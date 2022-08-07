ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

CBS Sports

Shohei Ohtani becomes first AL pitcher to accomplish feat in 50 years, passes Ichiro in home runs

Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani notched a few historical feats on Tuesday in a 5-1 victory against the Oakland Athletics (box score). For one, Ohtani became the first American League pitcher to hit a home run and throw six scoreless innings in the same contest since Dave McNally did it with the Baltimore Orioles in 1972. McNally's game, coincidentally, also occurred on Aug. 9, or 50 years to the day, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
Bleacher Report

10 MLB Prospects Who Will Impact the 2022 Pennant Races

The MLB trade deadline might be in the rearview, but contenders still have opportunities to add talent to their rosters in the form of prospects who have earned shots at the big leagues. Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena is a great recent example of the type of impact...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Joey Bart not in Giants' lineup Tuesday night

San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bart is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Wynns versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 190 plate appearances this season, Bart has a .214 batting average with a .698 OPS, 9...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Luis Castillo dazzles in Seattle home debut as Mariners top Yankees in 1-0 marathon

Luis Castillo, the Seattle Mariners' new right-hander and prized trade deadline acquisition, dazzled in his home debut on Tuesday night against the New York Yankees in a potential playoff preview that remained scoreless through 12 1/2 innings. The Mariners would prevail by a 1-0 final (box score) in the bottom of the 13th. This marked the first game since 2019 that a game was scoreless through 12 frames.
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Yankees' Matt Carpenter Discusses His Injured Foot, Reveals When He Expects to Return

New York Yankees utility man Matt Carpenter says he hopes to return this season after suffering a broken left foot in Monday's game against the Seattle Mariners. "I don't want to say a number because I just don't know, but I'm holding out hope that it'll be a situation where I could come back in the middle of September and can contribute towards a stretch run," Carpenter said, per Marly Rivera of ESPN. "So we'll see. I mean, that's my mindset is that I'll be back."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Hoerner, Cubs top power-hitting rookie Meneses, Nationals

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over power-hitting rookie Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 4-2 Wednesday. Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray and enabled the Cubs to...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

White Sox starting Seby Zavala at catcher on Thursday

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Zavala will catch on the road after Yasmani Grandal was moved to first base, Jose Abreu was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Eloy Jimenez was shifted to left field, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right, and Gavin Sheets was rested.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Stephen Piscotty sitting for Oakland on Tuesday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Piscotty is being replaced at designated hitter by Chad Pinder versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 134 plate appearances this season, Piscotty has a .198 batting average with a .617...
OAKLAND, CA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Giants vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 8/10/2022

The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres will wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon in San Diego. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Giants-Padres prediction and pick we have laid out below. San Francisco is in a much different spot this year, with […] The post MLB Odds: Giants vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 8/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Reds' Mike Moustakas, Jonathan India Exit vs. Mets with Injuries

The Cincinnati Reds' infield depth continued to be tested Monday night, as both third baseman Mike Moustakas (left calf) and second baseman Jonathan India (right hamstring) exited the team’s contest against the New York Mets after the top of the fourth because of injuries. Nick Senzel moved from center...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Kyle Isbel taking over center field for Royals on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Isbel will operate in center after Michael Taylor was benched versus their division rivals. In a matchup against right-hander Johnny Cueto, our models project Isbel to score 6.2 FanDuel points at the salary...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers Rise to No. 1, Yankees Drop Out of Top 3

Welcome to the stretch run of the 2022 MLB season. With less than two months to go, there are still 17 teams within five games of a postseason spot, thanks in large part to the addition of a third wild card in each league. Meanwhile, a red-hot St. Louis Cardinals...
MLB

