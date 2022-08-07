Read full article on original website
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
New Monkeypox Vaccination Site Opening In Los AngelesDayana SabatinLos Angeles, CA
Why Didn’t The Dodgers Acquire Starting Pitcher At MLB Trade Deadline?
The Los Angeles Dodgers completed five deals at the MLB trade deadline this season, but did not make the impact move many expected despite being connected to several of the top names that were available. The Dodgers most notably acquired Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees, along with Chris...
Joey Gallo: Trade From Yankees ‘Good For Both Sides’
The Los Angeles Dodgers received home runs from Max Muncy, Chris Taylor and Joey Gallo to extend their winning streak to 10 games with an 8-5 victory that completed a season sweep of the Minnesota Twins. While Muncy provided the Dodgers with their initial lead, and Taylor put them back...
Manny Machado ‘Not At All’ Concerned After Padres Swept By Dodgers
The San Diego Padres were a popular pick to overtake the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West last season, yet ended up falling well out of the picture as the San Francisco Giants stormed to a division title behind a franchise-record 107 wins. The Padres again were projected...
Dodgers Injury Update: Yency Almonte Remaining On Throwing Program After MRI
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost a key part of their bullpen earlier this week when Yency Almonte was placed on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow tightness. The right-hander last pitched on Aug. 3, throwing a scoreless inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. He was credited with his eighth hold of the season and extended his scoreless streak to 11 innings.
Chris Taylor, Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Will Smith & More Part Of Dodgers’ Backpack Drives
While enjoying a successful homestand over the past week, the Los Angeles Dodgers partnered with Jacoby and Meyers for backpack giveaways at Dodger Stadium and Variety Boys and Girls Club in Boyle Heights. Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Julio Urías, Will Smith and Chris Taylor were on hand to welcome 3,000...
Jared Karros Thrilled To Be Selected By Dodgers In 2022 MLB Draft
The 2022 MLB Draft concluded with the Los Angeles Dodgers selecting 19 players, including catcher Dalton Rushing with their first pick at No. 40 overall. Their draft was heavy on position players, with 14 of their picks being hitters, just one year removed from their pitcher-heavy draft class. But in...
Remembering The Best Vin Scully Calls & Quotes
“High everybody, and a very pleasant good evening to you, wherever you may be.”. Vin Scully began his broadcasting career with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 18, 1950, and his time on the microphone ran through the 2016 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Scully’s 67 years in the booth...
Dodgers Highlights: Max Muncy, Chris Taylor & Joey Gallo Homer Against Twins; Charlie Freeman Throws First Pitch
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit three home runs on Freddie Freeman bobblehead night to complete a two-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins and earn their 10th consecutive victory, their longest winning streak since 2017. Before the game, the Dodgers honored Freeman by having his son Charlie throw out the first...
Twins Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Chance For Sweep In Finale Of Homestand
The Los Angeles Dodgers are on a season-best nine-game winning streak and have reached the end of their homestand with an opportunity to complete a sweep of the Minnesota Twins. Doing so would give the Dodgers a third straight series sweep and send them out on the road after going...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Kevin Pillar Starts Hitting Program
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been without Kevin Pillar since June 1 after he sustained a fractured left shoulder during the series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Southern California native twice had his left shoulder pop out and back into place, with the second instance coming when he tried to make a head-first slide into third base.
Dodgers Injury News: Max Muncy Diagnosed With Right Hand Contusion; X-Rays Negative
The Los Angeles Dodgers came from behind after blowing an early lead to extend their season-best winning streak to 10 games but now begin a road trip with a potential Max Muncy injury to monitor and overcome. Muncy homered on back-to-back nights and for the third time in the past...
Recap: Dodgers Go Undefeated On Homestand By Sweeping Season Series Against Twins
Max Muncy added to his hot stretch with another home run but was removed early in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 8-5 win that completed a season series sweep of the Minnesota Twins. The Dodgers additionally went undefeated on their homestand (5-0), extended a season-best winning streak to 10 games...
Dodgers Injury Update: Yency Almonte Not Expected To Be Out Long Term
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost another key piece in their bullpen on Sunday when they placed Yency Almonte on the 15-day injured list and recalled Andre Jackson prior to the series finale against the San Diego Padres. The injury was announced as elbow tightness, which is never an ideal diagnosis...
Chris Martin Believes He ‘Should Fit Right In’ With Dodgers Bullpen
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ first deal before the MLB trade deadline was acquiring relief pitcher Chris Martin from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Zach McKinstry. The 35-year-old reliever had thrown 31.1 innings for the Cubs and struggled to the tune of a 4.31 ERA. However, he has struck out 30.1% of batters faced while walking just 3%, amounting to a 3.02 FIP.
Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Nationals Wanted Diego Cartaya, Bobby Miller & More Prospects
The Los Angeles Dodgers were busy during the 2022 MLB trade deadline as they made five deals and explored numerous other possibilities. However, they fell short of acquiring Juan Soto despite some growing optimism for a deal. The Washington Nationals ultimately sent Soto and Josh Bell to the San Diego...
Dodgers Roster: Ryan Pepiot Recalled, Andre Jackson Optioned
The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Ryan Pepiot from Triple-A Oklahoma City and optioned Andre Jackson as the corresponding roster move prior to the series finale against the Minnesota Twins. For multiple days it appeared likely Pepiot would join the Dodgers for a spot start after Clayton Kershaw was placed on...
Dodgers Injury Updates: Blake Treinen & Brusdar Graterol To Begin Rehab Assignments
The Los Angeles Dodgers have dealt with a plethora of injuries in their bullpen this season, but they may soon be getting back two key relievers in Blake Treinen and Brusdar Graterol. Treinen has been out with right shoulder discomfort since April 22, while Graterol has been shut down since...
This Day In Dodgers History: Darren Dreifort Hits 2 Home Runs Against Cubs
Pitchers taking at-bats is now mostly a thing of the past in MLB thanks to the universal designated hitter, but some of the game’s most memorable moments have come when they were able to take swings. From Clayton Kershaw hitting a home run on opening day to Rich Hill’s...
Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson Appreciative Of Support From Steph Curry
The Los Angeles Dodgers are no strangers to playing in front of other current and former athletes, along with celebrities, in attendance at Dodger Stadium. That has included Golden State Warriors teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson visiting within a two-week span. That of course can be attributed to Trayce...
Max Muncy: Deep Dodgers Lineup ‘Has Been Forgotten About’
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been firing on all cylinders as they picked up their ninth consecutive win with a 10-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. Over the nine-game winning streak, the Dodgers have scored 62 runs, an average of just less than seven per game, while allowing just 20, an average of just above two per game.
