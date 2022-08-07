ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

wchstv.com

Cody Johnson cancels opening concert at West Virginia State Fair

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — One of the headlining musical acts at the State Fair of West Virginia has canceled. Country music artist Cody Johnson, who was set to open the fair with a performance Thursday night, has canceled the show due to illness, according to a post on his social media accounts.
LEWISBURG, WV
WDTV

State Fair of West Virginia starts this week

LEWISBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Gates are set to open for the State Fair of West Virginia on Thursday at 9 a.m. with carnival rides starting at 11 a.m. To celebrate the return of the state’s largest multi-day event, opening day specials include $8 gate admission and $25 all-day ride passes.
LEWISBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg Police Officer is returning to school

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Park Officer is going back to school. Officer Jeremy Pinkerton has spent his summer vacation protecting and interacting with people at the public parks around Parkersburg. This was the first year Parkersburg Police Department had a school resource officer stationed inside the parks. Parkersburg...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Sobriety checkpoint planned in Lewis County next week

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Tuesday announced that its troopers have planned a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County next week. The checkpoint will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Route 7, known as Hackers Creek Road, near the intersection of US Route 19, in […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Power outage planned for Friday

PARKERSBURG – Mon Power has scheduled a planned power outage from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to replace three line support structures that will affect a large portion of the area. The outage will affect 7,816 customers in the vicinity of Belleville, Elizabeth, Leroy, Mineral Wells, Palestine, Parkersburg,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Side Tracks Café

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Side Tracks Café in Elkins. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
ELKINS, WV
WTAP

Memorial Bridge will soon transition to one-way only

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting August 15th, the Memorial Bridge will go from two-way to one-way due to continued traffic violations. Soon drivers will only be able to pass from Parkersburg to Belpre over the Memorial Bridge. No longer will drivers be able to enter the bridge on the Belpre side and pass over to Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ripley to apply for FEMA assistance after flooding

UPDATE (9:40 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11): The city of Ripley, West Virginia is planning to file for FEMA assistance after heavy rains caused serious flooding on Wednesday night. Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader tells 13 News that any businesses or residents impacted by flooding should contact the city immediately. To report flood damage, businesses and […]
RIPLEY, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces another $6 million in grant funding for major broadband projects spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the preliminary approval of $6 million in grant funding for two massive broadband infrastructure projects – spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties – through the Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program. The LEAD program is a branch...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Water rescue underway in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A water rescue is underway in Bridgeport. Details are limited, but Harrison County Emergency Services tells 5 News at least one person is being rescued on Beech Hollow Rd. Stick with 5 News for updates.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wvexplorer.com

Strange haunting near Summersville Lake may be largely forgotten

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va.—The tale of the "Ford Ghost" southwest of Summersville, West Virginia, makes its appearance several times in local lore, but this telling by J.W. Benjamin, published in the W.Va. Heritage Encyclopedia, couches the story in a manner that captures the essence of a good ghost story with the help of Lonnie E. Legge, who might have provided enough detail about the location of the haunting to surmise where it occurred.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Putnam County man uses diagnosis to bring awareness for ALS

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jacob Harper is a 23 year-old from Putnam County who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis less than a year ago. ALS is a nervous system disease that causes loss of muscle control. There is currently no cure, but Harper is using his diagnosis to help find one.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Final touches are underway for the State Fair of West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– It is final prep week at the State fair of West Virginia. Rides are getting their final touch-ups, and food vendors are getting their booths ready to serve up thousands of tasty treats over the next few weeks. For the Vances, getting ready for the state fair is a family affair, but […]
LEWISBURG, WV
Lancaster Farming

West Virginia Finds Swine Flu at County Fair

West Virginia has reported swine influenza in pigs at the Jackson County Fair. The state Ag Department and Department of Health and Human Resources responded July 29 to reports of pigs with respiratory symptoms and fever at the fair in western West Virginia. Tests came back as presumptive positives and...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County real estate transfers

PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers were recorded by the Wood County Clerk between July 18-22. * James Bailey and Attorney Linda Bailey (indirect) to Mathew James Rohr, Troy Snyder and Roger Masters, tract 112 acres and tract 10 acres, less exceptions, Walker District, $97,500. * Joshua and Jacqueline...
WOOD COUNTY, WV

