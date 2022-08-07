Read full article on original website
Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'
Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag rejected signing of former Liverpool star due to Frenkie de Jong interest
It has been made increasingly obvious over the last few weeks that Erik ten Hag is in need of multiple midfielders during this transfer window. As has been widely covered throughout this window, Manchester United very much want Frenkie de Jong to sign for the club this summer. Erik ten...
Wayne Rooney tells Man Utd what they should do with Cristiano Ronaldo
DC United head coach and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney weighed in on what the Premier League club should do about Cristiano Ronaldo, who reportedly wants out this summer. The 2022-23 Premier League is underway, yet the future of Cristiano Ronaldo remains unclear. The Portuguese star is believed to want...
Report: Manchester United In Advanced Negotiations With Juventus For French Midfielder Adrien Rabiot
As the summer window approaches its end, Manchester United are trying to sign a Midfielder that could replace Frenkie De Jong as a target.
Manchester United fans threaten to leave Old Trafford empty for Liverpool clash
Manchester United fans are planning to boycott the club’s next match at Old Trafford against Liverpool as they continue their protests against the Glazer family. The hashtag #EmptyOldTrafford has been gathering pace amongst United fans on social media. Their latest plan will mean seats at Old Trafford will remain unoccupied for the visit of Liverpool on August 22 in order to express their discontent to the Glazers.
Former Germany captain Philipp Lahm plans to boycott the World Cup in Qatar
Former Germany and Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm will boycott the World Cup this winter over host nation Qatar's poor human rights record. FIFA has faced widespread criticism for awarding the tournament to the tiny Gulf nation, which has a population over just over two million people. Qatar had never...
Borussia Dortmund 'replace' Erling Haaland with forgotten Premier League striker who didn't score a goal
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Anthony Modeste - who you may have forgotten about after a loan spell in the Premier League ten years ago. The Bundesliga giants sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier in the transfer window and have gone about bolstering their frontline. Dortmund signed...
Bernardo Silva doesn't understand why Liverpool have more players in Team of the Year than Man City
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has gone in on the Professional Footballers' Association for last season's Team of the Year selections. City won the Premier League title in dramatic fashion on the final day after coming from 2-0 down to defeat Aston Villa 3-2. Despite that, only three City players...
He's only been in Italy for a month and Nemanja Matic is already giving interviews in fluent Italian
Nemanja Matic has only been living in Rome for just over a month, but the Serbian midfielder is already giving interviews in fluent Italian. The 34-year-old, who penned a one-year deal with Serie A side AS Roma at the end of June, has once again reunited with manager Jose Mourinho following an eight-year spell in England.
All or Nothing: Arsenal reveals the dramatic moment the club found out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was in Barcelona without permission
The moment that Arsenal found out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had travelled to Barcelona without permission last season has been revealed in another fascinating episode of All or Nothing: Arsenal. The latest instalment of Amazon Prime's hugely popular docuseries covers Arsenal's 2021-22 campaign under manager Mikel Arteta. One of the most dramatic...
Atlanta and Nottingham Forest make Emerson Palmieri contact as Chelsea receive Conor Gallagher interest
Serie A side Artalanta are rivalling Nottingham Forest for Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri, while Crystal Palace are interested in Conor Gallagher, according to reports. The wing-back looks to be on his way out of Stamford Bridge, despite it previously looking like he could stay. Speaking to Chelsea earlier in the...
"It was a masterclass" - Premier League forward glows with praise about Manchester City's performance
While Manchester City and Pep Guardiola are lauded for their domination of English football, there are many that have put down their rousing success to a mere available of incredible resources. The aforementioned statement especially applies in the latter’s case, as several critics strongly believe that the Catalan would be...
Should Erik ten Hag play this Manchester United player in midfield against Brentford?
Manchester United’s 2022/23 season got off to an underwhelming start, and now they must bounce back to get their season up and running. Manchester United fell to a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening Premier League fixture in what was a grim and uninspiring performance in many ways.
Team News: Manchester United vs Brentford (Premier League)
On Saturday, Manchester United will travel to Brentford in the Premier League in an effort to avenge their opening-weekend loss to Brighton & Hove Albion. Pascal Gross scored twice for Graham Potter's team in Manchester as the Red Devils fell 2-1 to Brighton in their opening game of the new Premier League season.
Revealed: Chelsea refuse to bid world record fee for Wesley Fofana
Chelsea are set to submit a new bid for Wesley Fofana, but the offer will be less than the world record fee for a defender, according to reports. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer as Thomas Tuchel eyes defensive reinforcements for his backline.
Ryan Giggs trial: Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville to appear in court during hearing
Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville are set to appear in court as character witnesses for Ryan Giggs, who is on trial accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.The trial, which is expected to last around 10 days, began on Monday at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester, where seven men and five women were sworn in as jurors.Chris Daw QC read a list of people due to feature in the trial which included legendary manager Ferguson, who personally persuaded a 14-year-old Giggs to sign with Manchester United in 1987, where the Welshman spent the entirity of his...
'Fed up' Man United players reportedly want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club, annoyed by his antics
Some Manchester United players want to see Cristiano Ronaldo LEAVE the club amid his transfer stance, according to stunning reports. Ronaldo has been the subject of intense transfer speculation after expressing his desire to quit Man United in a bid to play in the Champions League. The 37-year-old sat out...
Manchester City target second transfer raid on Borussia Dortmund this summer
Manchester City’s excellent recruitment has geared themselves up to defend their Premier League crown once again this season. The club’s blockbuster signing in Erling Haaland has needed no time to settle into the side, bagging a stunning brace on his league debut against West Ham. While the Norwegian...
Javier Hernandez's fascinating breakdown of why Man Utd need to move on from Sir Alex Ferguson goes viral
Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez has explained why the club need to move on from legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Ferguson retired back in 2013 after 26 years at the helm and since then, United haven't won the Premier League title. They've struggled under five different managers since and...
Chelsea tipped to beat Liverpool to Premier League top four spot as Thomas Tuchel 'told not to sign' Frenkie de Jong
Former Chelsea defender William Gallas believes Thomas Tuchel’s side will finish inside the Premier League top four at the expense of Liverpool, and has told the club not to sign Frenkie de Jong. Chelsea opened their 2022/23 Premier League account last weekend with a 1-0 win over Everton to...
