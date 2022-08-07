Read full article on original website
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
24-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Maryland
BOWIE, MD- The Bowie Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Monday...
Suspect sought in Westfield Annapolis mall assault
Anne Arundel County police are asking the public to help find a suspect from an assault at Westfield Annapolis mall last week.
fox5dc.com
DC woman attacked with bar stool at Player's Lounge in possible hate crime, police say
WASHINGTON - A woman was struck with a bar stool inside a Southeast D.C. restaurant last week, and police say they are now investigating if the attack was motivated by hate and bias. The assault took place on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at The Player's Lounge, located at 2737 Martin Luther...
Man hit, robbed of new shoes at Wheaton Metro Station in Maryland
WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — A man who bought a pair of shoes became a crime victim Tuesday after two people robbed him at a Metro station. The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the man was waiting at Wheaton Station in the afternoon when the people came up to him, hit him, […]
Three Suspects At Large After Watch Pocket Commercial Burglary In Montgomery County: Police
Officials have released surveillance footage in connection to the burglary of a Watch Pocket store in Montgomery County, authorities say. The burglary occurred at the store on the 10100 block of Colesville Road around 3:40 a.m., Sunday, July 17, according to Montgomery County police. Police are offering up to a...
DC woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say
WASHINGTON — Police say a woman was found shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday and the suspect in the case is also dead. Investigators believe the incident was "domestic in nature." DC Police were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street Southeast Wednesday morning for a report of a...
Police: Woman dies after being set on fire during domestic incident in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police say detectives are questioning a person of interest after a woman was set on fire during an alleged domestic incident at a Fairfax County apartment complex. In a press conference Wednesday, Fairfax County Bureau Chief Ed O'Carroll explained the tragic series of events. O'Carroll...
wfmd.com
Frederick Man Considered Repeat Offender Pleads Guilty to Gun & Drug Charges
He will be doing some prison time. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A Frederick man described as a repeat offender is going to prison. In Circuit Court on Wednesday, Blake Anthony Nivens, 26, entered a plea of guilty to possession of a firearm after a conviction of a crime of violence for an incident which occurred on March 9th, 2022. . He also pleaded guilty to the same charge and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl for an incident on April 6th, 2022.
Police asking for public's help identifying 3 suspects in Watch Pocket store burglary in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects accused of burglary at a Watch Pocket store in Silver Spring. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the store, located on Colesville Road, around 4:30 a.m. on July 17 after a report of the incident.
Man dead after being stabbed in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crimes being down in Prince George's County this year. A man was stabbed to death in Prince George's County early Wednesday morning, sparking an investigation, according to police. Officers with the Prince George's County...
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Woman set on fire in Falls Church murder
Fairfax County police found a woman on fire Wednesday afternoon after responding to a domestic dispute and fire alarm activation at a Falls Church apartment. Police and fire crews were called to the 2900 block of Willston Place about 2:45 p.m. and found the victim and a section of the apartment on fire, said Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll.
Arrest made in stabbing in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man is facing charges after a stabbing that left someone seriously hurt. The Gaithersburg Police Department (GPD) said officers arrested Ricky Stevens, 61, of Gaithersburg. The charges against him are First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Reckless Endangerment. Police said around 4:30 p.m, on Monday, […]
Woman charged with shooting husband accused of assaulting children faces judge
Shanteari Weems, 50, went before a judge for a felony status conference, and a trial date has been set for December 6, WJLA reports.
Police investigating woman shot multiple times in Southeast
Police gave comments Wednesday morning, August, 8, about a woman who was shot multiple times in Southeast DC.
Remains Found In Maryland ID'd As Man Missing For Years, Leading To More Questions: Reports
The body of a man found by hunters in a Prince George's County forest has been identified, more than two years after he went missing, and his family wants answers, according to WUSA9. Casino Gaskins was only 23 when he disappeared while out looking for a job in July 16,...
Police: Baby boy dies in hot car in NW DC
WASHINGTON — A 3-month-old has died after being left in a hot car in Northwest D.C. Tuesday evening. Medical officials responded to Park Road NW just after 6:10 p.m. after a report of a child being locked in a Honda Accord. Upon arrival at the scene, officials found a baby boy unconscious and unresponsive, out of the car. It is not known how long the baby was in the car.
Driver arrested, charged for fatal single-vehicle crash in Herndon
HERNDON, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from Aug. 2022 about safety tests on popular cars in the U.S. A driver has been arrested after running away from the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Herndon Sunday night. Fairfax County Police responded around 11:35 p.m. to Dranesville...
Remains found in Maryland identified as man missing for 2 years, family wants answers
CLINTON, Md. — A two-year missing person mystery has been solved after human remains found in a Prince George's County forest months ago have been identified. The family of Casino Gaskins, who was 23 when he went missing, said police notified them Monday that remains found in Clinton, Maryland in December of 2021 are his. But the Gaskins family is raising questions about the way authorities in Prince George’s County handled the case. They say investigators believed the case to be a death by suicide.
Bullet shot through window of Prince George's Co. house hits sleeping woman
GREENBELT, Md. — A woman was shot in the leg while sleeping early Wednesday morning, after a stray bullet sailed through her window, according to Prince George's County Police. Officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road around 4:25 am. Once on scene,...
Man shot, killed in Bowie; homicide investigation underway
BOWIE, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crime being down in Prince George's County. A man was shot and killed in Bowie Monday night, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police. The Bowie Police Department responded to Gabriel Street, off of Highbridge Road,...
