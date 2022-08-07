ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Standout 2024 Offensive Lineman Peter Jones Commits To Notre Dame

By Bryan Driskell
 4 days ago

Notre Dame picked up a commitment from 2024 offensive tackle Peter Jones

Notre Dame picked up its fourth commitment in four days, this time landing a standout in the 2024 class as Malvern (Pa.) Prep offensive tackle Peter Jones pledged to the Irish. Notre Dame beat out the in-state Penn State Nittany Lions to land Jones.

The Irish staff offered Jones back in March and the 6-5, 290-pound offensive tackle was on campus just a couple weeks later. Jones returned to campus in late July, and that was when line coach Harry Hiestand and the staff were able to seal the deal.

Hiestand has clearly picked up where he left off when it comes to landing top offensive linemen. The Irish landed an outstanding five-man haul in the 2023 class, and now it has kicked things off in 2024 with one of the nation's best blockers. The Malvern Prep star is ranked as the nation's No. 98 overall player according to Rivals, and he's the No. 4 offensive tackle in the class.

Jones is the sixth player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2024 class, which is the No. 1 ranked class in the country. He joins a class that includes five-star quarterback CJ Carr , standout wide receiver Cam Williams , tight end Jack Larsen and defensive linemen Brandon Davis-Swain and Owen Wafle .

Four of Notre Dame's six early commits are ranked as Top 100 players by at least one service, and that includes Jones.

Jones picked Notre Dame over Penn State, but he had an impressive early offer list that includes Oklahoma, Michigan, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Stanford, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Virginia, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Kentucky, Boston College, West Virginia, Maryland, Northwestern and Duke.

