JCPS heads into the school year facing wave of resignations
The district saw the largest wave of teacher resignations in at least eight years. Few are coming to take their place.
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: What happens when students bring a gun to JCPS schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been a rough couple of years for Jefferson County Public Schools, from COVID to a mass exodus of teachers and the unrelenting number of guns at schools. Through continuing coverage and investigations, WAVE News spoke to several parents who are worried sick about weapons...
Wave 3
JCPS teacher takes on second job as school bus driver
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools returned to the classroom Wednesday. For some students, they met their teacher for the first time. For others, they met their bus driver for the first time. What if their teacher was also their bus driver?. Amanda McGrath teaches fifth grade at...
'I know that they're trying their best'; JCPS parents reflect on first day of school as challenges loom ahead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The bus driver shortage is just one challenge Jefferson County Public Schools is facing as they welcome students back. When it comes to those drop-offs, JCPS officials told WHAS11 most of the students were home by 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, but with delays, some of them did not make it back until just before 7:30 p.m.
Bullitt County schools navigate staffing issues and COVID-19 concerns on their first day of school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County Public Schools (BCPS) joined several other districts in the area, Wednesday, in welcoming back its students for the new school year. While optimistic, school leaders acknowledge the challenges they face as fall classes get underway. "It's a challenge: transportation; and we're not alone in...
Wave 3
‘I can’t sit here and wait’: Some JCPS parents frustrated with day one bus delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School students returned to the classroom Wednesday for the 2022-2023 school year amid a bus driver shortage that brought delays to both the morning and afternoon commutes. “Yes, unfortunately the students will be late,” JCPS Executive Director of Transportation Marcus Dobbs said on...
Parents express concern about Greater Clark County Schools second attempt to relocat Parkview Middle
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Greater Clark County Schools (GCCS) is trying for a second time to relocate the aging Parkview Middle School, away from its current building just east of downtown Jeffersonville. The district wants to move the school five miles northeast, where it believes the population center of the...
Wave 3
Some JCPS parents face back-to-school jitters ahead of first day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The countdown to the start of school for Jefferson County Public Schools is on, with just one more day of summer vacation left. Wednesday will be a big step for first-time mother Ava Slayter. “He’s very excited, he wants to make friends,” Slayter said. “I think...
spectrumnews1.com
Jefferson County students wait through bus delays due to driver shortage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first day of school is always chaotic on the buses. “If we have all of our bus drivers filled, there’s going to be delays because it’s the first day of school,” Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. “We’re trying to get kids to make sure they’re on the right bus on the right time and all of those things, so there’s always going to be a delay on that first day, those first few days, until we get into a routine.”
wdrb.com
John Hardin High School in Elizabethtown awarded $48K grant to advance agriculture program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the eve of its first day back in the classroom, John Hardin High School was given thousands of dollars for its program aimed at teaching students about agriculture. The school's Agriculture Education department was awarded a $48,071 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and...
wdrb.com
Kentucky private university again won't raise tuition, require standardized tests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Midway University will stay test-optional for potential incoming students through next school year. In a news release Tuesday, the private university in Kentucky said students won't be required to take a standardized test — like the ACT or SAT — to be considered for admission, something it said allows more flexibility for students.
wdrb.com
Louisville private school returns to class Monday in new building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local private school welcomed students to a new home Monday. It was the first day of school for students at Coleman Preparatory Academy. Last year, the school was inside a church on East Broadway. But it recently moved to the third floor of Lyles Mall on West Broadway.
'I always wanted to be a teacher'; Indiana teacher celebrates 50th first day of 1st grade
CLARKSVILLE, Ind — It's a cliché because it's true. If you love your job, you won't work a day in your life. That's what Mary Pickerrell said, anyways. The Clarksville native is celebrating a huge milestone this year at her dream job. She's taught thousands of students at the very school she attended as a kid. And this year, just like so many students across Kentuckiana, she marked the occasion with a Facebook post.
WHAS 11
Pandemic-era free school lunch waiver ends
Legislators decided not to renew the program. Some Jefferson County Public Schools automatically qualify students for free or reduced lunches.
Wave 3
Louisville church offers students free haircuts ahead of first day of school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A church in the Newburg neighborhood provided students with a free, fresh haircut to look their best ahead of their first day back to school. The Newburg Church of Christ, located on 4700 East Indian Trail, hosted their free haircutting event on Tuesday. It was the...
Oldham County Schools says masking 'optional' as first day approaches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oldham County Schools has released more information about masking ahead of the first day of classes. The district has announced masking would be optional in school buildings and buses. District officials said they made the decision with the county’s health department. If a student tests...
Back to school prices reach new heights
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Back to school shopping this year is hitting parents hard. With the current cost on goods and demand for affordable supplies, parents like Brittany Fears have faced some challenges. "You would think I could take my list to one store and be done. No. You can’t...
Louisville mayor, Metro Council create push to end taxes on diapers, feminine products
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer and Metro Council members want to give women and parents a financial break. Fischer signed two resolutions on Monday urging Kentucky lawmakers to pass a bill to eliminate the Commonwealth’s sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products. During inflation, when products...
wdrb.com
Louisville-based BluMine Health opens new clinic in Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new health clinic is open in Bardstown, Kentucky. Louisville-based BluMine Health is now offering services at its 12th clinic in the tri-state area. The Bardstown Care Clinic is located on Portland Avenue near the Bardstown Primary School. The 3,400-square-foot facility has four exam rooms, a...
wdrb.com
Homearama returns to Norton Commons in new Oldham County section
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- Homearama is returning to Norton Commons for a fifth time this fall. The 2022 tour will include 10 homes that are near a park in The Hamlet — a 158-acre addition to Norton Common that extends into Oldham County. This year's showcase, put on by...
