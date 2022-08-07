ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgnation.com

Georgia stock report: Early returns, Kenny McIntosh adds smooth element

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart does nothing by chance, so the recent trend of opening small portions of practices certainly has cause behind it. Smart, like all elite coaches, is calculated and deliberate with all of his actions. There’s no time for wasted words or wasted actions.
ATHENS, GA
Georgia plans $68.5M overhaul of football stadium

ATLANTA (AP) — A year after the University of Georgia’s football team won a national championship, UGA is starting a $68.5 million project to overhaul its football stadium, making it easier for Bulldogs fans to get around and building more suites for premium donors. University System of Georgia regents voted Tuesday to approve the plan for Sanford Stadium, which will be paid for with private donations and borrowing by the private UGA Athletic Association. Construction on the first phase is planned to begin after the 2022 football season and the second phase would be built after the 2023 football season. The first phase would build a new entryway and plaza and widen the lower-level concourse to make it easier for fans to get around the 92,000-seat stadium. It would add new concession stands, expand bathrooms by adding more toilets and sinks and relocate and expand seating for people with disabilities. UGA President Jere Morehead called it “long overdue”
ATHENS, GA
kcfmradio.com

Ems Run; Number One Prospect Chooses Oregon

With Just 4 weeks remaining in the season the Eugene Emeralds are in contention to winning the Northwest league as they sit just a game and a half back from the league leading Vancouver Canadians whom they face in a 6 game series beginning tomorrow at home at PK Park. The Ems have series left with Hillsboro, Tri-City and Everett, but with a winning series this week could take the league lead. The closest team to the top two leaders is Spokane which currently sits 6 games back with plenty of time to still make a run. Tickets are available for this weeks series with Vancouver with games beginning at 6:35 nightly.
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia or you travel to Georgia often and you love to eat steaks then you have come to the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you love good food and good service. All of these restaurants are known for serving delicious food prepared with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, these steakhouses are great options for enjoying a nice casual meal with some friends or family members but are also great options if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion with your loved ones. Here are the three amazing steakhouses that made it on this list. If you haven't visited them already, make sure you do next time you get the chance because they will definitely not disappoint.
GEORGIA STATE
kptv.com

3rd heatwave of the summer, plus shower/thunder chance next week

It’s been a nice week with comfortable temperatures; much better than last week’s heatwave!. The heatwave this weekend will be shorter AND far drier. We won’t be seeing any of that humid weather, at least through Monday. This is what we’re thinking right now for temperatures.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

One male body found in Willamette River

EUGENE, Ore.-- A male body was recovered in the Willamette River Sunday morning, Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed. The body was found floating in the river near River Wood Park in Eugene around 10:20 a.m. At this time, it is unclear what the person was doing in the water and...
EUGENE, OR
WGAU

Latest Athens mask “mandate” was short-lived

City Hall says the face covering requirement that had been in place for Athens-Clarke County has been lifted: Athens-Clarke County Commissioners imposed the mask mandate for public buildings last month, as coronavirus case counts were spiking. They say cases have declined over the past two weeks. From the A-CC government...
ATHENS, GA
kezi.com

Roseburg man dead after car crash

IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. -- An elderly man from Roseburg suffered fatal injuries during a car crash Thursday afternoon, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported. The DCSO says 911 operators heard a report of a car crash on Rock Creek Road in Idleyld Park at about 4:30 p.m. on August 4. Officials say DCSO deputies as well as personnel from the Glide Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and the United States Forest Service responded.
ROSEBURG, OR

