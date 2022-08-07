Read full article on original website
Maine's newest invasive species are here thanks to climate change
(BDN) -- Maine is under attack from species that don’t belong here. And they are getting a great deal of help from the effects of climate change. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Division of Animal and Plant Health has added 27 plant species to it “do not sell” list. As of the end of this year these plants may no longer be bought or sold in the state due to the threats they pose to native species.
Maine Must Have Some of The Worst Roads in The Country
There’s no denying that Maine roads freaking suck. We survive harsh winters only for our roads to be turned into a minefield of potholes, cracks, and hazards. I am constantly slowing down, swerving, and swearing as my tire almost gets punctured trying to avoid potholes year-round. Fortunately, they eventually get fixed but it’s still rough out there, man.
Hotels in Maine Ranked as Some of the Most Expensive in the US
Are you having family come to Maine? You might want to clean out that spare room. Maine Biz reported on a new survey of room rates in the country. Great news if you own a hotel, bad news if you don't want to spend all your money on a place to sleep. Cheaphotels ranked only hotels close to a beach or the middle of the city where they were rated with at least three stars.
Does This Chart Prove That Maine is Mostly Poor?
Year after year, it stereotypically seems like the group of people we try to avoid the most -- avoiding members of the U.S. Census. They'll call your home, they'll knock on your front door -- and half the time it's to ask about how they can get in touch with your neighbors, not even you.
Dozens of Maine bottle redemption centers close amid pandemic, inflation
PORTLAND, Maine — Piles of green bags filled to the brim with bottles and cans have become a common sight for CLYNK customers around Maine. The recycling company hosts drop-off sites around the state for customers to leave recyclable glass, plastic and metal containers in designated bags, which are then hauled away. Their value is redeemed back to customers.
Why rabies vaccines are falling from the skies in Maine
HOULTON, Maine — In some parts of Maine on Wednesday, vaccines were literally falling from the sky, but they weren't ordinary vaccines, and they’re part of an important program. Every year since 2003, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services has teamed up with the Maine Center for...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine, then you know that there are a lot of beautiful places around that you can explore. Whether you want to plan a quick and fun weekend getaway or you are looking for amazing places for a longer vacation, there is something for everything and everybody in Maine. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Maine that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are great choices for people of all ages and are a lot of fun. Here's what made it on the list:
Blueberry Farmers Would Love It If You Stopped Picking Their Berries
If it ain't yours, don't touch it. I caught a post from the Maine Forest Rangers a while back that I found interesting. Mostly because it's something that never occurred to me. But as we're getting into blueberry season, they're reminding folks that, as tempting as it may be, if you're driving by a farm, it's totally against the law to stop and pick anything without permission.
Maine's drought is forcing some farmers to make tough decisions
SACO, Maine — With much of Maine in moderate to severe drought, farmers in Cumberland and York counties are reporting reduced water levels, with some forecasting tough harvesting decisions on the horizon. Tim Leary with Leary Farm in Saco hasn’t checked on his water level in some time. He...
Controversial northern Maine mining proposal still percolating as company courts town officials
Representatives from a Canadian mining company have been meeting quietly with local officials in far northern Maine, hoping to gain support for a controversial proposal that would test the state’s stringent new mining regulations. Last fall, environmental groups cheered when Wolfden Resources opted to withdraw a rezoning application rather...
Maine man expected to admit he stole $300,000 in pandemic relief money
BANGOR (BDN) -- The second Maine man accused of defrauding a pandemic business loan program is set to plead guilty to federal charges on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor. Craig Franck, 40, is expected to admit that he used more than $300,000 from two loan programs Congress authorized...
Sewage spill forces emergency closure of Maine shellfish harvesting area
MAINE, USA — An emergency closure was issued for Shellfish Harvesting Area 500 due to a sewage spill on Wednesday, officials say. A news release from the Maine Department of Marine Resources announced the closure of the Scarborough and Nonesuch Rivers, according to the release. "Effective immediately, because of...
Maine's property tax stabilization for senior citizens law takes effect
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — City and town assessors across the state are rolling out the law that allows older people to freeze their property tax bills. Cape Elizabeth's town assessor said he has a list of about 250 senior citizens who may qualify for the program. The applications are...
Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?
A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
Nearly two dozen bills are now Maine law
AUGUSTA, Maine — Today, about two dozen other bills that have been worked on by state lawmakers last session officially became law. These laws range from health care to election security. The bills that officially became law on Monday are as follows:. LD 665 An Act To Promote Better...
Lincolnville woman recognized as a leading ‘loser’ for 2021
TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds SensiblySM), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has begun unveiling its top “royalty” from 2021 for 2022. TOPS royalty are women and men who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. Cynthia Rainfrette-Barlow, of Lincolnville, who lost 51 pounds, is the 2021 Maine Queen. She was honored May 14 at the Maine recognition event in Brewer.
Maine TV Reporter Jennifer Long Announces She’s Leaving WGME and ‘Incredibly Sad’
Working in Maine media is interesting, especially since it's such a huge contrast to working in New Hampshire. In New Hampshire, there's really only one option for local news on TV throughout the entirety of the Granite State, with WMUR being the sole option. But it's different in Maine -- there are so many different options between WGME, NEWS CENTER Maine, and WMTW.
Record-setting warm spell ending in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Much cooler air has arrived across Maine, ending a historic stretch of warm and hot weather. Portland reached 91 degrees on Tuesday, making it an official heat wave with three consecutive days of at least 90 degrees. That includes a record high temperature of 96 degrees on Sunday, breaking the old record for the date of 93 set back in 2001 and matched in 2018.
The Story of the Return of Maine’s Pine Tree Trail
The story starts 10 years ago. And it involves something from 85 years ago. Nate is out cleaning up property at a farm his fiancé and he inherited. And he comes upon a rusty piece of metal that was once a road sign. It was in such condition that...
The Most Underrated Restaurant In Maine Is Hidden In Plain Sight
For such a rural state, Maine is loaded with some amazing restaurants. There's a wide variety, too. Maine has everything from old school diners, to high end restaurants, to Japanese steakhouses, to seafood places. Given the number of seafood places that dot our coastline, it really should not be a...
