ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Former Georgia Bulldog Brenton Cox, UGA fans feud on Twitter

By Palmer Thombs about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ejiMo_0h8BY64b00
JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 27: Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Brenton Cox (1) looks on during the game between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 27, 2018 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Georgia Bulldog outside linebacker Brenton Cox, now on the opposite side of the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party rivalry matchup against Florida, had something to say for his old team on Twitter over the weekend. Cox, who spent one year at Georgia before transferring out of Athens prior to the 2019 season, quote tweeted the official Georgia Football account’s video of the Bulldogs in practice, telling his former teammates they “better get ready for me.” That sparked a feud between Cox and fans on social media Saturday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljuDz_0h8BY64b00

Georgia fans immediately filled the responses of Cox’s tweet, including a video of him being outrun by Bulldog quarterback Stetson Bennett in last year’s 34-7 Georgia win. The Bulldogs would go on to win the National Championship while Florida finished with a losing record including a 2-6 mark in the SEC.

Cox took note of that and made it known that he had better stats than anybody on Georgia’s defense last season. Cox led the Gators with 14.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks, more than the 10.5 tackle for loss (Nakobe Dean) and 6.5 sack (Robert Beal) marks that led Georgia in 2021.

“I had foot surgery 1 month before the season and still had more sacks and TFL’s than they WHOLE defense… not to be cocky, stating the stats and the facts. u Digg”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vors8_0h8BY64b00

Both tweets have since been deleted, but screenshots are included above.

That wasn’t all from Cox though. After the since deleted tweets, he took to highlights. The first clip he tweeted came on one of three tackles that he made in the 2021 installment of the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. James Cook picked up a couple of yards before being brought down by Cox. The second came from 2020 when Florida beat Georgia, the Gators’ only win over the Bulldogs since 2016, when he flushed D’wan Mathis out of the pocket on 3rd and 4 and a tackle that he made on Stetson Bennett for no gain. Mathis would scramble for a gain of two before picking up the first down on 4th and 1.

This isn’t the first time that Brenton Cox has stirred the pot with Georgia fans. Earlier this offseason, he reposted to his Instagram story a post from the Florida Football account in anticipation of the October matchup between Georgia and Florida, “We go kill them dawgs Animal cruelty.”

The Gators and Bulldogs will meet in Jacksonville, Fla. at TIAA Bank Stadium on October 29th at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Georgia has won four of the last five meetings and leads the all-time series 53-44-2. Florida will be coached by first year head coach Billy Napier, who comes to Gainesville from Louisiana Lafayette, while Georgia head coach Kirby Smart enters his seventh season with the program having four SEC Eastern Division titles, two appearances in the College Football Playoffs and one National Championship to his name.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
AthlonSports.com

Former Alabama Player Names The Loss That Brought Nick Saban To Tears

Nick Saban doesn't show emotion very often. When he does, he's either red in the face and screaming at a player or smiling while holding a championship trophy. But has the Alabama head coach ever been brought to tears by the sport?. According to former Alabama football player Christian Jones,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gainesville, GA
State
Florida State
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Jacksonville, GA
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
James Cook
On3.com

Several Michigan freshmen 'popping' in practice, will play this year

Michigan started fall camp a week ago in preparation for the Sept. 3 opener with Colorado State, with all classes participating. Yesterday, head coach Jim Harbaugh joined Jon Jansen on the In the Trenches podcast to discuss the first several practices, singling out a few standouts — including a freshman in running back C.J Stokes who is “going to be good,” he said.
ANN ARBOR, MI
AOL Corp

Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'

KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Bulldog#Uga#American Football#Bulldogs#Sec#Gators#Tfl
On3.com

Tyler Van Dyke dismisses the idea of week one scheduling being important

The Miami Hurricanes open the season against Bethune-Cookman University, an FCS squad that looks a little bit different than their week one opponent last year in SEC champion Alabama. Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was asked if it’s better to have an opponent like and FCS program week one in order ‘work out the kinks’ versus playing a school like Alabama.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already

Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
On3.com

New commitment! FSU lands Georgia defensive tackle Tavion Gadson

Florida State’s run of massive big men in the trenches continued Thursday as Georgia defensive lineman Tavion Gadson committed to the Seminoles. The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder from Savannah, Ga., announced his decision just about six weeks after his official visit to FSU. “From the beginning, Florida State made me feel...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
On3.com

Todd Monken not buying narrative of offense having to carry defense

The nation-wide notion surrounding Georgia Football entering the 2022 season goes something like this: “The defense is losing a lot of players and is going to take a step back. The offense returns the starting quarterback from a National Championship winning team along with the majority of his weapons from that team. Therefore, the offense is going to have to carry the defense in 2022.” Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken doesn’t buy into that.
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy