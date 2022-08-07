Read full article on original website
Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom made MLB history in electric debut
The Atlanta Braves are having a great season, and their rookie Vaughn Grissom just made it even better in his MLB debut. The Atlanta Braves have been on fire this season, and they are likely only getting better by the looks of their newest rookie Vaughn Grissom. The 21-year-old who...
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Dylan Cease is Not Real and a Cornfield Conspiracy)
It is a bit of a lighter slate in the MLB today, with only eight games, but one way to counteract that and make the day a little bit more exciting is with some No Run First Inning and Yes Run First Inning bets. There are some great bets out there today and I have brought you the absolute best I can find.
MLB Field of Dreams game live stream, channel, start time: How to watch Reds-Cubs
The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will face each other in the Field of Dreams game on Thursday night. The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will play in the 2022 Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, which is about a 70-mile drive northeast of Cedar Rapids and a 200-mile drive from Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Orioles vs. Red Sox Prediction and Odds for Thursday, August 11 (Baltimore Undervalued on Road)
Orioles +1.5 (-175) 9.5 (Over -120/Under +100) Winckowski has allowed just three earned runs over his last two starts (10 innings pitched), which is a big change from his previous four starts which all resulted in Boston losses. Kremer is coming off a strong start against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but...
Los Angeles Dodgers are a Run Line Bettor's Best Friend in 2022
To nobody's surprise, the Los Angeles Dodgers are once again the cream of the crop in Major League Baseball. The Dodgers sport a 77-33 record; the best in all of baseball. They're so dominant that they've only been underdogs TWICE all season!. So, how can we take advantage of this...
Red Sox are giving fans nothing but unending pain down the stretch
After an unpredictable season, the Boston Red Sox see the end approaching quickly — and it doesn’t seem to be a happy one. Chris Sale’s bike debacle encapsulates the entirety of the Boston Red Sox season: bizarre, unpredictable, avoidable, and ultimately tragic. They’ve had several ups and...
Top WNBA Picks and Predictions Today (Sky-Aces Rematch Highlights Thursday's Slate)
Once again, I’m proud to announce that we had another perfect night yesterday. That makes us 5-0 in our last two nights. With the game of the year potentially taking place tonight, we’re ready to three-peat and get another no-loss night. Tonight, the Sky and Aces face off...
3 Best Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Reds in Field of Dreams Game (Expect Someone to Go Yard Early)
One of the coolest venues in all of baseball, the Field of Dreams, plays host to the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, Aug. 11. BetSided’s Iain MacMillan previewed this matchup, and explained how you can back the Reds without running into the Cubs’ red-hot bullpen. If...
Best and Worst MLB Teams to Bet on the Run Line
Now that we're in the final two months of the MLB season, we have plenty of data to help us decide who to bet on a daily basis. Run line is one of the most popular types of bets to place, especially when the moneyline odds are lopsided. To cash a run line bet on a favorite, you need them to win by at least two runs. If you're on the underdog, they can still lose by one run, and your bet will be a winner.
Cubs: 3 players we can’t believe Jed Hoyer didn’t trade
The Chicago Cubs were expected to be one of the more active teams at the trade deadline, but Jed Hoyer, surprisingly, did not trade these three players. Okay, so the Chicago Cubs didn’t keep everybody at this year’s trade deadline. But president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer didn’t commit to a full-on rebuild either. The Cubbies were supposed to be sellers at the deadline, and while they certainly weren’t buyers, the team hung on to a few likely trade candidates.
Braves infield suffers injury team can ill-afford to deal with
The Atlanta Braves are already trying to make up ground in the NL East but their matchup with the Red Sox on Tuesday proved costly due to a key injury. Given the injuries that the Atlanta Braves have been forced to endure over the past two seasons, it’s truly remarkable that they hoised the World Series trophy last year and just as much so that they remain in contention for a playoff spot again this year. But the hits just keep coming.
Giants vs. Patriots NFL live stream reddit for preseason Week 1
The New England Patriots will host the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Aug. 11 at 7 pm ET. The New York Giants and New England Patriots are set to kick off another season embroiled in one one of the strangest rivalries in the NFL. Bill Belichick earned his first two Super Bowl rings coaching Lawrence Taylor, and his love for the Giants has remained as constant as his hatred of the Jets.
Jameson Williams reached out to Lions legend before picking jersey number
Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams was initially supposed to wear No. 18 but has changed his mind and called a Lions legend for permission to change. When he first got to the Detroit Lions, rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams chose to wear No. 18, with respect to Calvin Johnson. Those plans have changed.
Atlanta Braves could have former All-Star closer for bullpen reinforcement
For the first time since the 2020 season, Kirby Yates could take the mound in a Major League Baseball game later this month. That appearance could be a boost for the defending World Champion Atlanta Braves. Yates signed to a two-year deal just before the MLB lockout went into place...
3 teams we’d rather see in Field of Dreams Game other than Reds and Cubs
Major League Baseball has two of worst teams in the league on display for tonight’s Field of Dreams Game. Which three teams would’ve been a better choice?. Major League Baseball will have the sports world abuzz tonight as the Field of Dreams Game takes center stage from Dyersville, Iowa at 7 PM ET. The Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs will go head-to-head with hopes of one-upping last year’s contest between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox.
MLB hates corn and good marketing, gets rid of Field of Dreams
MLB has officially announced disappointing news. They won’t be bringing the Field of Dreams game back to Dyersville in 2023. Former MLB first baseman and current Field of Dreams owner Frank Thomas announced the Field of Dreams game won’t be coming back to Dyersville, IA in 2023 due to site construction. The actual Field of Dreams site will also never be the original after construction is complete.
