ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Releases Nezuko DLC and Free Update
The Demon Slayer fighting video game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (often simply referred to as Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles) has released its latest addition to the anime game's DLC roster: Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form). The DLC pack featuring this specific form of Nezuko makes her a playable character in both local and online Versus mode and adds profile photos and quotes. Alongside the release of the new DLC character, a new free update is now available across platforms as well.
After admitting their MMO 'sucks,' developer reworks the entire game
Survival MMO Lost Oasis replaces its mobile forts with static bases, and is now focused on PvE rather than PvP.
ComicBook
Xbox Teases Gamescom Plans, Gameplay Previews
Xbox is returning once more to Gamescom this year, and this week, we got a preview of what the company's plans there are at the gaming event. Those attending in-person will naturally have some gaming-related activities to look forward to like walking the Sea of Thieves plank and seeing bosses from Grounded while also spending hands-on time with first and third-party games. For the majority of people who will be watching from home or catching up on the gaming news after it's streamed, you'll be able to see gameplay and develop presentations centered around those upcoming games as well.
ComicBook
Metal Slug Tactics Delayed
Metal Slug Tactics has been officially delayed, publisher Dotemu and developer Leikir Studio announced today. The tactical adaptation of the run-and-gun franchise is now set to debut on the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in 2023. When, exactly, it might release next year is unclear. As for why the video game has been delayed, the given reason is a fairly typical one: more time is necessary to get it right.
NME
‘Soccer Story’ is an open-world comedy RPG from No More Robots
No More Robots has announced Soccer Story, an “open-world RPG about solving puzzles and saving the world.”. Set to launch later this year, Soccer Story will task players with solving puzzles and saving the world with their football. An open-world RPG, Soccer Story‘s 15 plus hour runtime will involve...
NME
‘Call Of Duty’ stream to reveal ‘Modern Warfare 2’ multiplayer and “future” of ‘Warzone’
Activision Blizzard has announced Call Of Duty Next, a livestream that will reveal Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer and what’s next for Warzone. Call Of Duty Next will take place on September 15, though no specific time has been confirmed just yet. However, Activision Blizzard has...
ComicBook
Genshin Impact Shares Stunning Animated Sumeru Teaser
Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, doing business under the global brand HoYoverse, is gearing up to fully reveal the upcoming Version 3.0 update. While still technically in the middle of Version 2.8, "Summer Fantasia," Genshin Impact has been teasing Version 3.0 for weeks and weeks at this point, slowly revealing characters and various other aspects of the new Sumeru region and Dendro element. Ahead of an official livestream detailing the upcoming update, Genshin Impact has shared a new promotional video for Sumeru featuring gorgeous animation of its many characters.
The Verge
Final Fantasy VII Remake unofficially comes to VR with this PC mod
I still remember the hush that fell over the audience when Sony revealed the first trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake — and the cheers. Fans couldn’t wait to see these characters again in HD. But there may now be an even more immersive way to thrust yourself into the world of Cloud, Tifa, Barret, and Aerith: a virtual reality mod by Luke Ross for the PC version of the game.
NME
‘Back 4 Blood’ DLC to introduce Wolverine claw weapons and more
Turtle Rock Studios has released some new weapon teasers for Back 4 Blood‘s second expansion, Children Of The Worm. Sharing the news on Twitter earlier this week (August 8) the developer revealed the first looks at two new low-tech weapons players will be able to get their hands on in the second expansion (via PCGamesN).
ComicBook
New X-Men Game Details, Release Date Revealed
WizKids has provided fans with some new details about their upcoming game Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes. The new game will feature the X-Men and will feature players trying to reach the end of a Danger Room simulation that's unlocked thanks to the use of specific hand symbols, which are inspired by the classic playground game Rock, Paper, Scissors. Players score points by clearing various kinds of obstacles in the Danger Room, with the game ending when one player reaches the controls of the Danger Room. Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes will be released on September 22 and will have a retail price of $19.99. Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes is made for 3-4 players and takes about 30 minutes to play.
ComicBook
PS4 Reaches Final Sales Total
Sony's PlayStation 4 console has now reached its final sales total. Since first releasing back in 2013, the PS4 has gone on to become one of the best-selling video game platforms of all time. With the PS5 now being Sony's primary console, though, PS4 sales have naturally started to wane in recent years. Now, as a result, Sony says it will no longer be counting any additional sales of the PS4 moving forward, which means that the console has now reached its lifetime sales total.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Reportedly Causing Developers to Move Their Games
God of War Ragnarok is reportedly such a titan of a game, that other studios are moving out of its way and delaying their titles. God of War Ragnarok is easily one of the most anticipated titles on the horizon and is one of the games expected to be in the awards race at the end of 2022. The game was announced in 2020, just over two years after its predecessor was released, and was marketed as a key title for the then-upcoming PlayStation 5. The game was then expected to arrive in 2021, but was sadly delayed, something very few people were surprised by given how unrealistic that timeline seemed for the developers. There's still a lot of mystery surrounding God of War Ragnarok, but the game's release date was recently revealed and ensured that it would have a prime slot in the holiday season.
ComicBook
Fortnite Confirms Dragon Ball Crossover with First Teaser
After more leaks and rumors than Fortnite crossover are typically subjected to, Epic Games confirmed this week the plans for a Dragon Ball crossover within the Battle Royale game. The first teaser was dropped this week showing the iconic imagery of Shenron, the wish-granting dragon called upon by gathering the Dragon Balls. A start date of August 16th was set, too, to confirm when we'd be seeing this crossover get underway, but we still don't officially know everything that'll be included in the event at this time.
Out of this world: Ubisoft shoots for the stars in Edge 375’s cover game, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope
“It’s the perfect template to mix things that maybe would not be possible elsewhere”
Underrated sci-fi shooter is back from the dead
The 4v1 monster-hunting madness of Evolve has been given a new lease of life since 2K brought peer-to-peer servers and matchmaking back. Evolve is the follow-up to Turtle Rock Studios' Left 4 Dead. It saw the studio pivot from pitting players against zombie hordes, to tracking and hunting a player-controller monster instead. Were some people sore about it? Maybe. Were they desperate for Left 4 Dead 3? Yes, yes I was. But after just two years, dedicated server support was retired, and Turtle Rock went back to the zombie drawing board with Back 4 Blood.
This Stardew Valley modder is turning Pelican Town into a capitalist society
Work smarter, not harder
Polygon
Dead by Daylight and Bugsnax join first wave of Yakuza games on PlayStation Plus this August
Sony has announced the games that will be added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on Aug. 16 for all Extra and Premium members. As previously announced, the headline additions are Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2, as Sony works toward adding eight games from Sega’s gangster series to its subscription service. (Yakuza: Like a Dragon has already been made available to all subscribers.)
Arcade Paradise review – enjoy some 90s retro vibes in this tribute to classic games
This unusual game has you managing your dad’s launderette while running a secret arcade out the back
ComicBook
10 Days, 10 Games, $10 Best Buy Sale Continues With Nioh 2
Best Buy is in the midst of an anniversary sales event that includes a pretty fantastic sale on video games. For 10 days, Best Buy will roll out a featured game priced at only $9.99, and the title for the second day is Nioh 2. That's an insane deal that you can take advantage of right here until the end of the day today, August 11th. Just make sure to check out the latest deal each day through August 19th.
