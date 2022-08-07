Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Services planned for longtime Danbury resident John K. Mikla, 76
John K. Mikla, 76, of Danbury, died peacefully on Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was the loving husband of the late Adele C. (O'Reilly) Mikla. Born on September 6, 1945, John was the son of the late Konstantin and Julia (Kundrat) Mikla. Raised in Manhattan and later Elmhurst Queens, John attended Pace University where he earned a degree in Accounting.
Rotary Club of Ridgefield reports SOAR in Fly the Colors program, thanks community!
An idea that was right for the times - Fly the Colors. The Rotary Club of Ridgefield started Fly the Colors in 2013 with 121 subscribers ... today there are 583 families and businesses, nearly a five-fold increase!. Almost every US flag that you see flying along the streets of...
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Kathy Carroll
Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
4th Annual Stamford Senior Center Miniature Golf Fundraiser on September 8
The Stamford Senior Center (SSC) invites the community to its 4th Annual Miniature Golf Tournament. This fun evening of miniature golf, food and beverages takes place on Thursday, September 8, and raises funds to support this vital resource for seniors in our area. Participants can show off their mini golf...
This Thursday - Caraluzzi's is HIRING for their new Danbury location!
Join the Caraluzzi's team this Thursday, August 11th from 3 - 7PM at the Holiday Inn Express on Mill Plain Rd in Danbury. The grocery store is HIRING for its soon-to-open location on Mill Plain Road in Danbury. No appointment is needed, on-the-spot interviews. Positions include part-time cashiers and clerks...
Danbury Elks Lobersterfest on Saturday, August 27
The Danbury Elks Lodge Lobsterfest 2022 is back and everyone is welcome to come, enjoy a great meal and see our terrific lodge. Seating: 1pm - 3pm & 3:30pm - 5:30pm Rain date: August 27th. There will be LIVE MUSIC and orders are available TO GO. Purchase tickets at the...
Brookfield Library Foundation's Comedy Show Fundraiser on August 19
Comedy Show Fundraiser on August 19 at Brookfield Theatre for the Arts benefits The Brookfield Library. The Brookfield Library Foundation welcomes hilarious headliner Chris Monty, hosted by Howie Mason and featuring Rick Roberts for a PG comedy show at the Brookfield Theatre for the Arts. There is no better way to kick off the weekend and support a great cause!
Sign up to be a Gallery Ambassador volunteer at The Maritime Aquarium and become a steward of Long Island Sound
Sign up to become to be a Gallery Ambassador volunteer at The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk and become a steward of Long Island Sound. As a member of our dynamic volunteer team, you’ll interact with guests of all ages and help raise awareness of our critical conservation efforts. “The...
Foundations of Oil Painting on Aug. 29 at Arts Escape in Southbury
Patty Fogle - Foundations of Oil Painting, August 29th from 1pm - 2pm at Arts Escape. This one-hour session will be in preparation for Patty's more in-depth oil painting classes. Participants will gain knowledge of color, value and brushstrokes. This one-hour session is for artists who have never taken a class with Patty Fogle or need to "brush up" on her techniques.
Angelica Crespo from Danbury was named to the spring 2022 Dean's List at New York Institute of Technology
Danbury College Student Named to New York Tech Dean's List. Angelica Crespo from Danbury was named to the spring 2022 Dean's List at New York Institute of Technology. Crespo was one of nearly 400 students recognized. To qualify for this academic honor, a student must earn a GPA of at least 3.5 and complete 12 or more credit hours without any incomplete grades.
Book Clubs at Kent Library
Readers Rendezvous meets in person at Kent Library. Members will be encouraged to share their interests and appreciation for historical, travel, biographical novels. They meet once a month on Tuesday mornings. Shelf Indulgence is a virtual book club designed for people who like to read about personal development. They meet...
New Dance Instructors Announced at Darien Arts Center
The Darien Arts Center has announced the addition of professional dancer Claire St. John and international freelance artist and co-director of East Coast Contemporary Ballet, Alejandro Ulloa as part of an expansion to their dance program, which will take place in the newly renovated DAC Weatherstone Studio this fall. Ulloa and St. John join the popular DAC dance program which offers ages 3 through adults, the opportunity to train in one of the finest dance spaces in Fairfield County and to participate in multiple performances throughout the year.
Greenwich Superintendent Appoints Matthew Cerruto Assistant Principal at Parkway School
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced the appointment of Mr. Matthew Cerruto as assistant principal at Parkway School, effective immediately. Mr. Cerruto replaces Mrs. Cindy Boucard, who departed GPS at the end of this past school year for an administrative role in a district closer to her new home.
Ridgefield Rec Center Pool Closed August 22 - September 5, Ballard Park Closed August 22-23
The Recreation Center Pool will be closed for two weeks from Aug. 22 - Sept. 5 so that we can perform maintenance, make improvements and deep clean the aquatic facility. Where can I swim and cool off while the Rec Center Pool is closed?. Spray Bay is open daily 10:00...
'Screenings Under the Stars' continues with Boss Baby 2 - Family Business on Wednesday, August 17 at Kensico Dam Plaza
White Plains Hospital Screenings Under the Stars continues with Boss Baby 2 - Family Business on Wednesday, August 17 at Kensico Dam Plaza, Valhalla!. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and movies begin at sundown. The event is rain or shine. Admission and parking are free. Moviegoers should bring blankets, folding chairs, and a picnic. Refreshments will be available for sale.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Saltwater Sono
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Saltwater Sono!
Town of Ridgefield Seeks Local Businesses to Join its Senior Savings Program
The Senior Positive Initiative Forum (SPIF) is looking for more businesses to join the Senior Gold Card program!. SPIF is a Town of Ridgefield, CT task force working to meet the needs of Ridgefield’s senior population. The chairman is Tony Phillips, LCSW Director of the Social Services Department. The...
Child Advocacy Center of Putnam County Announces Annual 'One Too Many NY' 5K (Virtual Run/Walk)
Break out your running shoes, stretch out your legs, grab your four-legged running buddy and make the move to stop child abuse. The Child Advocacy Center of Putnam County is proud to announce that registration is open for the annual One Too Many NY 5K to end child abuse and will be held from September 16th-18th, 2022. Get moving and run for the kids because one child abused is “ONE TOO MANY.”
WCSU opens new Connecticut Center for School Safety and Crisis Preparation, a statewide service for public schools
In response to an ever-growing need for safety and mental health support programs in public schools, Western Connecticut State University has opened the Connecticut Center for School Safety and Crisis Preparation, housed in White Hall on its Midtown campus, 181 White St., Danbury, under the Education and Educational Psychology Department.
Danbury Resident Gabrielle D'ostilio Earns Dean's List Honors for Spring 2022 Semester at Emerson College
Gabrielle D'ostilio of Danbury earned Dean's List honors for the Spring 2022 semester at Emerson College. The requirement to make Dean's List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. D'ostilio is majoring in Business Creative Enterprises and is a member of the Class of 2023.
