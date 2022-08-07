ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

DJ Johnson, Brandon Dorlus getting national attention ahead of 2022 season

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Slyor_0h8Bc6id00

If you traffic in the Oregon Ducks football circles, then you are supremely aware there are a few players flying under the radar in the front seven of the defense.

From a national point of view, many look at the defense and highlight Noah Sewell or Justin Flowe as players who might capture the attention of the sport at large for how they perform this season. However, a couple of players on the defensive line have a real chance to make some noise and potentially improve their NFL draft stock in the coming weeks.

Those players are DJ Johnson and Brandon Dorlus.

Johnson has been a popular conversation topic during his time at Oregon. He started on the defensive side of the ball but was moved to tight end for a season. He transitioned back to the defensive side last year, and under the new coaching staff, will stay put on the D-line. According to Johnson, the defensive coordinator made it clear where he would be the first time they met.

“He said ‘there’s no way you’re playing offense,'” Johnson said earlier this year.

As for Dorlus, the veteran defender had a solid year in 2021, but the stats didn’t show it. He was a force in the middle of the line but only compiled 25 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Despite that, this duo on Oregon’s defensive line is drawing the attention of some big-time people in the college football world.

Jim Nagy, who runs the annual Senior Bowl, which is designed to give college athletes a chance to showcase their talents ahead of the NFL draft, is obviously impressed with what these two can bring to the table.

If Oregon’s defense is all that it’s cracked up to be under Dan Lanning and Lupoi, there’s a good chance that these two had a lot to do with it.

List

Fall Ball Takeaways: Ducks keep things rolling in hot practice No. 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oxKfa_0h8Bc6id00

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BREAKING: Rickie Collins commits to LSU

Rickie Collins, a six-foot-two, 190-pound quarterback from Woodlawn high school in Baton Rouge, Louisiana has announced his commitment to LSU on ‘The Jordy Culotta Show’. This is the first signal-caller Brian Kelly has landed in the 2023 class. Collins was formerly committed to Purdue but recently de-committed as Kelly started going all-in to try and get him. Collins is rated as a four-star quarterback by 247Sports and he is listed as the No. 13 quarterback in the country.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Football
Eugene, OR
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cale Gundy's Oklahoma resignation and its subsequent conflicting statements, explained

Welcome to FTW Explains, a guide to catching up on and better understanding stuff going on in the world. If you’ve been reading the latest college football headlines this week, you’ve no doubt come across the news that longtime Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy resigned from his post suddenly, and you’re wondering what the deal is. We’ve got you covered.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks Football#College Football#Nfl Draft#American Football#Oregonfootball#Dl
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Pac-12 will survive

We have all wondered over the past six weeks if the Pac-12 Conference was going to survive the departures of USC and UCLA. On Tuesday morning, it became clear the league will indeed live. There will not be a death. There will not be splintering into extinction. There will not be a raid by the Big 12. The Pac will be back in some form or fashion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Which positions produce the most talent for Florida football?

Florida football has a storied history of putting players in the NFL dating back decades and at times have been major producers at certain positions over the years. For instance, the 1980s saw the Gators land an entire cohort of running backs into the league headlined by Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith. Then in the following decade, Steve Spurrier brought in the fun-and-gun offense that produced the program’s second Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback — though the signal-callers from that decade consistently floundered at the top level.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Analysis: Why former USC Trojan Jaxson Dart will start at QB for Ole Miss

Former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart begins his Ole Miss journey this year after hitting the transfer portal. Dart spent his freshman season at USC and appeared in six games. As a senior in high school, he was the National Gatorade Player of The Year. He passed for 4,691 yards with a Utah state record 67 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Dart also rushed for 1,195 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was also the Max Preps National Player of the Year and considered to be one of the best players in Utah state history. In his high school career, he had 10,688 passing yards and 117 touchdowns, winning 35 games and a state title.
OXFORD, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN gives Arkansas best-pro-prospect spot to an unsurprising player

Jalen Catalon didn’t have to return for another season at Arkansas. But by doing so, he can help both his future pro career and the Razorbacks 2022 season. Catalon, a junior safety, played in just six games last year when a shoulder injury sapped the second half of his second season with the Hogs. He’d already made 46 tackles when he went down, a year after earning Freshman All-American honors. Having redshirted his first year on-campus, Catalon could have left for the NFL after the season where, when the season began, he was a projected late-first or second-round pick. Instead, he’s back...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State loses commitment from four-star Tomarrion Parker

One of Penn State’s many quality additions in the Class of 2023 is no longer currently on board with the Nittany Lions. Tomarrion Parker, a four-star defensive lineman from Alabama, has reportedly backed off his commitment to Penn State. Parker committed to Penn State in late June, but Chad Simmons from On3 reports other schools remained in pursuit after Parker supposedly closed his recruiting process down. Parker’s commitment at the time was considered a nice recruiting victory out of the SEC recruiting grounds as a handful of SEC schools were hoping to land his commitment. Now, with Parker no longer committed to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The top 25 2023 recruiting classes in college football so far

Updated 8/11 All of the worry that came with NIL and how it would affect Clemson football’s recruiting capabilities have all seemingly faded as the Tigers have put together one of the top 2023 recruiting classes in the country so far. During Swinney’s tenure with Clemson, the team has consistently brought in some of the best talents across the country. While the bulk of talent Swinney and the Tigers recruit varies yearly, the players they find ways to bring into the program keeps the team competing at a high level. Looking at the current 2023 class the Tigers have put together so far,...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
183K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy