North Ridgeville Library reels in fishing pole donation from Cabela’s: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

From industrial powerhouse to tourist draw: 24 hours in Ashtabula’s fun, funky Bridge Street district
ASHTABULA, Ohio – Paddling through ripples on the Ashtabula River, it occurred to me: Not too long ago, this would not have been possible. The river was too dirty, the port too tough. And certainly, no one was renting tandem kayaks for $40 an hour to visiting tourists. Fast...
cityofbayvillage.com
Westlake Rec offering Memberships
The City of Westlake Recreation Center, located at 28955 Hilliard Boulevard, is now offering Non-Resident Annual Memberships to cities that border Westlake that do not offer full service recreation centers under their Neighbor Membership Program. This includes Avon, Avon Lake, Bay Village and North Ridgeville. A maximum of 500 Neighbor...
A little historical perspective on Horseshoe Lake
The 143-year-old Early Settlers Association of the Western Reserve adopted this position paper regarding Horseshoe lake on Aug. 8:. “Exactly 200 years ago, the North Union of Shakers created their ‘Valley of God’s Pleasure’ settlement in Warrensville Township. An industrious sect, the Shakers dammed Doan Brook in two places to power various milling operations.
Enjoy a cold one for charity at StrongFest: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The Rotary Club of Strongsville will host its inaugural StrongFest Beer and Wine tasting event from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Walter F. Ehrnfelt Recreation Center in Strongsville. The event will feature some of the best craft breweries in Northeast Ohio. This event will...
Avon Lake football 2022 preview: Shoremen emphasize stronger finish — Camp tour
AVON LAKE, Ohio — Coming off a rebuilding year in which the Shoremen still won seven games and earned a top-five seed in Division II, Region 6, they should be in a stronger position to start this season. That rebuilding year came with lessons, though. Avon Lake began with...
Hospice of Medina County hosts open house at reopened inpatient facility
MEDINA, Ohio -- Hospice of Medina County (HMC) recently hosted a community open house at its inpatient facility at 5057 Windfall Road. Members of the community were invited to enjoy refreshments, tours of the facility and conversations with staff and volunteers. Guests were greeted at the door by volunteer Pam...
Parma Heights continues concrete reconstruction work on West Ridgewood Drive
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The partial reconstruction of concrete trouble spots on West Ridgewood Drive continues, with two-way traffic limited to the northern lanes of the busy thoroughfare. “Heading toward Ames Road, they’re still currently working from York Road past the Denison Boulevard and Bennington Drive intersection,” Parma Heights Service...
Cleveland Jewish News
After 70 years, Bussey's Upholstery moving to west side
For almost 70 years, the Jewish-owned family business of Bussey’s Upholstery Foam ‘N’ Fabric has served the community at 2311 Lee Road, selling fabric for upholstery, slip-covers and drapery, and foam for cushions and mattresses. Walking into the storefront and down the tall aisles with fabrics of...
Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House hosts historical luncheon
MEDINA, Ohio -- To celebrate its 100th year of existence -- and to fund its ongoing restoration of the property -- the Medina County Historical Society hosted two teas at the McDowell-Phillips House Museum Aug. 6 and 7. If any family ghosts reside in the 1890 house, they were probably...
cleveland19.com
City patches Cleveland’s wood street with red brick after 19 Troubleshooters show rotting potholes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The red brick patchwork on the wood street will stop the decay of the rotting potholes, but neighbors say it ruins the aesthetic beauty of the last wooden street in Cleveland. “I mean, it’s frustrating,” said Chuck Hoven, who’s been around the street since the early...
Seeking teachers for immersive environmental science program: Talk of the Towns
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District is looking for Cuyahoga County STEM teachers to apply for the First Rings First Fellowship program. Through the immersive outdoor experience, teachers will receive professional development and incentives, graduate credits, classroom equipment, field trip support and much more. Space is limited for this exciting fellowship.
North Olmsted council considering ARPA-funded grants for storefront renovation, home repair
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones earlier this year announced how the city planned to use its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) award of $3,283,002. With plans on rolling out the programs later this year, details have emerged targeting businesses and homeowners. The former is the “Fix Our...
Brecksville council approves pre-dawn start time for Sherwin-Williams construction site
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio – During a special session Tuesday (Aug. 9), City Council members unanimously approved a 4 a.m. start time for pouring concrete at the future Sherwin-Williams research and development center. Related activities at the site can now begin as early as 2 a.m. A pair of council members,...
Piada Italian Street Food to open in Mayfield Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Piada Italian Street Food is set to open in Mayfield Heights on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Piada offers made-to-order meals with customizable options in three entrée types: The Piada (a wrap made from a thin crust Italian dough baked on a stone-grill, filled with assorted ingredients), pasta bowl or chopped salad.
Medina County Fair earns blue ribbon in bringing back traditional fun
MEDINA, Ohio -- After a couple of scaled-back pandemic years, the 177th Medina County Fair brought a week of fair food favorites, rides, games, animals and shows to the Medina County Fairgrounds. The fair, which began in 1845, is one of Ohio’s largest and oldest county fairs, according to its...
Belle Oaks Meijer gets site plan OK from Richmond Heights Planning Commission
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city’s Planning & Zoning Commission voted unanimously Wednesday (Aug. 10) to recommend to City Council site, elevation, lighting and landscaping plans for the Meijer store being planned for Belle Oaks Marketplace. The mixed-use development will occupy the former Richmond Town Square mall property.
Seven Hills completing in-house East Pleasant Valley Road project
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- In addition to its $2 million 2022 road program, Seven Hills is currently completing an in-house spot pothole project in the eastbound lane of East Pleasant Valley Road. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic detours. Mayor Anthony D. Biasiotta called the effort -- which wasn’t...
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Berea Police Citizens Academy to begin Aug. 31: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- The second Berea Police Citizens Academy is due to begin Aug. 31. The nine-week academy will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 26. The academy is designed to educate residents on the role of police officers in the community. Class sessions will include such topics as traffic enforcement, use of force, municipal court, active shooter drills and shoot/don’t shoot scenarios.
Treasures can sometimes be hazardous: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Our favorite vintage table settings might be hazardous to our health. It’s important to look into any possible safety concerns before using those plates and glasses. Thank goodness for the internet bringing these issues to light. Fiesta Ware, made by the Homer Laughlin China Co. of...
