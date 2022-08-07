ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

WUSA9

DC woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say

WASHINGTON — Police say a woman was found shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday and the suspect in the case is also dead. Investigators believe the incident was "domestic in nature." DC Police were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street Southeast Wednesday morning for a report of a...
LAUREL, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick Man Considered Repeat Offender Pleads Guilty to Gun & Drug Charges

He will be doing some prison time. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A Frederick man described as a repeat offender is going to prison. In Circuit Court on Wednesday, Blake Anthony Nivens, 26, entered a plea of guilty to possession of a firearm after a conviction of a crime of violence for an incident which occurred on March 9th, 2022. . He also pleaded guilty to the same charge and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl for an incident on April 6th, 2022.
FREDERICK, MD
WUSA9

Man dead after being stabbed in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crimes being down in Prince George's County this year. A man was stabbed to death in Prince George's County early Wednesday morning, sparking an investigation, according to police. Officers with the Prince George's County...
CLINTON, MD
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Woman set on fire in Falls Church murder

Fairfax County police found a woman on fire Wednesday afternoon after responding to a domestic dispute and fire alarm activation at a Falls Church apartment. Police and fire crews were called to the 2900 block of Willston Place about 2:45 p.m. and found the victim and a section of the apartment on fire, said Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
DC News Now

Arrest made in stabbing in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man is facing charges after a stabbing that left someone seriously hurt. The Gaithersburg Police Department (GPD) said officers arrested Ricky Stevens, 61, of Gaithersburg. The charges against him are First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Reckless Endangerment. Police said around 4:30 p.m, on Monday, […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Police: Baby boy dies in hot car in NW DC

WASHINGTON — A 3-month-old has died after being left in a hot car in Northwest D.C. Tuesday evening. Medical officials responded to Park Road NW just after 6:10 p.m. after a report of a child being locked in a Honda Accord. Upon arrival at the scene, officials found a baby boy unconscious and unresponsive, out of the car. It is not known how long the baby was in the car.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Remains found in Maryland identified as man missing for 2 years, family wants answers

CLINTON, Md. — A two-year missing person mystery has been solved after human remains found in a Prince George's County forest months ago have been identified. The family of Casino Gaskins, who was 23 when he went missing, said police notified them Monday that remains found in Clinton, Maryland in December of 2021 are his. But the Gaskins family is raising questions about the way authorities in Prince George’s County handled the case. They say investigators believed the case to be a death by suicide.
CLINTON, MD
WUSA9

Man shot, killed in Bowie; homicide investigation underway

BOWIE, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crime being down in Prince George's County. A man was shot and killed in Bowie Monday night, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police. The Bowie Police Department responded to Gabriel Street, off of Highbridge Road,...
BOWIE, MD
WUSA9

