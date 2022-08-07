Read full article on original website
Anonymous SEC Coach's Comment On Stetson Bennett Going Viral
Georgia is still on top of the college football world heading into the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs won their first National Championship since 1980 back in January over the Alabama Crimson Tide. They were great on both sides of the ball, but the defense was talked about more due to how it led the nation in numerous categories.
Will Muschamp explains why his role with Georgia football is ‘the best job in America’
ATHENS — You can tell Will Muschamp is very comfortable being back in Athens. Even if he’s in a much bigger role this season at Georgia, he’s at ease back at his alma mater. Muschamp is serving as the co-defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs this season. After...
Will Muschamp Makes His Feelings On Georgia Job Very Clear
Will Muschamp is two years removed from being the head coach of South Carolina's football program. Though his role at Georgia might be viewed as a demotion, he doesn't see it that way. During this Tuesday's press conference, Muschamp was asked about being an assistant for the Bulldogs. Muschamp, who...
Kirby Smart’s staff harmony starts at top with co-defensive coordinators Will Muschamp, Glenn Schumann
ATHENS — Kirby Smart always makes it a point to give credit to his Georgia football staff when talking about the unprecedented heights the Bulldogs have reached. Georgia’s College Football Playoff Championship win last season represents the pinnacle, but there had been a steady build toward it thanks to Smart’s leadership.
Glenn Schumann, Will Muschamp share details of their partnership as Georgia football co-defensive coordinators
ATHENS — Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann is very much a Kirby Smart disciple. He spoke about the importance of setting the standard at Georgia and reference the Henry David Thoreau’s quote about finding success. In speaking with the media on Tuesday, Schumann was also hesitant to dole out individual praise or share too much of the inner workings of the defense.
Georgia and Florida Allowed to Host Recruits At Annual Matchup
Since taking the head coaching job in Athens, Kirby Smart has had one consistent take and opinion on the game between Georgia and Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, it shouldn't be played in Jacksonville. It should be played in Athens and Gainseville. Why? Because Always, Be, 'Cruiting. It's ...
Georgia plans $68.5M overhaul of football stadium
ATLANTA (AP) — A year after the University of Georgia’s football team won a national championship, UGA is starting a $68.5 million project to overhaul its football stadium, making it easier for Bulldogs fans to get around and building more suites for premium donors. University System of Georgia regents voted Tuesday to approve the plan for Sanford Stadium, which will be paid for with private donations and borrowing by the private UGA Athletic Association. Construction on the first phase is planned to begin after the 2022 football season and the second phase would be built after the 2023 football season. The first phase would build a new entryway and plaza and widen the lower-level concourse to make it easier for fans to get around the 92,000-seat stadium. It would add new concession stands, expand bathrooms by adding more toilets and sinks and relocate and expand seating for people with disabilities. UGA President Jere Morehead called it “long overdue”
Dabo Swinney Has Honest Reaction To Clemson's Coaches' Poll Ranking
On Monday, the 2022 preseason college football coaches' poll was released. Clemson football checks in as the No. 4 team in the sport. The Tigers are led only by Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia. Clemson is followed by Notre Dame, Michigan and Texas A&M. Any team that receives a top-10...
Swinney’s Stern Message Resonated with Clemson’s Wiggins
CLEMSON, S.C. — When Dabo Swinney met with Nate Wiggins following spring practices, he delivered a stern message to his sophomore cornerback.
Lawson Luckie: Legacy Georgia football commit feels he’s ‘the best receiving TE in the country’
Lawson Luckie is likely the most misunderstood blue-chip in Georgia’s 2023 recruiting class. Bring his name up. Most consider him a jack-of-all-trades. He is seen as the bare-knuckler brawler that could play TE, H-back or fullback during his time in Athens. Luckie will be special early on special teams....
Top 10 Things to Do in Athens on Gameday
Steeped in history and tradition, Athens is considered one of the top college towns in… The post Top 10 Things to Do in Athens on Gameday appeared first on Outsider.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
Pepsi breaks ground on $260 million expansion in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Pepsi Beverages of North America officially broke ground on a $260 million dollar expansion. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The expansion is part of its manufacturing facility here in Georgia. The facility is located in the city of...
Dabo Swinney's new restaurant, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, is now hiring
CLEMSON, S.C. — The new restaurant that Dabo Swinney is a big part of is now hiring. In March, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux announced Swinney was the newest franchisee. The restaurant held a "Coming Soon" party at the new location on College Avenue last month and announced Thursday hiring is beginning.
Fort Benning soldiers die in north Georgia
Two soldiers are dead and three others are injured after a weather-related incident at Yonah Mountain in White County, Georgia. The mountain is used by soldiers based at Fort Benning for training, particularly the so-called "Mountain Phase" of Army Ranger training.
5 arrested for stealing $10K in diesel fuel from Alabama gas station
PELHAM, Ala. -- Five Georgia residents are charged with stealing around $10,000 in diesel from an Alabama gas station. Pelham Police say these five suspects were arrested Friday on third degree theft charges:. Brion Tiyari Harris, 21, Conyers, GA. Brandon Michael Tyson, 23, Atlanta, GA. Makai Michael Anthony Brown, 22,...
Army Rangers killed in training accident in NE Ga mountains
Two US Army Rangers based at Fort Benning have died in what the Army is calling a weather-related incident while training at Yonah Mountain in White County. Three others were injured in a Tuesday storm that toppled the tree that fell on the soldiers. From WSB TV…. Two Georgia soldiers...
Army identifies 2 Fort Benning soldiers killed in north Georgia after being struck by fallen tree
FORT BENNING, Ga. — Two Fort Benning soldiers died Tuesday after a "weather-related" incident in north Georgia's mountains, according to a spokesperson for the Army. Army officials identified the two soldiers as 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon and Staff Sgt. George Taber. Officials later clarified that they had died after being struck by a fallen tree around 3:15 p.m. on Yonah Mountain in White County. They were sheltering after their training had been put on hold due to the weather, Army officials said. They were part of the Maneuver Center of Excellence training program.
New information released about crash that killed Georgia golf club owners
WASHINGTON — Federal officials on Tuesday released new information on the crash that killed a couple who owned a popular golf club near Lake Hartwell. Charly and Kelli Schell, owners of the Cateechee Golf Club, in Hartwell, Georgia, died in a plane crash on July 14, family friends said.
Classic City Classics: Spots that have drawn loyal Athens customers for decades
This classic lunch counter inside the neighborhood pharmacy offers homey favorites like grilled cheese, BLTs and hot dogs with plenty of toppings. Save room for a chocolate malt or an ice cream float and chat with the neighborhood regulars. DePalma’s Italian Cafe. Downtown, East Side, Timothy Road. What started...
