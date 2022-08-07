ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin Turned Down a Role on Iconic HBO Show

By Blake Ells
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago

What would Games of Thrones have looked like with Robert Plant? We’ll never know, but we’ll now always wonder.

The Led Zeppelin frontman turned down a role on the HBO series. He revealed the rejection in a recent radio interview.

“The Viking thing,” he said. “Yeah, I’ve got a lot to answer for. I love Western European history from maybe the Bronze Age up through all the old religion. When we were really in touch with our earth.”

The themes of Led Zeppelin’s music likely initiated the offer from Game of Thrones.

“Go back to ‘Immigrant Song’ and Led Zeppelin being part of a cultural exchange in Iceland with the Icelandic government. They didn’t know what they’d invited onto their little island.”

Other musicians appeared on the legendary HBO series. Ed Sheeran was in the first episode of season seven. A lot of folks hated it.

“It was fun, but I think they should have killed me off,” Sheeran said of the role. “That probably would have been redemption for people that didn’t like it.”

Robert Plant has gone country. He’s the lead singer of one of the most iconic British rock bands in history, Years after Led Zeppelin, he partnered with legendary bluegrass star Alison Krauss. The duo recorded the Grammy award-winning Raising Sand in 2007. It took them a while, but they followed it up with Raise the Roof in 2021. Both albums were produced by the legendary T Bone Burnett.

If Robert Plant recording with Alison Krauss doesn’t give him enough country cred, he certainly earned it this summer. The duo were at Montreux Jazz Festival and snapped a selfie with Shania Twain. Maybe they’ll invite the country music icon in for their next album in…2035? Hopefully it doesn’t take that long.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss on the Road

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are on the road for much of the remainder of 2022. They’ll play sheds from coast-to-coast. This thing apparently only comes around once every 14 years now, so you don’t want to miss it.

They’re at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego on August 15. They’ll continue up and down the West Coast through August hitting spots like the Greek Theatres in Los Angeles and Berkley and the Santa Barbara Bowl. There’s a big one at Red Rocks on September 1 before they make their way back east. They are just outside of Nashville at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin on September 7. They wrap their United States dates at the Beacon in New York on September 12. JD McPherson supports throughout. After the US run, they’ll head to the United Kingdom. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information at their website.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Posts Heartbreaking Photo Tribute to Late Mother

Chloe Lattanzi used a series of photos to show her love for her mother, Olivia Newton-John, the superstar singer/actress who died Monday at age 73. Chloe was Newton-John’s only child. And the mother-daughter were close, with Chloe even choosing her mom’s career path. They recorded a duet together in early 2021. Chloe didn’t use words to remember her mother. Rather, she allowed the sentimental photos to express her pride, but heartbreak.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Plant
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Shania Twain
Outsider.com

Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Speaks Out Following Her Death at 73

Legendary singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday. She was 73-years-old. She battled cancer for years and was a strong advocate for cancer research. Her husband, John Easterling, released a statement regarding her passing. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning,...
CANCER
Outsider.com

‘I Dream of Jeannie’ Star Barbara Eden Said She Was ‘Careful’ Around ‘Playboy’ Desi Arnaz

I Dream of Jeannie aired in 1965, but its star, Barbara Eden, actually appeared in another iconic TV show beforehand. I Love Lucy took to the air more than a decade before Eden headlined I Dream of Jeannie. The former, starring Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz, aired its first episode in 1951 and ended in 1957. However, before it ended, Barbara Eden scored her third onscreen role in I Love Lucy. In recalling her experience on set, she had two very different takes on each half of the show’s famous couple.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Beacon#Viking#Western European#Icelandic#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Farmers’ Almanac Releases Predictions for This Coming Winter

Get ready to “shake, shiver, and shovel,” declares the 2023 Farmers’ Almanac, as the publication has released its winter predictions earlier than ever. The official Farmers’ Almanac doesn’t come out until August 15, but extreme summer weather and rising prices all over the US have led the publication to release predictions early.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

‘Today Show’ Host Savannah Guthrie Admits She ‘Got Mad’ at Hoda Kotb

The drama ensues between TODAY Show cohosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. For months, the two TV personalities have reportedly been feuding behind the scenes of the talk show, with that tension seemingly beginning to translate onscreen. Now, amid the alleged feud, Savannah Guthrie has admitted that she previously “got mad” at her 57-year-old costar after the latter shared a major secret about her.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Sharon Osbourne Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Late ‘Hero’ Olivia Newton-John

Sharon Osbourne is offering her own heartfelt tribute as many flow in on Monday after the news of the death of Olivia Newton-John. Osbourne did go on Twitter and share her thoughts after Newton-John died at 73 years old. The actress-singer has been battling breast cancer for many years. But at this time, there is no cause of death released by her family. They have asked for privacy in the wake of sharing this news with the world. Take a look at what Sharon wrote. Oh, the picture she shares comes from an appearance Newton-John made alongside Sharon and her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, on the BBC talk show The Graham Norton Show.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Rosie O’Donnell’s Comments Following Anne Heche Crash Have Twitter Sounding off

Following her retraction of a joke she made about Anne Heche’s mental health 20 years ago, social media is sounding off about Rosie O’Donnell’s new comments. As previously reported, Rosie O’Donnell shared a video on TikTok of her revealing that she regrets a joke she made about Anne Heche. This regret came just days after Heche was involved in a high-profile car crash in Los Angeles. “I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident,” O’Donnell declared in the video. The former “The View” co-host described the accident as “horrifying,” while adding that she felt “bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Surfaces Catching Loud Boom of Dangerous Wreck

After being transported to a nearby hospital for serious burns, leaving her comatose, police and residents are still trying to understand what exactly caused actress Anne Heche to recklessly drive her car not into just one house but two. On Friday, citizens of a small residential area in Los Angeles noticed a blue Mini flying down the street at an alarming speed. Not able to control the car at such speeds, the 53-year-old star ultimately crashed into a garage. While some residents tried to help Heche, she surprisingly reversed the car and continued racing down the street. The scary situation ended when Heche crashed into another house, causing the car to burst into flames. Again, while the police investigate the situation, a Ring camera caught a few seconds of Heche’s behavior.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash Investigation Upgraded to Felony DUI

The Los Angeles Police Department has reportedly upgraded its investigation into the Anne Heche car crash to a felony DUI. The report from TMZ indicates this was done because the woman inside the home Heche crashed into was injured. She suffered cuts after the Mini Cooper slammed into the home and caused it to burst into flames. Of course, Heche’s car also caught fire. It took multiple members of the Los Angeles Fire Department to put it out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

536K+
Followers
57K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy