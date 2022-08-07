ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Dabo Swinney updates Bryan Bresee injury progress, praises his work ethic

By Barkley Truax
Bryan Bresee exited Saturday night's game. (Courtesy of Clemson Athletics)

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney raved about former Five-Star Plus+ defensive lineman and 2020’s No. 1 overall recruit Bryan Bresee and how he’s handled his road to recovery. With only one complete season at Clemson under his belt, Bresee looks to establish himself as the anchor of the Tigers’ talented defensive line.

“He’s relentless, he has great passion. That kid – he’s one of those kids that you don’t need any motivation from any of us. Some people are just wired that way,” Swinney said about Bresee. “That’s how he’s wired. We can help him along the way, but that dude’s gonna be great whether you’re there or not.”

Bresee is a rising star within the Clemson defensive line, although injury kept him from the field for most of the 2021 season as he played in just four games after tearing his ACL against NC State. Bresee was named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 and was a first-team All-ACC selection as a freshman. In his freshman year, he recorded 33 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, four sacks, a forced fumble and a safety.

Prior to going down to injury early last year, he added another 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception in just four games.

As he battles to return to form after such a major injury, his sister, Ella’s, own battle has served as a major source of inspiration for him and his Clemson teammates and coaches. She was diagnosed with brain cancer in April of 2021.

“I think of all his family – his sister – like, now I think that’s certainly fuel his fire. I think it has probably given him a perspective that a lot of young people don’t have with what his whole family’s going through with Ella, so he’s been awesome.”

With the motivation of his sister’s battle fueling him, Bresee is expected to reemerge as one of the top defensive linemen in the ACC – and the country for that matter – as he begins his redshirt sophomore season.

“He’s ready to roll, looks great, strong, lean, he’s fast – if he’s on the field, good things are going to happen.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Acl#Acc Defensive Rookie
