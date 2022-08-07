Read full article on original website
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision which occurred on August 9, 2022, at 2:28 P.M. on eastbound Interstate 84 at mile marker 206 near Burley. A 2006 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound, driven by a 49-year-old woman from Lynnwood, Washington, and drove into the median where the vehicle rolled multiple times. The driver was wearing a seat belt and was pronounced deceased on scene due to her injuries. The left lane for westbound traffic was blocked for approximately 3 hours. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police were assisted by Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, the Minidoka Fire Department, Emergency Response Ambulance and the Minidoka County Coroner.
MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho — A 49-year-old woman was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in Minidoka County, Idaho State Police reported. The woman from Lynnwood, Wash., was traveling eastbound on I-84 in a 2006 Ford Focus when she drove into the median. The vehicle rolled multiple times, according to Idaho State Police.
BURLEY — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash on eastbound Interstate 84 at mile marker 206.1 in Minidoka County. The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to an ISP news release. Police reports show a 2006 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound, driven...
Fatal Crash Involving Wendell Man Still Under Investigation
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Bonneville County authorities continue to investigate a fatal crash involving a Wendell man in late July. According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on July 27, involving a pickup pulling a trailer and a Toyota sedan at the intersection of 105th E. and N. County Line Rd. northeast of Idaho Falls. The collision forced the Toyota into a nearby canal. Bystanders jumped into the canal and pulled Keynes Huaynalay Alvarado, of Peru out, as well as the driver of the Toyota, identified as Alex Quispealaya, of Wendell; he was treated at an area hospital and released. Alvarado later died from his injuries. The driver of the pickup was not seriously injured.
Authorities searching for missing East Idaho boy and girl
Authorities are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing Rexburg boy and girl. Kayzin Hansen and Addison Cook, both age 14, were reported missing on Tuesday, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities said the teens are believed to be together and are possibly driving a 2003 white GMC Sierra two-door extended cab pickup truck with the passenger window missing, no tailgate and pealing paint on...
Idaho Falls man reportedly admitted to stealing $15,000 car
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with grand theft after he reportedly admitted to stealing a 2016 Ford Transit from a parking lot. According to the probable cause affidavit, Aaron Stanton, 25, was recorded by a security camera entering a business near the intersection of Lincoln Road and Woodruff Avenue on Jan. 12, grabbing the car’s keys, then going to the parking lot and entering the car.
Suspect wearing clown mask breaks into local restaurant
IDAHO FALLS – A popular local pizza restaurant was broken into early Wednesday morning. Papa Tom’s Pizza was broken into around 4 a.m., according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements. An employee was in the store prepping ingredients for the day when they heard a loud...
Twin Falls Driver Gets Stuck And Has To Drag Car Out Of A Canal
Wednesday morning at the Townsquare Media radio station in Twin Falls, a man drove through the area and got his car stuck in a canal. He essentially made his car a teeter-totter and thankfully no one was hurt. Before we continue, I want to say this gentleman who got stuck...
Call Twin Falls Police ASAP If You See Cash On Your Windshield
Thieves are always looking for new ways to facilitate their criminal endeavors. Reports of people finding cash on their windshields just prior to being victimized have surfaced in the United States. A good rule of thumb for this story is if you ever find what looks like cash stuck between...
Man killed in dirt-biking crash in St. Anthony
ST. ANTHONY – An 18-year-old man was killed Friday at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes. Keston Lane Newman, a resident of Monteview, passed away due to injuries sustained after a dirt-biking accident, according to law enforcement officials. Details of the crash have not yet been released. Funeral services will...
Injured motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being rescued from East Idaho backcountry
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital after crashing in the East Idaho backcountry on Saturday. The 2 p.m. motorcycle crash occurred in the Little Burns Creek area between Ririe and Swan Valley, authorities said. The adult male motorcyclist suffered chest injuries during the incident and needed to be carried through about two miles of wet and muddy terrain to where an Air Idaho helicopter had landed to transport...
Firefighters battle haystack fire near Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department spent quite a number of hours working to extinguish a haystack fire Monday afternoon. The fire was called into dispatchers at around 2:20 p.m., near the intersection of North 105th West and West 113th North just outside Idaho Falls. The fire was located not far from the Sage Raceway.
Idaho Falls Fire Department conducting live burn training this week
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Fire Department will be conducting a live burn structure training on Thursday, Aug. 11. The fire department is planning to conduct the training on the east side of Holmes Avenue, just south of Home Depot from approximately 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. According...
Twin Falls Woman Charged with Aggravated Assault, Discharge of Firearm
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls woman is facing felony charges after allegedly trying to stab a neighbor Saturday evening at an apartment. According to court documents, police responded to an apartment on Blue Lakes Cir. after the husband of Nikki Schrader Cole called 911 at around 9:28 p.m. When the investigating officer arrived he found three other officers attempting to get the woman under control. According the the affidavit, Cole allegedly became upset after hearing that her young child may have been molested by a neighbor. Cole had grabbed a firearm in her home and accidentally fired it. She then left the firearm and grabbed an eight inch knife and went to an upstairs apartment to confront the neighbor. According to the investigating officer, the woman began hitting and stabbing at the door. The neighbor open the door and grabbed the woman's arm as she swung with the knife. The neighbor quickly closed the door. Cole then began hitting the door with a rake, causing significant damage. Court records say the woman had been drinking earlier in the day at a beer festival. Cole was arraigned in magistrate court on Monday with charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
New roundabout hopes to ease future traffic problems
The City of Rexburg is planning ahead for its future growth and increased traffic as it builds a roundabout at the intersection of West 7th South and Pioneer Road. The post New roundabout hopes to ease future traffic problems appeared first on Local News 8.
Young man killed at Sand Dunes Saturday
Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries reported a fatality at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes Saturday. The accident happened Saturday afternoon.
St. Luke's nurse helps Gooding County deputy following collision with semi
Linda Cottam immediately jumped out of her vehicle to help Good County Sheriff deputy Eric Swanson after he collided with the truck. Swanson's vehicle was on fire.
Small Town South of Twin Falls Proves You Don’t Need Cops For Peace
There’s a small town in between Las Vegas and Twin Falls that is doing something brilliant to help fight crime and it actually involves them not doing anything at all. How can police fight crime without fighting it? In the little city of McGill, Nevada I witnessed to endeavor first-hand over the weekend. As you drive through the town, not far from Ely, the speed limit drops quickly from 70 to 25. I can’t imagine how many cars travel through this town as it is on the main path to Las Vegas. I don’t suppose most motorists are too excited to slow down so much on their long drives so many probably don’t.
Missing East Idaho man found dead
TETONIA — Mitch Smaellie was found deceased on Friday evening after a search involving the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Teton County Idaho Search & Rescue, Air Idaho Rescue and numerous community members. Smaellie, age 66, left his home on North First Street in Tetonia a little before noon on Thursday. In a Facebook post, his daughter-in-law Kelsey Smaellie said that he had departed on a four-wheeler without his phone or wallet. ...
Twin Falls Trains Raise My Wrath
Of course, I’m a curmudgeon. You get the prestigious title when your hair turns white, you reach 60 and you go to bed before sunset. I complain a lot about young people and tell them how easy they have it compared to my generation when we had only landline telephones, three TV channels and music was on AM radio. I don’t have patience for grocery store clerks who stop scanning items while they gossip with the person ahead of me at the checkout. I don’t care if you approve of me because I have disdain for you!
