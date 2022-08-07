Read full article on original website
Little Leaguer Comforts Opposing Pitcher In Viral Act Of Sportsmanship
The Little League World Series Southwest Region championship game had no shortage of sportsmanship Tuesday. A heartwarming moment started with a scare, as Texas East pitcher Kaiden Shelton drilled Oklahoma’s Isaiah Jarvis in the helmet on a pitch that got away from him. Jarvis spun to the ground and immediately grabbed his head but was okay and took his base once the shock wore off.
New York Jets signing offensive tackle Duane Brown
The New York Jets are signing five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown, ESPN reported Thursday. The signing comes in
