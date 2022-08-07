Read full article on original website
Gilded Age Season 2 -Pics from Church Scene on State Street in Albany
I live in Albany near its historic Washington Park, and despite some of the inconveniences that come along with city-living, I really do love the area. There's never a shortage of loud noises, lack of parking, incessant traffic, moderate crime, beggars, etc, and as someone who has lived down in Center Square for nearly 15 years, I've had my fair share of things to complain about.
Popular Saratoga County Eatery is Closing after 15 Years
A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Southern Saratoga County will be closing its doors forever on Saturday August 20. The Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe on Route 9 has been serving up award winning fare since 2007. The eatery not only attracted locals from Clifton Park, Waterford, Mechanicville, Halfmoon and Malta, but from around the Capital Region.
Like Bowling? Thank this 100 Year Old Schenectady Native
The potato chip, the club sandwich and Jello are all products that were invented (or at least believed to be invented) in the Capital Region. New York State as a whole can take credit for many more including toilet paper, Pepto Bismol and chicken nuggets. Well, if you hit up...
WNYT
Downtown Albany businesses struggle while more people work from home
It’s been 871 days since New York sent home all non-essential workers to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Each and every one of those days has been a struggle for survival by businesses in downtown Albany. COVID-19 isn’t what’s keeping people home anymore—and the new wave of work-from-home is...
A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning
A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
newyorkalmanack.com
World War Two On The Homefront Presentation in Kingston
The Matthewis Persen House Museum will host a program on Kingston during the World War Two, with Hank Yost, World War II reenactor, set for Saturday, August 13th. From 10 am to 4 pm, Yost will lead a presentation and informal discussion on the challenges faced at home and abroad during WWII.
Abandoned Mohawk Carpet Mills in NY! What Was Left Behind?
What's in a name? When it comes to towns around the Capital Region of New York it's kind of easy to figure out if you just give it some thought. Gloversville gets it's name from the town's history of making gloves. Amsterdam, NY, known as the "Carpet City" because...they made carpets.
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind
There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
Filli’s Deli and Bakery opening 3rd location in Columbia County
Filli's Deli and Bakery is set to open its third location in Columbia County. According to a post on the Filli's Facebook page, the new location will be at Tilden Plaza in New Lebanon.
New stimulus bill would send New York families thousands
man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Tired of having sticker shock every time you go to the store because of what it is doing to your wallet? That's understandable. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three senators that would likely help you out A new law, called the Family Security Act 2.0.,was introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. This new government program would send money in the amount of $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
Wanted Hudson Valley Man Fatally Falls Off Cliff Fleeing New York Cops
A wanted New York man is dead after he ran from New York State Police in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed one man died after he ran from troopers during a traffic stop in the upper Hudson Valley. Traffic Stop In Durham,...
newyorkalmanack.com
Lake George Northway Bridges Being Replaced
According to an announcement from New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, the new bridge will be a 323-foot-long, two-span, steel multi-girder bridge with a concrete deck. It will have a vertical clearance of a minimum of 49-feet-6 inches above U.S. Route 9. The new bridge will be constructed between the...
Troy to hold electronic recycling event
Collar City residents will have a chance to recycle electronics at a free materials collection event, planned for Saturday, Sept. 10.
Palace Theatre Community Block Party returns Aug. 13
The Palace Theatre Community Block Party is returning Saturday, August 13 from noon to 4 p.m. in the area around the Palace. The event includes live music, family-friendly activities, vendors, and community organizations.
streetfoodblog.com
Rounding up what’s new in Troy
Troy continues to flourish with the fast proliferation of espresso retailers and new eating arrivals. In current months, the proudly LGBTQ+ Cafe Euphoria has opened its all-inclusive doorways; Motor Oil Espresso has taken over-the-counter area inside 518 Craft Tasting Room from former resident roaster, Alias Espresso, which moved to custom-fit digs at 219 Fourth St., a constructing owned by native restaurateur Vic Christopher. Tatu Tacos & Tequila has accomplished its relocation from Saratoga Springs to model new quarters on Congress Road, and the sibling homeowners of Lark Road Poke Bar and Loft 205 in Albany are placing ending touches on their third poke location with the River Road Poke Bar in downtown Troy.
Friends, colleagues remember Dr. Grace Jorgensen Westney’s dedication to women’s health
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Anyone who worked with Dr. Grace Jorgensen Westney says she was a woman truly deserving of her name. She helped deliver thousands of babies in the Capital Region. “She was a spectacular woman. She just portrayed grace and dignity all the time,” says Patti-Jo Ferraro, a per-diem nurse at Bellevue […]
wamc.org
Nightlife is part of Saratoga's draw, but has downside
Crowds gather in the heart of Saratoga Springs’ nightlife. Lines out the door at most venues on Caroline Street—the city’s summer tourist boom is in full effect. Saratoga Springs’ bars and nightclubs are part of the draw for the summer destination. But, the nightlife can raise some issues.
Rotterdam church to raise progressive pride flag
This Wednesday at 4 p.m., Rotterdam's Messiah Lutheran Church is organizing a "Pride Flag Raising and Speak Out" in front of its Trinity Community Center at 705 Curry Road.
adirondackalmanack.com
ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
WNYT
Saratoga Springs business specializes in homemade pasta, sauces
Looking for quick, easy homemade meals? Stop by Mangiamo in downtown Saratoga Springs. It specializes in homemade ravioli, fresh cut pasta, tomato sauce and pesto. Owner Rose Cantadino says in the three years she’s been in business, Mangiamo has grown from the farmers market to its own storefront. Mangiamo...
