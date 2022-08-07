ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, OH

Area news in brief for Aug. 8

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 4 days ago
HISTORICAL SOCIETY – Salem Historical Society plans its annual picnic for 6 p.m. Aug. 9 at Centennial Park Pavilion #1. The picnic is a potluck, and those attending should bring a covered dish to share. Hotdogs will be provided.

HOSPITAL 5K – Aultman Alliance Community Hospital plans its annual Steppin’ Out for Hospice 5K at 7:45 p.m. Aug. 20. The event will make its return after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All funds raised will benefit Aultman Hospice locations. Cost is $25 for students, and $35 for adults. Each entrant will receive a T-shirt and a medal. A free half-mile fun run for kids will also be held before the 5K at 7 p.m. To register or volunteer, check aultmanalliance.org and click on the “news” or “events” links.

LOUISVILLE SCHOOLS – Louisville City Schools’ Board of Education plans a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the board office, 407 E. Main St. Among items on the agenda are personnel moves for the start of the upcoming school year.

