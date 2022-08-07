Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
NECN
Final Supermoon of the Year Could Cause Flooding
The full Sturgeon Moon is officially full on Thursday at 9:35 p.m. over Boston. The moon rise times will be: tonight at 7:30, Thursday at 8:11 p.m., and Friday at 8:44 p.m. Unfortunately there will be a lot of clouds around the next few nights and fog that may obstruct our view.
Watch: Stunning shelf cloud travels over Cape Cod
The cloud was photographed near Truro on Tuesday evening. A dramatic shelf cloud at the head of a thunderstorm was caught on camera by many Cape Cod residents and visitors Tuesday evening. Erin Bibo, 41, was vacationing with her family at their North Truro home when she spotted the cloud...
Turnto10.com
Storms bring rain and damage to Southern New England
(WJAR) — Thunderstorms moved through Southern New England, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. Heavy downpours and lightning strikes have reportedly caused damage to areas around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Bristol's deputy fire chief told NBC 10 they had around eight calls come in within a five minute...
‘No dishes, no laundry, no bathrooms’: Provincetown sewer station malfunctions after heavy rains
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Officials urged the public to cut back on using household appliances, including the bathroom, after the town’s sewer system broke down after a heavy rainstorm Tuesday evening. Provincetown Police said the central vacuum sewer station in town, the one that runs the Commercial district downtown...
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts
DEDHAM, Mass. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Tuesday afternoon. The warning is in effect for northeastern Plymouth County and has been extended to 4:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Impacted areas include Marshfield, Scituate, Pembroke, Duxbury, Hanover, Norwell, Abington,...
ABC6.com
No-contact advisory placed on 5 beaches in Dartmouth area
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday that a no-contact advisory is in place for five beaches in the Dartmouth and New Bedford area. The Dartmouth Board of Health was notified that a combined sewer overflow discharge from the city of New Bedford’s...
What Boston meteorologists are saying is ahead this week
Jason Brewer, Boston 25: ‘Are we getting used to this?’
WCVB
Massachusetts town of Scituate issues warning to residents about drinking water
SCITUATE, Mass. — Scituate officials are warning residents of the Massachusetts town about manganese levels in the drinking water. A notice from the Scituate Water Division states that water sample results received on July 26 confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter (mg/L), which is in excess of the level advised by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).
NECN
“Microburst” Thunderstorm Rips Through Medford Mass., Knocks Trees Over
Residents of Medford, Massachusetts say a "microburst" thunderstorm ripped through the town Sunday evening around 7:30 p.m., knocking over trees and knocking out power to homes in the town. In the streets of Medford, members of the town public works department are cleaning up broken branches and removing broken-down tree...
leominsterchamp.com
Fast-moving storm knocks out power to thousands, including city departments, in Leominster
LEOMINSTER — A fast-moving thunderstorm knocked out electricity to nearly 20% of the city’s households and businesses Tuesday afternoon, including several city buildings. Robert Kievra, a spokesperson for National Grid, said around 3,700 of the utility’s 19,757 customers in Leominster were affected by an outage that started at 1:34 p.m. The outages were centered in the western part of the city, including West Street, downtown, Pleasant Street, Exchange Street, Colburn Street and Merriam Avenue.
WCVB
Bear spotted across Massachusetts town after eating chickens from coop
MIDDLETON, Mass. — Massachusetts Environmental Police officers are working to capture a black bear that was spotted across the town of Middleton on Wednesday. Mike Castro said the black bear barely moved when he arrived home and was just feet away from the animal in his vehicle. "I pull...
25 Investigates: ‘Significant’ development in Harmony Montgomery case to be announced Thursday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A “significant” update is expected in the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance, 25 Investigates has learned. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and the Manchester Police Department will provide that update Thursday at the NH Department of Safety’s Incident Planning and Operations Center, 110 Smokey Bear Blvd., Concord, N.H., the AG tells 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh.
NECN
Sewer Emergency in Provincetown: New Water Restrictions, Restaurants Shut Down
A sewer emergency is in place in Provincetown, Massachusetts, requiring many of the popular tourist location's restaurants to close. Some residents were asked to refrain from flushing their toilets or showering except when necessary, and public restrooms were being replaced with port-a-potties. Any food or restaurant business that is using...
Next week kicks off with ‘oppressive heat,’ but showers will offer some drought relief
High temperatures and humidity continue Sunday and Monday, with thunderstorms and rain due by midweek. The Boston area will remain under a heat advisory through Monday night, but cooler temps and scattered thunderstorms will offer a much-needed break from Massachusetts’ severe drought. The recent heat wave and high humidity...
WCVB
Crane tips over onto building at Winchester, Massachusetts, construction site
WINCHESTER, Mass. — A crane tipped over at a construction site for a new apartment complex in Winchester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday. The incident happened at 416 Cambridge St., according to Winchester fire crews. The crane's boom fell onto an apartment building that is under construction. Video shared with NewsCenter...
WCVB
Extreme heat, humidity takes toll on firefighters battling blazes in Massachusetts
The high heat and humidity being felt across Massachusetts has made things difficult for firefighters who are out on calls. Stoughton fire Chief Michael Carroll said extra crews were called in to help knock down a three-alarm house fire on Poskus Street. "I had to rotate the crews in a...
universalhub.com
This storm was not messing around
Joan was at Nahant Beach this afternon when the storm showed up and just burst right over her head. She managed to get a couple of good shots "just before we grabbed our stuff and made a mad dash for the car." Chelsea Scanner watched the storm advance from Chelsea,...
Massachusetts renters warned about apartment scams
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM -- It's a growing trend that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) expects to get worse when college students return in September. We are talking about rental scams. "A living nightmare is the way I describe it," says Ashley Colindres, a Waltham resident looking for a new place. "They will all ask you to send money up front, tell you that you can go look in the windows to see if you like the place. If you're still interested send us a deposit, and we will mail you the key."So far, the BBB says 12 people have...
2 North Shore ponds closed to swimming, boating, fishing
LYNN. Mass. — Two ponds on the North Shore have been closed to swimming, boating, and fishing, officials said. Sluice Pond and Flax Pond in Lynn will be chemically treated with a herbicide that targets the control of nuisance aquatic vegetation, according to city officials. The ponds will remain closed until Tuesday.
NECN
Here's Why You Can Find a $2 Difference in Gas Prices Across Mass.
Gas prices are coming down across Massachusetts — but they seem to be all over the place as well. In Boston's South End Wednesday, we found $5.59 a gallon, but in nearby Fenway, the price was $4.89. In Newton, drivers could get $4.69 gas; in Westwood, $4.49; in Lynnfield, $3.89.
