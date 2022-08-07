DJ Johnson, Brandon Dorlus getting national attention ahead of 2022 season

If you traffic in the Oregon Ducks football circles, then you are supremely aware there are a few players flying under the radar in the front seven of the defense.

From a national point of view, many look at the defense and highlight Noah Sewell or Justin Flowe as players who might capture the attention of the sport at large for how they perform this season. However, a couple of players on the defensive line have a real chance to make some noise and potentially improve their NFL draft stock in the coming weeks.

Those players are DJ Johnson and Brandon Dorlus.

Johnson has been a popular conversation topic during his time at Oregon. He started on the defensive side of the ball but was moved to tight end for a season. He transitioned back to the defensive side last year, and under the new coaching staff, will stay put on the D-line. According to Johnson, the defensive coordinator made it clear where he would be the first time they met.

“He said ‘there’s no way you’re playing offense,'” Johnson said earlier this year.

As for Dorlus, the veteran defender had a solid year in 2021, but the stats didn’t show it. He was a force in the middle of the line but only compiled 25 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Despite that, this duo on Oregon’s defensive line is drawing the attention of some big-time people in the college football world.

Jim Nagy, who runs the annual Senior Bowl, which is designed to give college athletes a chance to showcase their talents ahead of the NFL draft, is obviously impressed with what these two can bring to the table.

If Oregon’s defense is all that it’s cracked up to be under Dan Lanning and Lupoi, there’s a good chance that these two had a lot to do with it.

List

Fall Ball Takeaways: Ducks keep things rolling in hot practice No. 2