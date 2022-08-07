ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Will Levis reveals how he wants to get Chris Rodriguez more involved in Kentucky offense

By Jonathan Wagner about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uOa7Q_0h8BYT2p00
Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Kentucky‘s offense is led by two stars in quarterback Will Levis and running back Chris Rodriguez. The two have come up big for the Wildcats, and are expectations remain high entering the 2022 season.

During Saturday’s practice, Levis tossed a pass to Rodriguez and the running back came up with an impressive one-handed grab to complete the play. That connection led to a hilarious moment in the post-practice press conference for Levis, who then went on to explain a major goal he has for Rodriguez and the rest of Kentucky’s offense this season.

“Yeah, I didn’t think he had that in him to be honest,” Levis joked. “But no, Chris is awesome. And to get him more involved in the passing game was a goal of mine. Just the running backs in general was a goal of mine. So to make that throw and to make him believe in me and to show that I believe in him by giving that opportunity. Definitely going to be more opportunities like that in the future.”

Rodriguez had a monster 2021 season, rushing for 1,378 yards and ten touchdowns. He had just 13 receptions though, and has 15 catches across his four-year collegiate career. Levis wants that number to improve.

While Rodriguez dealt with some legal troubles in the offseason, he will undoubtedly be a focal point of Kentucky’s offense alongside Levis when he is on the field.

Levis was critical of Kentucky’s offense on Saturday

It’s still very early in fall camp, but Levis clearly has high expectations for himself and the entire Kentucky offensive unit. While Levis and Rodriguez connected on a nice play on Saturday, the star quarterback was overall disappointed in himself and the offense for a lackluster performance as a whole.

“Not good,” Levis said Saturday. “For the offense, not good. It’s not up to our standard. Me personally, I didn’t make good decisions. There’s gonna be those days where the defense gets the best of us and it’s definitely been back and forth this year in this camp. But just today wasn’t our day. We had some flashes, but we need to be a lot better.

“It’s also understanding the fine line between seeing what guys can do and forcing the ball downfield and also playing within the realm of the offense and not making stupid decisions. In 7-on-7 I made a couple of those today and that stuff just can’t happen. We had a couple periods where we got the best of the defense and they had a couple periods where they got the best of us. It’s gonna be back and forth like that, but our standard is definitely a lot higher than today.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whopam.com

UK Basketball wins game one in The Bahamas

Defending national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds as Kentucky cruised past the Dominican Republic National Select Team 108-56 on Wednesday night in exhibition basketball action at Baha Mar Resort. Scott Fitzgerald has this recap…. Kentucky returns to action on Thursday, facing...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky cruises past Dominican Republic Select Team

NASSAU, Bahamas (WYMT) - The Wildcats put on quite a show in their first game in the Bahamas. Kentucky cruised to a 108-56 win over the Dominican Republic National Select Team behind individual double-digit scoring efforts. Oscar Tshiebwe led the scoring effort with 17 points. Daimion Collins and newcomer Cason...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Wildcats
The Planking Traveler

Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in Kentucky

Since its opening in 2016, the Ark Encounter has become quite the popular attraction and the local hotels have jacked up their prices accordingly, making it difficult to find a hotel for under $100 per night in Williamstown. For that reason, I’d recommend booking something in nearby Dry Ridge where we stayed, which is about 15-20 minutes away from the Ark. There are plenty of affordable Airbnb options like this farm stay or this one in a B&B. Everything is so green and I know you will enjoy the beautiful rolling hills of Kentucky as much as we did!
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall. Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas. Clear Fork...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Lexington, KY
WKYT 27

Many concerned over violence in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a shooting late Saturday night, there are more concerns about violence in downtown Lexington. “I don’t want to be walking down the street, and I mean it’s happened to me before, where I have someone come up to me and say, ‘What are you doing here? Did you not just hear the shots?’” said James Parr who lives downtown.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

House fire in Lexington leads to death of 1 dog

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Smoke was seen coming from the basement windows of a Lexington home on Wednesday evening. A house fire on the 100 block of Manitoba Lane led to over a dozen first responders working the scene. The cause of the blaze was traced to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Montgomery County has new look with new head coach

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - After spending more than twenty seasons at the collegiate level with the last seven at Georgetown College, Michael Caba is the new head coach at Montgomery County. Caba, who played at Magoffin County in the mid-90′s, will bring a new style of offense that features...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Popular Lexington restaurant closing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is closing. Sav’s will be shutting its doors in less than three weeks. The owner, Mamadou Savane has been serving West African cuisine for more than a decade. According to the Herald-Leader, he and his wife decided to take a break...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary facing rape charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is facing a rape charge. According to his arrest citation, 53-year-old Tilley is accused of having sex with a victim without her consent. It allegedly happened at a downtown Lexington hotel back on April 15. The citation says the...
LEXINGTON, KY
rejournals.com

Commercial Kentucky closes sale of 58,070-square-foot industrial property in Kentucky

Cushman & Wakefield|Commercial Kentucky brokered the sale of an industrial property at 39 Pearce Industrial Road, a 58,070-square-foot industrial building in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Stephan Gray and Blake Scinta of Cushman & Wakefield|Commercial Kentucky represented the seller, Pearce Industrial Properties, LLC in the transaction. The buyer, Pegasus Investments, LLC, is headquartered...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy