BBC

Israel-Gaza: Unusual pre-emptive hit by Israel pays off

Palestinian families are setting up makeshift shelters in the rubble of their homes, as they clear up following the intense Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip over three days. In southern Israel - which was targeted with hundreds of rockets by Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) militants - people have left...
PBS NewsHour

One year after Afghanistan, U.S. spy agencies pivot to China

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a recent closed-door meeting with leaders of the agency’s counterterrorism center, the CIA’s No. 2 official made clear that fighting al-Qaida and other extremist groups would remain a priority — but that the agency’s money and resources would be increasingly shifted to focusing on China.
PBS NewsHour

Rising danger feared as nuclear plant in Ukraine is shelled

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine traded accusations Monday that each side is shelling Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. Russia claimed that Ukrainian shelling caused a power surge and fire and forced staff to lower output from two reactors, while Ukraine has blamed Russian troops for storing weapons there.
PBS NewsHour

Russian-occupied areas face growing Ukrainian resistance

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — In a growing challenge to Russia’s grip on occupied areas of southeastern Ukraine, guerrilla forces loyal to Kyiv are killing pro-Moscow officials, blowing up bridges and trains, and helping the Ukrainian military by identifying key targets. The spreading resistance has eroded Kremlin control of...
