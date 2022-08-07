Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Oregon politicians tout the benefits of new federal climate change legislation
A group of Oregon’s political leaders gathered Wednesday at a Black-led community farming operation in Gresham, using it as a backdrop to highlight the disparate impacts of climate change on low-income neighborhoods and communities of color and to tout the benefits of the sweeping climate bill that Congress is expected to pass Friday.
Readers respond: City’s lost perspective
Regarding the Aug. 4 Oregonian/OregonLive story, “Portland officials who leave on own accord still entitled to sweetheart severances, city says”: Where do I apply? I can hardly wait for my “Sweetheart Severance.” If I am hired as a bureau director and later decide to resign, I am entitled to a full year or half year salary as a parting gift. However, if I am fired without cause, I receive a similar pay out. So, if my performance evaluation shows I have done a poor or unacceptable job, I can then be fired and still receive six or 12 months’ salary. No employer in the private sector that I am aware of has a system in place which generously rewards incompetence or voluntary resignations. Dan Ryan and his officials and Human Resources need to redesign bureau director contracts. City Hall has lost perspective at taxpayers’ expense.
WWEEK
Downtown Security Spat Results in National Labor Complaint
Local security companies were outraged when a city of Portland contracting policy resulted in their losing work to out-of-town firms that agreed not to oppose labor organizing (“Insecure,” WW, June 15). Now the National Labor Relations Board is investigating a complaint by one of the local firms, Northwest...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Portland Paying Little to Injured 2020 Protesters, Rubio Splits Planning and Sustainability Commission, Omar Narrowly Survives Primary Challenge
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good afternoon, Portland!. IN LOCAL NEWS:
The Portland Mercury
It's the Hypocrisy, Stupid
The fundamental problem with the police (and I'm speaking to the murders and abuse of power here) is that their entire function of their job is to uphold the rule of law, but they insist that nothing applies to them or those they ally themselves with. It's not unreasonable for the public to expect them to follow their own policies let alone the law they wish to hold us accountable for. That's the inherit crux of our whole position, anything less than that meets the definition of corruption. Racism and Racial biases are forms of police corruption. And so is a Cop lying on affidavits and official reports. So is "supervisors" ignoring their responsibilities to hold their staff accountable. It all comes back to "do you really believe what you are saying you believe in" or are you just bullshitting to make some money, flex some muscles, or have an excuse to hurt other people. I get it, we've been in situations where we didn't want to speak up about our colleagues' indiscretions, people understand that, but people's lives and liberties weren't in our hands either and when we data and witnesses and video tape, and we can all clearly see what happen, but you and your union continue to "hold the line" it just makes you all look corrupt, out-of-touch, and nothing short of delusional. Bodycams can't happen quick enough. I'm so sick of our super corrupt police force. All they are is the top gang in Portland, and we need to move on to addressing the rest of the corrupt lot quickly.
Opinion: Clackamas County's ludicrous election errors must end
Mary Kenny Norville: This November, stop the insanity and reward competency.Our county elections office has once again made a seemingly incomprehensible mistake. Just this month Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall made another ludicrous error: 3,800 households in the McLoughlin and Park Place neighborhoods received the wrong Voters' Pamphlet. I know, because our household was one of them. Really? How do mistakes like this happen? Is there quality control at the county elections office? Pamplin Media Group reported just this last May that the elections office had to spend an additional $100,000 to fix a barcode printing error. One only...
KGW
Clark County voters face a November election without incumbent Rep. Herrera Beutler
Beutler’s concession on Tuesday means a new playing field for the general election. Some voters are excited, others apprehensive about their choices.
Opinion: How does Clerk Sherry Hall keep getting reelected?
Oregon City resident: I'm scratching my head after receiving incorrect Voters' Pamphlet in mayoral election.How many times will Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall get away with screwing up an election before voters dump her? Hall's latest instance of malfeasance came to light when I opened the official envelope, with her name prominently displayed, and pulled out the ballot for Oregon City mayor — and the Voters' Pamphlet for the Oak Lodge Water Services District board! Time after time after time I have scratched my head, wondering how Sherry Hall manages to get reelected. A search on the internet turned up a whole raft of mishaps that I either didn't know about or had forgotten. I also learned that after 20 years in office, she confounds subordinates with her lack of understanding of election procedures. She rarely admits or takes responsibility for errors, and her excuses are invariably lame. In 2012, a temporary elections worker, Deanna Swenson, got caught tampering with ballots. Could that be the secret of Hall's election success? David Hedges is an Oregon City resident. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Letter: Sherry Hall's managerial incompetence permeates elections
Patrick Smith: Clackamas County clerk has 'no big deal' attitude about continual gaffes.According to former President Harry Truman, "the buck stops here." He made this statement that responsibility for executive issues was eventually his. Now, let's fast forward to Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall. We have yet another electoral faux pas at her office, as Oregon City voters received incorrect pamphlets for an upcoming mayoral election. Hall's oft-demonstrated managerial incompetence needs not to be gone over again. When asked about continued errors, Hall's attitude is basically: "No big deal." Hall should be held ultimately responsible for management of elections in Clackamas County. Hall's lack of supervision seems to have permeated the body of her staff. While Hall continues to sign off on the continuing gaffes, members of her staff continue the process of incompetence by producing error-filled work. After the November election, when hopefully we have another county clerk in command, addressing what seems to be some baked-in staff incompetence that must be addressed immediately by whomever succeeds Hall. Patrick Smith Gladstone {loadposition sub-article-01}
This is going to be our guy? Seriously?
I’m genuinely curious as to how he “voted” for JHB? Kent lived in Maryland until 2019 and in Portland until a few months ago. Says he wants good paying jobs but is vocally anti union.
thereflector.com
Democrats ahead in primary races for state legislative positions
Competitive primary races for seats to represent the Washington State Legislature feature Democrats in the lead as multiple Republicans also sought a chance to represent the recently redrawn districts in North Clark County. As of the latest August primary election numbers, the three races in the area with more than...
Readers respond: Specifics needed on homeless crisis
All of the candidates for governor appear to be focusing on the homeless problem. They appear ready to try to help homeless families, veterans, young people, the elderly, homeless people with addiction issues and homeless individuals with mental health challenges. What I would like to know is what they plan...
WWEEK
Following a Damning Report, City Commissioner Carmen Rubio Will Split the Planning and Sustainability Commission in Two
A report sent this spring to City Commissioner Carmen Rubio showed that one of the most important boards in the city was paralyzed by an ideological split. Rubio’s decision echoed King Solomon’s: She split the commission in two. What is the document? In April, Commissioner Rubio received a...
Happy Valley resident: Red-flag laws should be a bipartisan issue
Brian Fitzgerald: Democrats right to pass law allowing seizure of weapons; Republicans right to demand real due process.The recent Oregon gubernatorial debate highlighted the division we have in Oregon surrounding firearms. Democrats are pushing for further restrictions, and Republicans seem content with a laissez-faire approach. Partisan rancor surrounding firearms is driving people further underground in their ideological silos. This is unhealthy and detrimental to compromise. I believe Oregon's red flag law, or Extreme Risk Protective Order, is a vital tool for government to combat gun violence. Mass shootings have become an out-of-control epidemic. Democrats are right: Thoughts and...
Oregon City disqualifies Leslie Wright for November ballot
Mayoral candidate hasn't lived in the city for the required 12 months, city recorder writes.Oregon City mayoral candidate Leslie Wright was deemed ineligible for the November ballot because he allegedly failed to prove that he was a resident of the city for at least 12 months prior to the election date, as required by city charter. Oregon City officials have notified Wright of the potential issues with him qualifying for the election while carrying a Washington state driver's license. On July 25, he obtained an Oregon temporary driver's license that lists an Oregon City address. While this new license...
KATU.com
Hiring incentives set to become more complicated in Oregon near end of September
PORTLAND, Ore. — An exception in Oregon law set to expire near the end of September will make it more difficult and expensive for employers to offer hiring incentives, including public and private employers, because Oregon’s pay equity law prohibits hiring incentives, like bonuses, unless current, comparable employees are given the same amount of money.
opb.org
Oregon hospitals ask for help from the state
Your browser does not support the audio element. Most hospitals in Oregon are currently at over 90% capacity, despite the fact that COVID-19 hospitalizations are nowhere near their highest peaks. Last month Salem hospital was so full it had to turn ambulances away from the emergency room for a few...
Readers respond: Pro-life should be cradle to grave
I’m sick and tired of the anti-abortion minority co-opting the phrase “pro-life” like it puts them on some sort of exalted moral pedestal. If they were truly advocates for all these lives they claim they are saving, why aren’t they every bit as committed to:. ·...
Oregon and the KKK: A push to end Catholic schools
1920s: In Oregon, the Ku Klux Klan focused on banning the private schools, and saw political success along the way. When the resurrected Ku Klux Klan arrived here a century ago and rose to dominate state politics, Oregon was 98% white. Even in Portland, the Western stronghold of the white-supremacist group, there were only 1,556 Black residents. So the reconstituted Klan, which spread like wildfire in the early 1920s, chose a new minority group to target — Catholics — part of a newer wave of immigrants who changed the composition and flavor of many American cities. Part...
Former PPB officer, LGBTQ trailblazer Mike Garvey dies at 68
Mike Garvey, who may have been PPB's first openly gay male officer, passed away on Monday at the age of 68 of prostate cancer.
