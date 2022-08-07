Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
Will Muschamp explains why his role with Georgia football is ‘the best job in America’
ATHENS — You can tell Will Muschamp is very comfortable being back in Athens. Even if he’s in a much bigger role this season at Georgia, he’s at ease back at his alma mater. Muschamp is serving as the co-defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs this season. After...
dawgnation.com
The latest on Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville, here’s what we know
ATHENS — Georgia will provide an allotment of tickets for prospects who want to attend its game against Florida in Jacksonville this season. Smart and his staff cannot talk to any of the prospects at the game or have any contact with them. According to a source, the agreement...
dawgnation.com
Lawson Luckie: Legacy Georgia football commit feels he’s ‘the best receiving TE in the country’
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star TE Lawson Luckie. He ranks as the nation’s No. 12 TE and the No. 234 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. =========================================================. Lawson...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart’s staff harmony starts at top with co-defensive coordinators Will Muschamp, Glenn Schumann
ATHENS — Kirby Smart always makes it a point to give credit to his Georgia football staff when talking about the unprecedented heights the Bulldogs have reached. Georgia’s College Football Playoff Championship win last season represents the pinnacle, but there had been a steady build toward it thanks to Smart’s leadership.
Georgia football: Safety Christopher Smith calls Will Muschamp ‘one of the best coaches I’ve ever had’
During fall camp last season, Will Muschamp stepped up from an analyst role with Georgia and took on on-field responsibilities with his alma mater. Muschamp has a totally new role in 2022, one that seems to be a worthwhile one according to one of his players. Georgia safety Christopher Smith...
Prediction: Oregon Ducks to complete pairing of 5-star basketball prospects Kwame Evans Jr., Mookie Cook
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball program is poised to land its most coveted dynamic duo in history. Less than two weeks after securing the commitment of Montverde Academy power forward Kwame Evans Jr., the nation's No. 2 overall prospect, AZ Compass Prep small forward Mookie Cook has set a Friday ...
dawgnation.com
Georgia stock report: Early returns, Kenny McIntosh adds smooth element
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart does nothing by chance, so the recent trend of opening small portions of practices certainly has cause behind it. Smart, like all elite coaches, is calculated and deliberate with all of his actions. There’s no time for wasted words or wasted actions.
Top 10 Things to Do in Athens on Gameday
Steeped in history and tradition, Athens is considered one of the top college towns in… The post Top 10 Things to Do in Athens on Gameday appeared first on Outsider.
Georgia plans $68.5M overhaul of football stadium
ATLANTA (AP) — A year after the University of Georgia’s football team won a national championship, UGA is starting a $68.5 million project to overhaul its football stadium, making it easier for Bulldogs fans to get around and building more suites for premium donors. University System of Georgia regents voted Tuesday to approve the plan for Sanford Stadium, which will be paid for with private donations and borrowing by the private UGA Athletic Association. Construction on the first phase is planned to begin after the 2022 football season and the second phase would be built after the 2023 football season. The first phase would build a new entryway and plaza and widen the lower-level concourse to make it easier for fans to get around the 92,000-seat stadium. It would add new concession stands, expand bathrooms by adding more toilets and sinks and relocate and expand seating for people with disabilities. UGA President Jere Morehead called it “long overdue”
kcfmradio.com
Ems Run; Number One Prospect Chooses Oregon
With Just 4 weeks remaining in the season the Eugene Emeralds are in contention to winning the Northwest league as they sit just a game and a half back from the league leading Vancouver Canadians whom they face in a 6 game series beginning tomorrow at home at PK Park. The Ems have series left with Hillsboro, Tri-City and Everett, but with a winning series this week could take the league lead. The closest team to the top two leaders is Spokane which currently sits 6 games back with plenty of time to still make a run. Tickets are available for this weeks series with Vancouver with games beginning at 6:35 nightly.
Pepsi breaks ground on $260 million expansion in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Pepsi Beverages of North America officially broke ground on a $260 million dollar expansion. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The expansion is part of its manufacturing facility here in Georgia. The facility is located in the city of...
3 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or you travel to Georgia often and you love to eat steaks then you have come to the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you love good food and good service. All of these restaurants are known for serving delicious food prepared with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, these steakhouses are great options for enjoying a nice casual meal with some friends or family members but are also great options if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion with your loved ones. Here are the three amazing steakhouses that made it on this list. If you haven't visited them already, make sure you do next time you get the chance because they will definitely not disappoint.
Victims of Oregon’s historic wildfires face tough tradeoffs: To rebuild or leave?
After nearly two years of construction delays, price spikes and fights with her insurance company, Debbie Fawcett finally has a home again, one with a foundation instead of wheels. The 58-year-old school counselor had been living in an RV on her property just outside Gates since the Beachie Creek fire...
kptv.com
3rd heatwave of the summer, plus shower/thunder chance next week
It’s been a nice week with comfortable temperatures; much better than last week’s heatwave!. The heatwave this weekend will be shorter AND far drier. We won’t be seeing any of that humid weather, at least through Monday. This is what we’re thinking right now for temperatures.
Heavy rain floods I-285 as storms hammer metro Atlanta
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — I-285 in North Fulton County turned into a lake during heavy rain on Friday. Flooding submerged the Eastbound lanes near New Northside Dr. and Powers Ferry in Sandy Springs. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The flooding occurred after heavy rain...
kezi.com
One male body found in Willamette River
EUGENE, Ore.-- A male body was recovered in the Willamette River Sunday morning, Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed. The body was found floating in the river near River Wood Park in Eugene around 10:20 a.m. At this time, it is unclear what the person was doing in the water and...
Latest Athens mask “mandate” was short-lived
City Hall says the face covering requirement that had been in place for Athens-Clarke County has been lifted: Athens-Clarke County Commissioners imposed the mask mandate for public buildings last month, as coronavirus case counts were spiking. They say cases have declined over the past two weeks. From the A-CC government...
kezi.com
Roseburg man dead after car crash
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. -- An elderly man from Roseburg suffered fatal injuries during a car crash Thursday afternoon, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported. The DCSO says 911 operators heard a report of a car crash on Rock Creek Road in Idleyld Park at about 4:30 p.m. on August 4. Officials say DCSO deputies as well as personnel from the Glide Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and the United States Forest Service responded.
