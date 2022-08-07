ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'

Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
Wayne Rooney tells Man Utd what they should do with Cristiano Ronaldo

DC United head coach and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney weighed in on what the Premier League club should do about Cristiano Ronaldo, who reportedly wants out this summer. The 2022-23 Premier League is underway, yet the future of Cristiano Ronaldo remains unclear. The Portuguese star is believed to want...
Manchester United fans threaten to leave Old Trafford empty for Liverpool clash

Manchester United fans are planning to boycott the club’s next match at Old Trafford against Liverpool as they continue their protests against the Glazer family. The hashtag #EmptyOldTrafford has been gathering pace amongst United fans on social media. Their latest plan will mean seats at Old Trafford will remain unoccupied for the visit of Liverpool on August 22 in order to express their discontent to the Glazers.
All or Nothing: Arsenal reveals the dramatic moment the club found out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was in Barcelona without permission

The moment that Arsenal found out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had travelled to Barcelona without permission last season has been revealed in another fascinating episode of All or Nothing: Arsenal. The latest instalment of Amazon Prime's hugely popular docuseries covers Arsenal's 2021-22 campaign under manager Mikel Arteta. One of the most dramatic...
Team News: Manchester United vs Brentford (Premier League)

On Saturday, Manchester United will travel to Brentford in the Premier League in an effort to avenge their opening-weekend loss to Brighton & Hove Albion. Pascal Gross scored twice for Graham Potter's team in Manchester as the Red Devils fell 2-1 to Brighton in their opening game of the new Premier League season.
Ryan Giggs trial: Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville to appear in court during hearing

Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville are set to appear in court as character witnesses for Ryan Giggs, who is on trial accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.The trial, which is expected to last around 10 days, began on Monday at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester, where seven men and five women were sworn in as jurors.Chris Daw QC read a list of people due to feature in the trial which included legendary manager Ferguson, who personally persuaded a 14-year-old Giggs to sign with Manchester United in 1987, where the Welshman spent the entirity of his...
