Pharmaceuticals

Benzinga

ICYMI: Why Vaping Weed Provides A Different High Than Smoking

This article was originally published in February 2022. This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Ever since the popularity of vaping cannabis began to rise, the debate over which method is more effective has raged on amongst cannabis enthusiasts everywhere. For cannabis enthusiasts,...
Fatherly

What Does Weed Do To Your Brain And Body?

Ever wondered what’s really going on in your brain and body when you take a hit of marijuana or eat a pot brownie? The side effects are readily apparent, but what’s happening physiologically to create those sensations? And why do some people experience entirely different effects from weed, such as heightened anxiety or paranoia? What does weed really do to the brain? How does marijuana affect the body?
Benzinga

What Is Skunk Cannabis? How Do You Consume It?

This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission. When it comes to cannabis, there are a seemingly endless number of strains to choose from. But if you’re looking for something that will make your eyes water and leave you coughing for hours, skunk varieties are known for their high THC content, which can produce some serious psychoactive effects. So let’s take a closer look at what skunk cannabis is all about and provide some tips on enjoying it safely and responsibly.
Healthline

Delta-8 THC: Experts Warn That Not All Cannabis Alternatives Are Safe

Delta-8 THC products are exploding in popularity and are widely available in the U.S. As a synthetic alternative to cannabis, delta-8 THC is considered legal in all 50 states. Often referred to as ‘cannabis lite’ or ‘diet weed,’ delta-8 can still produce a ‘high,’ despite being touted for its moderate effects.
Benzinga

What Happens If You Smoke Weed Every Day?

This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. Actor, comedian, and well-known stoner Seth Rogen has said, “I smoke weed all day and every day and have for 20 years. For me, it's like glasses or shoes.” If the work of Seth Rogen — most famous for the films Knocked Up and Pineapple Express and TV show Freaks & Geeks — isn't ringing a bell, then you've probably heard the Dr. Dre song, “Smoke Weed Every Day.” You've definitely heard of cannabis entrepreneur and pot culture icon Snoop Dogg, who reportedly smokes a whopping 81 blunts per day.
Health Digest

The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You

Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
Pharmaceuticals
MedicineNet.com

Is Drinking Water With Lemon Good for You?

When life gives you lemons, should you make lemon water? Water with lemon has been enjoyed worldwide for thousands of years. Citrus drinks date back as far as the 4th century BC, and lemons were considered a status symbol in ancient Mediterranean cultures. Lemons are thought to have first been...
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
IFLScience

Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
Medical News Today

How long do eggs stay fresh?

In certain countries, people can keep eggs outside the refrigerator. However, in the United States, eggs are a perishable item. This means a person should store eggs in the refrigerator until they are ready to use them. Eggs are a consumable product produced by chickens and other birds. The eggs...
