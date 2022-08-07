Former Georgia Bulldog Brenton Cox, UGA fans feud on Twitter

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 27: Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Brenton Cox (1) looks on during the game between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 27, 2018 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Georgia Bulldog outside linebacker Brenton Cox, now on the opposite side of the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party rivalry matchup against Florida, had something to say for his old team on Twitter over the weekend. Cox, who spent one year at Georgia before transferring out of Athens prior to the 2019 season, quote tweeted the official Georgia Football account’s video of the Bulldogs in practice, telling his former teammates they “better get ready for me.” That sparked a feud between Cox and fans on social media Saturday night.

Georgia fans immediately filled the responses of Cox’s tweet, including a video of him being outrun by Bulldog quarterback Stetson Bennett in last year’s 34-7 Georgia win. The Bulldogs would go on to win the National Championship while Florida finished with a losing record including a 2-6 mark in the SEC.

Cox took note of that and made it known that he had better stats than anybody on Georgia’s defense last season. Cox led the Gators with 14.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks, more than the 10.5 tackle for loss (Nakobe Dean) and 6.5 sack (Robert Beal) marks that led Georgia in 2021.

“I had foot surgery 1 month before the season and still had more sacks and TFL’s than they WHOLE defense… not to be cocky, stating the stats and the facts. u Digg”

Both tweets have since been deleted, but screenshots are included above.

That wasn’t all from Cox though. After the since deleted tweets, he took to highlights. The first clip he tweeted came on one of three tackles that he made in the 2021 installment of the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. James Cook picked up a couple of yards before being brought down by Cox. The second came from 2020 when Florida beat Georgia, the Gators’ only win over the Bulldogs since 2016, when he flushed D’wan Mathis out of the pocket on 3rd and 4 and a tackle that he made on Stetson Bennett for no gain. Mathis would scramble for a gain of two before picking up the first down on 4th and 1.

This isn’t the first time that Brenton Cox has stirred the pot with Georgia fans. Earlier this offseason, he reposted to his Instagram story a post from the Florida Football account in anticipation of the October matchup between Georgia and Florida, “We go kill them dawgs Animal cruelty.”

The Gators and Bulldogs will meet in Jacksonville, Fla. at TIAA Bank Stadium on October 29th at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Georgia has won four of the last five meetings and leads the all-time series 53-44-2. Florida will be coached by first year head coach Billy Napier, who comes to Gainesville from Louisiana Lafayette, while Georgia head coach Kirby Smart enters his seventh season with the program having four SEC Eastern Division titles, two appearances in the College Football Playoffs and one National Championship to his name.