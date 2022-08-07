NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on U.S. 30 outside New Haven shut down the highway for several hours on Wednesday. According to INDOT, the crash happened on U.S. 30 eastbound at Doyle Road, less than a mile east of the Interstate 469 interchange. No details on the crash, or injuries, has been reported yet.

NEW HAVEN, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO