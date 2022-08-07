Manchester United 1-2 Brighton And Hove Albion | Player Ratings

Manchester United have fallen to defeat on opening day to Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford as Pascal Gross nets a brace, below are the player ratings from the game.

Manchester United have fallen to defeat on opening day to Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford as Pascal Gross nets a brace, below are the player ratings from the game.

United have been defeated on opening day by none other than Brighton in what truly was a lack lustre performance in Erik Ten Hag’s first game in charge.

It would be hard to even justify giving many, if any United players any sort of a decent rating following the loss.

David De Gea - 4

Two goals conceded for the Spaniard today, two poor goals to concede on that note, not entirely in the fault of the keeper. De Gea made two scrambling efforts to attempt to save the shots but was unsuccessful and only made two saves away from that.

Diogo Dalot - 3

A slow and sloppy start from Dalot in the game, slowly growing into his position but still failed to really make an impact. His deflected hit on the ball gave United a lifeline in the game.

Harry Maguire - 3

Maguire, part of a defence that once again showed signs of poor organisation and signs of last season and the Englishman struggled as part of a high defensive line.

Lisandro Martinez - 4

The Argentine made his debut at Old Trafford and showed some signs of quality but was ultimately part of a poor defensive showing.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Luke Shaw - 3

Scott McTominay - 2

Simply, McTominay looked off the pace making only 19 accurate passes as part of a midfield duo, an off par performance.

Fred - 2

Jadon Sancho - 3

Bruno Fernandes - 3

Fernandes seemed to struggle and lacked a finishing touch. One shot in particular that should have found the net, alongside a number of crosses with no destination.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Marcus Rashford - 3

Rashford struggled on the left hand side, similar to Fernandes, at least one or two shots that should have found the net and was struggling to show promise.

Christian Eriksen - 6

A debut for the Danish international saw him perform head and shoulders above his teammates, two shots on target, three chances created and three key passes. Eriksen has come in and shown up his teammates in a singular game. The midfielder will play a good role for United this season and has shown signs today.

Substitutes

Cristiano Ronaldo - 3

Donny Van De Beek - 2

Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Elanga and Alejandro Garnacho played minimal minutes.