most common reason why our dogs sit at or on our feet is to feel a sense of security. California-based dog trainer Ash Miner, a certified trick...
One Green Planet
Bunny Saved From Slaughter Now Acts Like a Dog
This woman adopted a bunny that was being raised for meat, and to everyone’s surprise, he acts more like a dog than a bunny!. Mikey was surrendered by someone who was raising rabbits for meat in their backyard. He was living in a hoarding situation and not getting the proper care and attention he so desperately needed. This woman had been thinking about adopting a rabbit in need, and when she came across Mikey’s story on an animal rescue Instagram page, he just spoke to her, and she knew she had to meet him!
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
Does Activity Level Predict Trainability in Dogs?
A dog low in energy level will not test many behaviors and may be slow in the responses that trainers want him to learn. A dog high in activity level will act in a berserk manner and miss cues and behaviors that are important for proper learning. Energy and activity...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
buzznicked.com
Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable
Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
buzznicked.com
Pit Bull Has Puppies With A Dachshund And It’s The Weirdest Crossbreed We’ve Ever Seen
There are a lot of dog breeds out there that make you laugh like the labradoodle, or the one I heard of recently called a cockapoopoo. But this one definitely made me laugh out loud when I saw pictures of it. It’s the tale of an unlikely mix, a pit bull and a dachshund. The dog is called a Dox-Bull. This dog is named Rami and was recently turned over to the Moultrie Colquitt Humane Society. Just wait until you see what this dog looks like.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
40 funny animal pictures taken at the perfect time that are guaranteed to make you smile
Animals are beautiful, majestic, and hilarious. These funny pictures of animals — from whales to squirrels — are sure to make you smile.
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Do dogs really love us? Trainer reveals 10 signs that your dog actually does
Our relationships with our pets can be heartwarming. But learning the meaning behind the things your dog does can be complicated. How do you tell what your dog is saying when it doesn’t even speak the same language? Luckily, there are plenty of visual signs that your dog actually loves you. Here are a few.
dailyphew.com
Dog Abandoned In A Parking Lot Does Not Stop Hugging His Rescuers
If there is one thing about the handsome Clarence that stands out, it is that he treats others with a lot of affection in the hopes that they would return the favor. This adorable golden retriever mix who is 4 years old has just one goal in mind: to embrace everyone he encounters and win their hearts.
dailyphew.com
Shelter Dog Who Didn’t Want To Look At Anyone Makes The Most Amazing Transformation
When Chelsea Elizabeth Cossairt saw a picture of the dejected shelter dog Clementine on the Ginger’s Pet Rescue website, the dog was just a few days away from being put to death. The dog, who was extremely emaciated, was discovered by animal control on the streets of southern California, USA, a few weeks ago.
pethelpful.com
Video of Cockatoo Jamming to Tunes With His Owner Is Just the Best
When was the last time you had a really good jam sesh--even a little one? For most of us, it's probably been a lot longer than we'd want to admit, but for Kristin Sitova and her husband, Misha, the dance parties happen daily. They're not dancing just for their TikTok channel, either; it's for their rescue cockatoo, Audrey!
pethelpful.com
Woman Carries Huge Newfoundland Like a Puppy in Irresistible Viral Video
The term 'gentle giant' stuck around for a reason: some of the largest dogs are really just the biggest babies. This includes Newfoundlands, who are known not only for their size but for their loving, affectionate nature, too. No wonder @thenewfcrew has 9 of them!. No, you didn't read that...
Best dry cat food: Give kitties quality kibble
Feeding kitties with the best dry cat food is a “purr-fect” way of ensuring you're giving them the healthiest of diets. After all, the meals are 100 percent complete and balanced, containing all of the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants needed for a healthy life. Indeed, given the ingredients...
Amazing footage of rare shark walking
sharks in the waterPhoto by Ibrahim Rifath (Unsplash) When you think of sharks, you probably think of great white sharks or maybe a tiger shark from a movie. Or maybe you went on vacation and even saw a small shark at a fishing pier. But there is a completely different kind of shark out there: some incredible footage of a walking shark has surfaced.
psychologytoday.com
The Need for Mindful Non-Sexual Touch
Non-sexual touch is healing, calming, and important for connection—sexual or otherwise. Modern American culture may discourage non-sexual touch. Non-sexual, appropriate touch within relationships can help people be less emotionally reactive, creating warmth and connection. "Nothing is as healing as the human touch." —Bobby Fischer. I teach a class...
dailyphew.com
Sweet Abandoned Dog Has The Best Reaction To Finding A Loving Family
When a charming abandoned puppy unexpectedly entered their life, Anthony Noto and his girlfriend Mikayla Sengle had no intention of getting a pet. However, their thinking rapidly changed, and it seemed as though fate was telling them that getting a pet was the right thing to do. Anthony made the...
pethelpful.com
Video of Purebred Dogs Awaiting Adoption in a Shelter Is an Important Reminder
It is no secret that animal shelters are often close to maximum capacity. This is partly due to people preferring to get their dogs from breeders because they want a purebred dog. However, this TikTok video is reminding people that breeders are not the only option when in search of a purebred!
Comments / 0