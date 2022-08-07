Will Levis reveals how he wants to get Chris Rodriguez more involved in Kentucky offense

Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Kentucky‘s offense is led by two stars in quarterback Will Levis and running back Chris Rodriguez. The two have come up big for the Wildcats, and are expectations remain high entering the 2022 season.

During Saturday’s practice, Levis tossed a pass to Rodriguez and the running back came up with an impressive one-handed grab to complete the play. That connection led to a hilarious moment in the post-practice press conference for Levis, who then went on to explain a major goal he has for Rodriguez and the rest of Kentucky’s offense this season.

“Yeah, I didn’t think he had that in him to be honest,” Levis joked. “But no, Chris is awesome. And to get him more involved in the passing game was a goal of mine. Just the running backs in general was a goal of mine. So to make that throw and to make him believe in me and to show that I believe in him by giving that opportunity. Definitely going to be more opportunities like that in the future.”

Rodriguez had a monster 2021 season, rushing for 1,378 yards and ten touchdowns. He had just 13 receptions though, and has 15 catches across his four-year collegiate career. Levis wants that number to improve.

While Rodriguez dealt with some legal troubles in the offseason, he will undoubtedly be a focal point of Kentucky’s offense alongside Levis when he is on the field.

Levis was critical of Kentucky’s offense on Saturday

It’s still very early in fall camp, but Levis clearly has high expectations for himself and the entire Kentucky offensive unit. While Levis and Rodriguez connected on a nice play on Saturday, the star quarterback was overall disappointed in himself and the offense for a lackluster performance as a whole.

“Not good,” Levis said Saturday. “For the offense, not good. It’s not up to our standard. Me personally, I didn’t make good decisions. There’s gonna be those days where the defense gets the best of us and it’s definitely been back and forth this year in this camp. But just today wasn’t our day. We had some flashes, but we need to be a lot better.

“It’s also understanding the fine line between seeing what guys can do and forcing the ball downfield and also playing within the realm of the offense and not making stupid decisions. In 7-on-7 I made a couple of those today and that stuff just can’t happen. We had a couple periods where we got the best of the defense and they had a couple periods where they got the best of us. It’s gonna be back and forth like that, but our standard is definitely a lot higher than today.”