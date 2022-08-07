Read full article on original website
Would This Be a Perfect Location for a Cracker Barrel Restaurant in Brick, New Jersey
I was recently traveling through Brick Township when I noticed once again that the former Fins restaurant sits empty and looking for a new tenant and a new chance on life on busy Route 88 in Brick Township. Signs can be seen at the location of Brixmor. The investment corporation's slogan is "We focus on the perfect fit: your retail passion with local community culture." So will they bring in a new business to the location and if so who or what?
Construction of Camelot at Toms River Continues Take a Look at the Latest
Summer continues here in Ocean County and so does construction on one of the latest housing development projects in Toms River. It is "Camelot at Toms River". I was recently traveling through the area and wanted to grab some photos to show you the latest from this new addition to Toms River Township.
BagelFresh Deli & Grill Grand Opening in Robbinsville, NJ Thursday
If you're in the Robbinsville area today (Thursday, August 11th) make sure to stop by and check out the new BagelFresh Deli & Grill in town. The Grand Opening is happening at 5pm tonight, with refreshments for the community, according to Bagelfresh Deli & Grill franchise owner, Joe Sellari. There...
OUCH! This Is The Biggest Baby In New Jersey History
My best friend just had a baby and he was a pretty big boy at 9lbs 8oz. The average baby weighs in at 7lbs 5oz, so that got me wondering how much did the biggest baby in New Jersey weigh and what does he look like as a grown-up? I...
Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats
I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
Got your tomatoes right here! Best produce stands in New Jersey (Opinion)
Last Sunday while driving around visiting produce stands, I noticed how high the prices were at some but not others like Produce Paradise, which was so reasonable I wrote about it on Monday after speaking with the owner. Don't be fooled when you visit many of these produce stands that...
Are These the 5 Worst Intersections in Brick, NJ
Traffic, traffic, and more traffic. Brick is always crazy, take it easy on the roads. I feel Brick has become completely out of control with traffic. It's crazy. Our roads are packed with or without summer traffic. Summer traffic just brings on the extra stress, something we don't need. But, now I feel the traffic is horrendous, especially in Brick.
Vintage Boat Show Sails Into Huddy Park
TOMS RIVER – Crosby Stills & Nash released their memorable hit song “Wooden Ships” in 1969. Decades before, at least one of the vintage boats on display at Huddy Park last week came into existence. In the lyrics, boating on easy waters is a metaphor for getting...
Less Than Thirty Days Left Until School Returns at the Jersey Shore
JACKSON, NJ – It’s that time of summer. They call it the dog days, but...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named New Jersey's Most Underrated
There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
$89K Fast Play Ticket Sold In Ocean County
TRENTON, NJ – One very lucky player bought a ticket for the $5 Jersey Jackpot. They...
Is Renting The Jersey Shore House In Seaside Heights, NJ Worth It?
I’m sure we’ve all been tempted to vacation in Seaside Heights, NJ, and live out our Jersey Shore dreams, but did you know you can stay in the actual house?. Jersey Shore premiered on MTV back in 2009 and ever since then, the house they used for filming in Seaside Heights has become an iconic part of pop culture.
10 Things You Know When You're From Ocean County, NJ
I love living, playing, and working in Ocean County. There's a little something for everyone in Ocean County - the boardwalks, delicious restaurants, great bars along the water, The Ocean County Breakfast Show with Shawn & Sue (LOL), and so much more!. Anyone knows that our sunrises are absolutely gorgeous...
This is Awesome Construction is Underway on New Panera Bread in Manahawkin, NJ
I was just out for a bite to eat with April and Mom, we decided to hit Chick-Fil-A on Route 72 in Manahawkin. This location is soon to be home to a new Panera Bread restaurant as well. It will be a combo location with Chick-Fil-A and Panera Bread. When we got there recently I was pleasantly surprised to see the progress on the new restaurant in Stafford Township.
NJ hot spot named one of the priciest summer destinations
At $384 a night, New Jersey's Long Beach Island (LBI) has been ranked as the 4th most expensive summer vacation destination in the entire United States. This study by CheapHotels.org compared average double occupancy accommodation rates for the month of August 2022. The rankings include some pretty ritzy locales. Topping...
thesandpaper.net
Cost of Renovating/Replacing Pinelands Regional's 'Damn Dam' Continues to Climb
Outgoing Pinelands Regional School District Business Administrator Nick Brown had some good news for the Pinelands Board of Education at its July meeting, the last of Brown’s tenure. “My favorite topic,” sarcastically said board President Betti Anne McVey when opening the old business segment of the meeting before turning...
Beware of a Disgusting T-Shirt Scam Spreading in NJ Shore Facebook Groups
Local Facebooks can be a helpful resource. People look to them for recommendations about businesses, to discuss neighborhood happenings, and to gather as a community. However, some people are taking advantage of this. And the latest way they're scamming people is absolutely gross. As I scrolled Facebook this week, I...
Geoffrey's back! Toys "R" Us officially reopens in these 2 NJ malls
Last month, we filled you in on how Toys “R” Us partnered with Macy's and will be opening up inside the department store anytime between now and October. Well, that day has come and two Toys “R” Us stores have officially opened inside New Jersey Macy's stores.
'Within minute everything was gone' — NJ family's near-death experience on fishing trip
BARNEGAT LIGHT — The owner of a boat that capsized Sunday afternoon said his wife and daughter are ready to hit the water again after getting trapped in a rapidly shrinking air bubble under the vessel. It was Jarret Krause's wife, 26, and 4-year-old daughter that wound up under...
Movie About Barnegat Bay To Be Shown
TOMS RIVER – “Drift,” a documentary about the Barnegat Bay, will be shown on Wednesday, August 17 at 6 p.m. at the Toms River branch of the Ocean County Library. The film tells the story of Barnegat Bay through the voices and eyes of people who cherish it as a recreational and economic resource for local residents as well as for all of New Jersey. It’s a series of vignettes directed by Erin Fleming.
