Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Putting Off Healthy Eating and Exercise: Is Time Management the Answer?
Time management involves making lists, setting priorities, and deciding what to do first. People have many reasons for not putting eating right and exercising at the top of the list. We need to take stock of the emotions involved and the skills needed, and to put self-care as a priority.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Woman becomes one of the oldest people in the world to give birth after trying for decades
A woman in her seventies has given birth to her first child after trying for half a century to become a mum. Chandravati, a 70-year-old woman from Rajasthan in India welcomed a 7lb 7oz baby earlier this week. After a successful round of IVF, the new mum and her husband...
psychologytoday.com
When Happy Memories Make Us Sad
Individuals with a history of depression feel less happy when thinking about positive memories compared with individuals without depression. Negative pondering and difficulty identifying with past selves may contribute to emotional experiences in response to positive memories. Mindfulness may protect against negative pondering, self-reflection, and feelings of sadness when thinking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
Depression Might Be Trying to Tell Us Something
Medical breakthroughs don’t always come from discovering new facts but also from seeing old facts in a new way. An emerging evolutionary paradigm sees depression as a designed response to a life problem, rather than a disorder. Seeing depression as a designed response has implications for treatment, and it’s...
psychologytoday.com
How Today's Teens Manage Good Stress and Bad Stress
Low to moderate levels of stress can actually help people grow resilience and cope with future stressful encounters. Low to moderate levels of stress can actually reduce young people's risk of later developing mental health disorders. There is a fine line between good stress, which is beneficial, and bad stress,...
psychologytoday.com
Treating Troubled Children
There is more than one way to heal, treat, or ease the suffering of mentally distressed children. Find a child mental health professional who is trained, registered, or licensed, and whose approach fits with your own values. Continue to nurture the bond with your child and take good care of...
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
Embracing Day-to-Day Positivity
A recent study indicated that few Americans report being very happy. The majority of us spend our lives working toward a future “happiness,” consequently neglecting our present experiences. By applying positive psychology into our daily practise, we can simultaneously encourage greater present and future happiness. I recently had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
What Is Free Will?
In January of 2010, I launched the four-year Big Questions in Free Will project. The project’s main aim was to bring scientists—specifically, neuroscientists and social, cognitive, and developmental psychologists—together with philosophers to explore big questions about free will. The project also had a theological wing that explored questions about divine freedom and the possible bearing of a supreme being on human freedom.
I Loaned My Parents Money But They Won't Talk To Me About When They'll Pay Me Back. What Should I Do?
"I don't know how to ask for my money back without upsetting them."
psychologytoday.com
Honoring Grief and Coping With Loss
Grief is an individualized process. Navigating grief with dissociative identity disorder is multifaceted. Renegotiating priorities can assist you in your grieving process. In the 18 years that I have worked in mental health, grief seems to be an often misunderstood and underrepresented emotion. It is an emotion that many do not take the time to process, nor are they encouraged to do so.
psychologytoday.com
Addressing Myths and Stigmas That May Prevent Some From Engaging in Therapy
Stigma about engaging in therapy can cause fear and anxiety for a client. Therapists should address myths, stigma, and cultural concerns about therapy with their client. Discharge of a client should always be discussed in an affirming and supportive way that addresses any fears or concerns. I would have never...
psychologytoday.com
Combating the Pandemic of Loneliness
Every interaction is an opportunity to strengthen or weaken connections with others. Be kind, show compassion, and practice your friendship skills both with people you know and with strangers. It is important to have relationships that allow you to disclose your authentic self especially during difficult times. The last two...
psychologytoday.com
The Power of an Apology: Seven Steps for Getting It Right
Effective apologies make people feel seen, heard, and valued. Leaders often offer apologies that are hollow and vague, unintentionally perpetuating the problem. Effective apologies include seven essential elements and acknowledge that harm that was done. “I’m sorry.”. Two words, three syllables, too important to leave out of a conversation...
psychologytoday.com
Does Activity Level Predict Trainability in Dogs?
A dog low in energy level will not test many behaviors and may be slow in the responses that trainers want him to learn. A dog high in activity level will act in a berserk manner and miss cues and behaviors that are important for proper learning. Energy and activity...
PETS・
psychologytoday.com
The Rise of Lonely, Single Men
Dating opportunities for heterosexual men are diminishing as healthy relationship standards increase. Men represent approximately 62% of dating app users, lowering their chances for matches. Men need to address skills deficits to meet healthier relationship expectations. Younger and middle-aged men are the loneliest they’ve ever been in generations, and it’s...
psychologytoday.com
Pathways to Suicide Prevention
Social connections and meaningful activities can create a sense of belonging and self worth, which can be protective against suicidal impulses. Combat the rise of social isolation by being part of causes and organizations that are larger than yourself and have altruistic goals. Learn the foundational mental health needs that...
psychologytoday.com
How Ecotherapy Can Soothe Climate Change Anxiety
Climate change is impacting the mental and psychological health of a growing number of people. Eco-anxiety and climate-related psychological conditions impact young people significantly more than the older generations. Ecotherapy and nature connection activities can help people to manage climate and ecological psychological disorders and conditions. Terms like "ecological grief,"...
psychologytoday.com
What Is Your Argument Style?
People employ different styles of advocacy, arrayed here as developmental stages starting with an infant's style. As with other developmental stage models, maturation is the accumulation of new repertoires, not graduation from one level to the next. In a pinch, or when push comes to shove, people will often regress...
psychologytoday.com
Feeling Irritable This Summer? Blame the Heat
Our physical environments produce reliable changes in our brains and behavior, for better or worse. Heat stress is associated with increased aggression and neighborhood crime rates. Access to nature is associated with improved mental and physical health. I recently had the pleasure of interviewing neuroscientist Kim Meidenbauer on the Nature...
Comments / 0