Israel, Palestinian militants agree to cease-fire in deal brokered by Egypt
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian militants took effect late Sunday in a bid to end nearly three days of violence that killed dozens of Palestinians and disrupted the lives of hundreds of thousands of Israelis. The flare-up was the worst fighting between...
As truce between Israel and Palestinian militants holds, Gaza power plant restarts
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — With a cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian militants holding after nearly three days of violence, Gaza’s sole power plant resumed operations Monday as Israel began reopening crossings into the territory. Israel also lifted security restrictions on southern Israeli communities after the Egyptian-mediated...
Palestinian officials say Israeli troops kill 3, wound 40 in West Bank raid
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli troops killed three Palestinians and wounded dozens in a shootout Tuesday during an arrest raid in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The shootout came a day after a cease-fire ended three days of fighting between Israel...
Israel-Gaza: Unusual pre-emptive hit by Israel pays off
Palestinian families are setting up makeshift shelters in the rubble of their homes, as they clear up following the intense Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip over three days. In southern Israel - which was targeted with hundreds of rockets by Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) militants - people have left...
One year after Afghanistan, U.S. spy agencies pivot to China
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a recent closed-door meeting with leaders of the agency’s counterterrorism center, the CIA’s No. 2 official made clear that fighting al-Qaida and other extremist groups would remain a priority — but that the agency’s money and resources would be increasingly shifted to focusing on China.
Almost six months into Ukraine invasion, Russia struggles to replenish its troops
The prisoners at the penal colony in St. Petersburg were expecting a visit by officials, thinking it would be some sort of inspection. Instead, men in uniform arrived and offered them amnesty — if they agreed to fight alongside the Russian army in Ukraine. Over the following days, about...
Talks to revive Iran nuclear deal end, decision on ‘final text’ rests with Iranian and U.S. governments
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Talks to revive Tehran’s tattered nuclear accord with world powers in Vienna ended Monday as the parties closed a final text and key negotiators prepared to consult with their capitals, diplomats said. After 16 months of torturous on-and-off indirect negotiations to restore...
Rising danger feared as nuclear plant in Ukraine is shelled
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine traded accusations Monday that each side is shelling Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. Russia claimed that Ukrainian shelling caused a power surge and fire and forced staff to lower output from two reactors, while Ukraine has blamed Russian troops for storing weapons there.
Russian-occupied areas face growing Ukrainian resistance
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — In a growing challenge to Russia’s grip on occupied areas of southeastern Ukraine, guerrilla forces loyal to Kyiv are killing pro-Moscow officials, blowing up bridges and trains, and helping the Ukrainian military by identifying key targets. The spreading resistance has eroded Kremlin control of...
WATCH: U.S. pledges largest Ukraine arms delivery yet with $1 billion more in rockets and other weapons
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced another $1 billion in new military aid for Ukraine on Monday, pledging what will be the biggest yet delivery of rockets, ammunition and other arms straight from Department of Defense stocks for Ukrainian forces. Watch the Pentagon briefing in the player above.
