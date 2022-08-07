Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
FG Famous, Bogalusa rapper and friend of JayDaYoungan, arrested on federal gun charge
Bogalusa rapper FG Famous — a close friend of JayDaYoungan, a prominent rapper recently shot to death on a front porch — faces a federal gun charge, according to an affidavit that says the two were affiliates in a group linked to various crimes including murder and drug distribution.
BET
FG Famous Arrested For Retaliation Shootings Tied To JayDaYoungan’s Murder
uptownmessenger.com
Woman shot to death near Pontchartrain Expressway
A woman driving at Earhart Boulevard and Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way was shot to death mid-day on Tuesday (Aug. 9), the New Orleans Police Department reported. She was killed near a Pontchartrain Expressway exit ramp onto Earhart. The shooting was reported to police at 12:21 p.m. Medical responders pronounced her dead at the scene.
NOLA.com
Suspect booked with murder in Metairie shooting tried to flush gun down toilet: JPSO
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a July 23 shooting that left a Metairie man dead. James Wallace Jr., 22, of Metairie, was booked Tuesday with second-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and several drug-related charges, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
fox8live.com
Mother accused of stabbing two toddlers, killing one, due in court Thursday
fox8live.com
Mother accused of stabbing toddlers will be evaluated for competency to stand trial
3 people arrested after remains of missing Louisiana man are found in shallow grave
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Two men and a woman were arrested this week after investigators discovered a missing man’s remains. In July, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Tywonne "Day-Day" Lamonte Neal. He was reportedly last seen getting into a gray sedan and had not been seen or heard from since July 17. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives "cannot rule out foul play."
fox8live.com
Deputy constable suspended amid investigation into French Quarter rape response
fox8live.com
Bond hearing delayed for New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her children; family calls situation ‘unspeakable tragedy’
New Orleanians fall victim to viral TikTok challenge that teaches criminals how to steal cars
WGNO's Anna McAllister spoke to one of the victims and an NOPD detective about the viral criminal trend that has reached New Orleans.
okcheartandsoul.com
Hundreds say last goodbyes to JayDaYoungan at funeral
Mother accused of stabbing children had restraining order against her
NOLA.com
Wreck on I-10 Twin Span leaves woman dead, man in critical condition, NOPD says
An early morning wreck on the Interstate 10 Twin Span Bridge left a woman dead and a man hospitalized, New Orleans police said Thursday. The two-vehicle crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes heading to Slidell, prompting closures for the investigation. All lanes had reopened as of 6:15 a.m., traffic officials said.
wgno.com
Teens arrested after JP deputies seize several fraudulent checks in hotel room
Remains of missing Hammond man found in Husser, La., three subjects arrested
fox8live.com
New Orleans police chief addressing response to French Quarter rape reported in viral tweets
Video of off-duty New Orleans cop beaten up and allegedly robbed raises questions
NEW ORLEANS — Video of an off-duty NOPD officer being beaten and allegedly robbed leaves a lot of unanswered questions. The NOPD says they responded to the 700 block of Saint Louis Street early Monday morning. Security video from a nearby business shows the scene at 2:52 a.m. In...
fox8live.com
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her 2 children was in midst of custody fight, court records show
JPSO busts teens in a Terrytown hotel, caught with checks stolen from USPS mailboxes
