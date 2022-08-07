ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WGME

Maine's newest invasive species are here thanks to climate change

(BDN) -- Maine is under attack from species that don’t belong here. And they are getting a great deal of help from the effects of climate change. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Division of Animal and Plant Health has added 27 plant species to it “do not sell” list. As of the end of this year these plants may no longer be bought or sold in the state due to the threats they pose to native species.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Maine Must Have Some of The Worst Roads in The Country

There’s no denying that Maine roads freaking suck. We survive harsh winters only for our roads to be turned into a minefield of potholes, cracks, and hazards. I am constantly slowing down, swerving, and swearing as my tire almost gets punctured trying to avoid potholes year-round. Fortunately, they eventually get fixed but it’s still rough out there, man.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Hotels in Maine Ranked as Some of the Most Expensive in the US

Are you having family come to Maine? You might want to clean out that spare room. Maine Biz reported on a new survey of room rates in the country. Great news if you own a hotel, bad news if you don't want to spend all your money on a place to sleep. Cheaphotels ranked only hotels close to a beach or the middle of the city where they were rated with at least three stars.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Does This Chart Prove That Maine is Mostly Poor?

Year after year, it stereotypically seems like the group of people we try to avoid the most -- avoiding members of the U.S. Census. They'll call your home, they'll knock on your front door -- and half the time it's to ask about how they can get in touch with your neighbors, not even you.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
California State
City
Washington, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Centerville, ME
State
Washington State
WMTW

Dozens of Maine bottle redemption centers close amid pandemic, inflation

PORTLAND, Maine — Piles of green bags filled to the brim with bottles and cans have become a common sight for CLYNK customers around Maine. The recycling company hosts drop-off sites around the state for customers to leave recyclable glass, plastic and metal containers in designated bags, which are then hauled away. Their value is redeemed back to customers.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Maine

If you happen to live in Maine, then you know that there are a lot of beautiful places around that you can explore. Whether you want to plan a quick and fun weekend getaway or you are looking for amazing places for a longer vacation, there is something for everything and everybody in Maine. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Maine that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are great choices for people of all ages and are a lot of fun. Here's what made it on the list:
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Blueberry Farmers Would Love It If You Stopped Picking Their Berries

If it ain't yours, don't touch it. I caught a post from the Maine Forest Rangers a while back that I found interesting. Mostly because it's something that never occurred to me. But as we're getting into blueberry season, they're reminding folks that, as tempting as it may be, if you're driving by a farm, it's totally against the law to stop and pick anything without permission.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census Data#Disneyland Park#1950 Census#Changing Population#Oxford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disney
Q97.9

Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?

A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Nearly two dozen bills are now Maine law

AUGUSTA, Maine — Today, about two dozen other bills that have been worked on by state lawmakers last session officially became law. These laws range from health care to election security. The bills that officially became law on Monday are as follows:. LD 665 An Act To Promote Better...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Lincolnville woman recognized as a leading ‘loser’ for 2021

TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds SensiblySM), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has begun unveiling its top “royalty” from 2021 for 2022. TOPS royalty are women and men who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. Cynthia Rainfrette-Barlow, of Lincolnville, who lost 51 pounds, is the 2021 Maine Queen. She was honored May 14 at the Maine recognition event in Brewer.
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
WMTW

Record-setting warm spell ending in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Much cooler air has arrived across Maine, ending a historic stretch of warm and hot weather. Portland reached 91 degrees on Tuesday, making it an official heat wave with three consecutive days of at least 90 degrees. That includes a record high temperature of 96 degrees on Sunday, breaking the old record for the date of 93 set back in 2001 and matched in 2018.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

The Most Underrated Restaurant In Maine Is Hidden In Plain Sight

For such a rural state, Maine is loaded with some amazing restaurants. There's a wide variety, too. Maine has everything from old school diners, to high end restaurants, to Japanese steakhouses, to seafood places. Given the number of seafood places that dot our coastline, it really should not be a...
Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy