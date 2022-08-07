He will be doing some prison time. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A Frederick man described as a repeat offender is going to prison. In Circuit Court on Wednesday, Blake Anthony Nivens, 26, entered a plea of guilty to possession of a firearm after a conviction of a crime of violence for an incident which occurred on March 9th, 2022. . He also pleaded guilty to the same charge and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl for an incident on April 6th, 2022.

FREDERICK, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO