BET

FG Famous Arrested For Retaliation Shootings Tied To JayDaYoungan’s Murder

Rapper FG Famous was reportedly arrested in New Orleans over the weekend for an alleged retaliation shooting following the murder of his best friend JayDaYoungan. HipHopDX reports that the Louisiana native was taken into custody while shopping for clothes to wear at the late rapper’s funeral. It isn’t clear if anyone was injured in the alleged shootings.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Woman shot to death near Pontchartrain Expressway

A woman driving at Earhart Boulevard and Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way was shot to death mid-day on Tuesday (Aug. 9), the New Orleans Police Department reported. She was killed near a Pontchartrain Expressway exit ramp onto Earhart. The shooting was reported to police at 12:21 p.m. Medical responders pronounced her dead at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Suspect booked with murder in Metairie shooting tried to flush gun down toilet: JPSO

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a July 23 shooting that left a Metairie man dead. James Wallace Jr., 22, of Metairie, was booked Tuesday with second-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and several drug-related charges, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
METAIRIE, LA
truecrimedaily

3 people arrested after remains of missing Louisiana man are found in shallow grave

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Two men and a woman were arrested this week after investigators discovered a missing man’s remains. In July, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Tywonne "Day-Day" Lamonte Neal. He was reportedly last seen getting into a gray sedan and had not been seen or heard from since July 17. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives "cannot rule out foul play."
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
okcheartandsoul.com

Hundreds say last goodbyes to JayDaYoungan at funeral

JayDaYoungan was laid to rest on Sunday, less than two weeks after his tragic shooting. He was honored with a funeral at Bogalusa High School’s auditorium, where hundreds attended to pay their last respects. Bogalusa, Louisiana, Mayor Wendy O’Quin-Perrette also mourned his loss in a statement later shared on...
BOGALUSA, LA

