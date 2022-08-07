ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

JCPS teacher takes on second job as school bus driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools returned to the classroom Wednesday. For some students, they met their teacher for the first time. For others, they met their bus driver for the first time. What if their teacher was also their bus driver?. Amanda McGrath teaches fifth grade at...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Louisville, KY
Jefferson County, KY
Jefferson County, KY
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Some JCPS parents face back-to-school jitters ahead of first day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The countdown to the start of school for Jefferson County Public Schools is on, with just one more day of summer vacation left. Wednesday will be a big step for first-time mother Ava Slayter. “He’s very excited, he wants to make friends,” Slayter said. “I think...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Jefferson County students wait through bus delays due to driver shortage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first day of school is always chaotic on the buses. “If we have all of our bus drivers filled, there’s going to be delays because it’s the first day of school,” Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. “We’re trying to get kids to make sure they’re on the right bus on the right time and all of those things, so there’s always going to be a delay on that first day, those first few days, until we get into a routine.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky private university again won't raise tuition, require standardized tests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Midway University will stay test-optional for potential incoming students through next school year. In a news release Tuesday, the private university in Kentucky said students won't be required to take a standardized test — like the ACT or SAT — to be considered for admission, something it said allows more flexibility for students.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville private school returns to class Monday in new building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local private school welcomed students to a new home Monday. It was the first day of school for students at Coleman Preparatory Academy. Last year, the school was inside a church on East Broadway. But it recently moved to the third floor of Lyles Mall on West Broadway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'I always wanted to be a teacher'; Indiana teacher celebrates 50th first day of 1st grade

CLARKSVILLE, Ind — It's a cliché because it's true. If you love your job, you won't work a day in your life. That's what Mary Pickerrell said, anyways. The Clarksville native is celebrating a huge milestone this year at her dream job. She's taught thousands of students at the very school she attended as a kid. And this year, just like so many students across Kentuckiana, she marked the occasion with a Facebook post.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WHAS11

Back to school prices reach new heights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Back to school shopping this year is hitting parents hard. With the current cost on goods and demand for affordable supplies, parents like Brittany Fears have faced some challenges. "You would think I could take my list to one store and be done. No. You can’t...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville-based BluMine Health opens new clinic in Bardstown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new health clinic is open in Bardstown, Kentucky. Louisville-based BluMine Health is now offering services at its 12th clinic in the tri-state area. The Bardstown Care Clinic is located on Portland Avenue near the Bardstown Primary School. The 3,400-square-foot facility has four exam rooms, a...
BARDSTOWN, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
