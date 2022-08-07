AFC South news round-up: Colts challenging Pierce, Jags get first HOFer

With the first week-plus of NFL training camps in the books, it’s time to catch up with what’s going on with the Tennessee Titans’ AFC South rivals, the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jags made their preseason debut in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday night, a contest they lost to the Las Vegas Raiders, 27-11. However, the Jags did see their top pick flash in the losing effort, and the franchise was also able to celebrate its first Hall of Famer this weekend.

In Indianapolis, the Colts have been challenging their top pick in training camp by pitting him against a former Defensive Player of the Year.

In Houston, the Texans are liking what they’re seeing from their second-year quarterback, who is also displaying strong chemistry with the team’s No. 1 receiver.

Check out those stories and more in our latest round-up of news coming from the Titans’ AFC South rivals.

Colts' starters may play 'a little bit more' in preseason

Colts head coach Frank Reich revealed that his starters will see a bit more action during the preseason than normal, which makes sense for the offense in particular with Indy having a new quarterback in 2022.

Gus Bradley sees Colts' pass rush coming along

After finishing bottom-10 in sacks last season, Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has been encouraged with what he’s seen from the pass-rush thus far, a group that now includes Yannick Ngakoue.

Nothing imminent on Shaquille Leonard's return

The linebacker formerly known as Darius, Shaquille Leonard, is making progress after having back surgery recently, but head coach Frank Reich revealed there is nothing imminent as far as his return to the field.

Colts' Dennis Kelly to miss time with knee injury

Former Titans and current Colts offensive tackle Dennis Kelly will miss some time as he deals with an unspecified knee injury. Kelly has been vying for a backup role in Indy.

Colts' Alec Pierce getting trial by fire at training camp

Colts rookie wideout Alec Pierce, who has flashed during training camp and is vying for the No. 2 role, is regularly being matched up against veteran cornerback Stephen Gilmore in practice, which head coach Frank Reich believes will be invaluable to his development.

Former Jags LT Tony Boselli inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Jaguars officially have their first player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after former left tackle Tony Boselli was inducted this past weekend.

Jags No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker gets a sack in preseason debut

Jags No. 1 pick Travon Walker is off to a strong start this preseason after notching a sack in the Hall of Fame game loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Walker flashed on multiple occasions in his preseason debut.

5 takeaways from Jags loss to Raiders in Hall of Fame Game

Jags Wire’s James Johnson gives his insight into Jacksonville’s first preseason game, which ended with a 27-11 loss for the Jags.

Derek Stingley 'right on schedule,' but iffy for Saints

Texans top pick Derek Stingley Jr. has been participating in practice as he continues to recover from a 2021 Lisfranc injury, but head coach Lovie Smith says he isn’t sure if the rookie will play in the preseason opener.

Tytus Howard, Kenyon Green 'out for a period of time'

A pair of projected starters along Houston’s offensive line are expected to miss practice time. It isn’t clear what Tytus Howard is dealing with, but first-round pick Kenyon Green has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Texans make WR Chester Rogers signing official

Former Colts and Titans wide receiver Chester Rogers is sticking in the AFC South after signing a one-year deal with the Texans last week. Rogers tallied 301 yards and one score in 16 games for Tennessee in 2021.

Texans C Justin Britt says energy is different for 2022 training camp

Texans center Justin Britt has noticed a change in vibe during this year’s training camp, both from the players and fans in attendance.

WATCH: Texans Davis Mills connects with Brandin Cooks; QB-WR duo poised for strong year

Texans quarterback Davis Mills and No. 1 wide receiver Brandin Cooks are displaying good chemistry in training camp. From all accounts, Mills has been impressive throughout after a promising rookie season.