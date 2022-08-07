ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NECN

Final Supermoon of the Year Could Cause Flooding

The full Sturgeon Moon is officially full on Thursday at 9:35 p.m. over Boston. The moon rise times will be: tonight at 7:30, Thursday at 8:11 p.m., and Friday at 8:44 p.m. Unfortunately there will be a lot of clouds around the next few nights and fog that may obstruct our view.
Boston

Watch: Stunning shelf cloud travels over Cape Cod

The cloud was photographed near Truro on Tuesday evening. A dramatic shelf cloud at the head of a thunderstorm was caught on camera by many Cape Cod residents and visitors Tuesday evening. Erin Bibo, 41, was vacationing with her family at their North Truro home when she spotted the cloud...
Turnto10.com

Storms bring rain and damage to Southern New England

(WJAR) — Thunderstorms moved through Southern New England, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. Heavy downpours and lightning strikes have reportedly caused damage to areas around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Bristol's deputy fire chief told NBC 10 they had around eight calls come in within a five minute...
ABC6.com

No-contact advisory placed on 5 beaches in Dartmouth area

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday that a no-contact advisory is in place for five beaches in the Dartmouth and New Bedford area. The Dartmouth Board of Health was notified that a combined sewer overflow discharge from the city of New Bedford’s...
WCVB

Massachusetts town of Scituate issues warning to residents about drinking water

SCITUATE, Mass. — Scituate officials are warning residents of the Massachusetts town about manganese levels in the drinking water. A notice from the Scituate Water Division states that water sample results received on July 26 confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter (mg/L), which is in excess of the level advised by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).
NECN

“Microburst” Thunderstorm Rips Through Medford Mass., Knocks Trees Over

Residents of Medford, Massachusetts say a "microburst" thunderstorm ripped through the town Sunday evening around 7:30 p.m., knocking over trees and knocking out power to homes in the town. In the streets of Medford, members of the town public works department are cleaning up broken branches and removing broken-down tree...
leominsterchamp.com

Fast-moving storm knocks out power to thousands, including city departments, in Leominster

LEOMINSTER — A fast-moving thunderstorm knocked out electricity to nearly 20% of the city’s households and businesses Tuesday afternoon, including several city buildings. Robert Kievra, a spokesperson for National Grid, said around 3,700 of the utility’s 19,757 customers in Leominster were affected by an outage that started at 1:34 p.m. The outages were centered in the western part of the city, including West Street, downtown, Pleasant Street, Exchange Street, Colburn Street and Merriam Avenue.
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: ‘Significant’ development in Harmony Montgomery case to be announced Thursday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A “significant” update is expected in the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance, 25 Investigates has learned. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and the Manchester Police Department will provide that update Thursday at the NH Department of Safety’s Incident Planning and Operations Center, 110 Smokey Bear Blvd., Concord, N.H., the AG tells 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh.
NECN

Sewer Emergency in Provincetown: New Water Restrictions, Restaurants Shut Down

A sewer emergency is in place in Provincetown, Massachusetts, requiring many of the popular tourist location's restaurants to close. Some residents were asked to refrain from flushing their toilets or showering except when necessary, and public restrooms were being replaced with port-a-potties. Any food or restaurant business that is using...
universalhub.com

This storm was not messing around

Joan was at Nahant Beach this afternon when the storm showed up and just burst right over her head. She managed to get a couple of good shots "just before we grabbed our stuff and made a mad dash for the car." Chelsea Scanner watched the storm advance from Chelsea,...
CBS Boston

Massachusetts renters warned about apartment scams

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM -- It's a growing trend that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) expects to get worse when college students return in September. We are talking about rental scams. "A living nightmare is the way I describe it," says Ashley Colindres, a Waltham resident looking for a new place. "They will all ask you to send money up front, tell you that you can go look in the windows to see if you like the place. If you're still interested send us a deposit, and we will mail you the key."So far, the BBB says 12 people have...
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 North Shore ponds closed to swimming, boating, fishing

LYNN. Mass. — Two ponds on the North Shore have been closed to swimming, boating, and fishing, officials said. Sluice Pond and Flax Pond in Lynn will be chemically treated with a herbicide that targets the control of nuisance aquatic vegetation, according to city officials. The ponds will remain closed until Tuesday.
NECN

Here's Why You Can Find a $2 Difference in Gas Prices Across Mass.

Gas prices are coming down across Massachusetts — but they seem to be all over the place as well. In Boston's South End Wednesday, we found $5.59 a gallon, but in nearby Fenway, the price was $4.89. In Newton, drivers could get $4.69 gas; in Westwood, $4.49; in Lynnfield, $3.89.
