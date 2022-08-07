ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Services planned for longtime Danbury resident John K. Mikla, 76

John K. Mikla, 76, of Danbury, died peacefully on Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was the loving husband of the late Adele C. (O'Reilly) Mikla. Born on September 6, 1945, John was the son of the late Konstantin and Julia (Kundrat) Mikla. Raised in Manhattan and later Elmhurst Queens, John attended Pace University where he earned a degree in Accounting.
