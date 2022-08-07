Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
KCCVB Launches Adventure Challenge Passport
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Convention and Visitors Bureau has launched the Adventure Challenge Passport, the latest in a series of free, digital passports called the Engage Kosciusko Digital Passport Program. The Adventure Challenge includes 14 of the top tourist attractions in Kosciusko County. By digitally checking in at...
Fort Wayne restaurant makes list of 100 best date spots in US
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse […]
hoosieragtoday.com
4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair
The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
Inside Indiana Business
Brewery coming to Fort Wayne’s long-vacant North River site
Illinois-based More Brewing Co. is looking to invest $6 million to build a two-story restaurant and brewery at the North River site in Fort Wayne, the city announced Monday. The project would be the first at North River, a site that previously housed an OmniSource metal recycling plant and has not been used since 2006.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. McArthur Counseling Center v. Christopher M. Cochran, $790.64. Elliott’s Heating and Air Conditioning v. Jose Cordero, $606.77. One Advantage LLC v. Beverly Hunsberger, $5,677.57. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. Debra Menchaca, $1,589.11. Sara...
inkfreenews.com
Dillinger Raid IV To Be Held Sep. 10 At Warsaw Old Jail Museum
WARSAW — He was here in 1934. Now he’s back. The Kosciusko County Historical Society will commemorate the 88th anniversary of John Dillinger’s infamous visit to the Lake City with the Dillinger Raid IV. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 10, at the Old Jail Museum, 121 N. Indiana St., Warsaw.
Fort Wayne couple’s love at first flight
Getting married at the airport may not be the first choice of a venue for many. One Fort Wayne couple, though, said they could not think of getting married anywhere else.
inkfreenews.com
Conrad Forks
Conrad C. Forks, 88, Warsaw, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows Care Center, Warsaw. Conrad was born July 8, 1934, in Fort Wayne, the son of (the late) Elmer and Ardice (Anglin) Forks. After high school, Conrad embarked on a military career that would last the next 20 years, serving his country proudly in the US Navy.
inkfreenews.com
Martha Scantlen
Martha Jane Scantlen, 93, Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, died at 3 p.m. Aug. 9, at her residence in North Manchester. She was born Nov. 22, 1928, Elkhart, to John and Isabel (Hardy) Chester. Martha was a graduate of the class of 1948 Coldwater High School, Coldwater, Mich. In her...
wibqam.com
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
Times-Bulletin
Van Wert Cinema expands to improve customer experience
VAN WERT — Van Wert Cinemas is expanding and rebranding itself as Triple Crown Cinema to provide a better experience for their community. The owners, Donna and Rod Saunders, showcased the planned changes in addition to recently added state of the art technology. “During COVID, we took the advantage...
inkfreenews.com
Jon Shopoff
Jon Peter Shopoff, 79, Fort Wayne, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. He was born April 18, 1943. He owned and operated Shopoff’s Drive-In, Syracuse. Jon is survived by his daughter, Marna Shopoff, Indianapolis; his two grandchildren; and siblings, Carl Shopoff, Virginia Hoover and Robert Shopoff, all of Fort Wayne.
inkfreenews.com
Friday’s Summer Concert Series Features High Life
WARSAW — As part of Warsaw’s Summer Concert Series, High Life will be performing from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Central Park Plaza, Warsaw. This free concert, featuring jazz and rhythm music, is a perfect opportunity to spend time with the family, enjoy familiar tunes and experience new types of performances.
inkfreenews.com
Rosita Kaminski — PENDING
Rosita Marie Kaminski, 64, Columbia City, died at 10:58 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home.
WNDU
INDOT investing $250 million into road projects in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Could a bypass be in Bristol’s future?. Preliminary discussions are underway according to INDOT’s Brad McNair. “Originally, we were looking at doing a pavement replacement project on State Road 120, and State Road 15,” McNair said. “The town of Bristol, Elkhart County, and MACOG have engaged us in looking at alternatives to re-route State Road 15 to avoid that heavy truck traffic downtown.”
WANE-TV
Former Harvester employee remembers ‘The Scout’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Harvester Homecoming Festival returned Saturday to the Summit City. The festival celebrated the history of Harvester and Navistar in the city of Fort Wayne. An off-road vehicle called “The Scout” was featured during the event. The event also honored former employees...
WANE-TV
US 30 open again after crash outside New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on U.S. 30 outside New Haven shut down the highway for several hours on Wednesday. According to INDOT, the crash happened on U.S. 30 eastbound at Doyle Road, less than a mile east of the Interstate 469 interchange. No details on the crash, or injuries, has been reported yet.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crash causes U.S. 30 lanes to shut down Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A crash on U.S. 30 causes backups Wednesday evening. At Doyle Rd., officials say there is an accident where all lanes are blocked for the next hour and a half. At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles were involved and...
inkfreenews.com
Lake City Bank Announces Two Promotions
WARSAW — Lake City Bank recently announced two new promotions. Karla J. Kroll has been promoted to assistant vice president, loan systems support officer. In this position, Kroll manages, develops and implements commercial lending tools and works with business units and third-party partners to provide the best solutions for the bank and its customers. She has been with the bank for 23 years.
inkfreenews.com
Schrock Ballpark Nearing Completion
SYRACUSE — The playground is installed, the surfacing work is done with just a cement pad yet to be installed. The fields are mostly graded with some work still to be done on the youth football field. Such was the progress report on Schrock Fields the Syracuse Park Board heard during its regular meeting Monday night, Aug. 8.
