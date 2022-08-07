Greg McElroy on Tennessee offense: It has the potential to be unstoppable

Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

was one of the stories of the season in the SEC. Under new coach Josh Heupel, the Vols turned things around and became a dynamite offense while getting back on the positive side of .500 for the year. The player responsible for a lot of that success? Quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Now, heading into his second season as a Volunteer and his fifth in college altogether, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy believes the super-senior is primed for another step up.

Over on the Always College Football Podcast, he explained why:

“Difficult to replicate statistically the success he had last year. 31-3 (TD: INT ratio), threw for nearly 3,000 yards. Didn’t even start every game. But that offense took flight when Hendon Hooker was thrust into the lineup against Pitt after their starting quarterback went down with an injury. Had an ankle injury, next thing you know: Hendon Hooker runs out. And my goodness, did this team really rally around this young man.”

McElroy went on, explain how much the deep passing game improved once Hooker took over the job.

“He’s got great athleticism, you know. He can run. But what was most impressive last year is: Joe Milton was the starter of the first couple of games. My goodness, how many long foul balls were there? He was constantly throwing them over receivers’ heads. And most of the time, it wasn’t even by five, six yards. It was like 10, 12, 15 yards when he was overthrowing these wide receivers. Insert Hendon Hooker into the lineup, they started to connect on at least two of those throws per game that Milton was missing. That, often knowing that’s the deep ball, had often resulted in 14 points.”

Bringing Hooker back was obviously huge. So just imagine the potential he and top target Cedric Tillman have as a duo with a year of experience already, says McElroy.

“If Hendon Hooker can continue to excel down the field, while also making great decisions in the pre-snap, this offense has a chance, with the pieces they’ve added on the perimeter — you know you got [Cedric] Tiillman out there, one of the best receivers in America coming back — this offense could be legitimately unstoppable.”

Now that Hooker is safely the starter, Greg McElroy looks for a more confident version of the QB to take even more strides in 2022.

“We’ve talked about what Tennessee has to do better: run the football. Passing game, I’m not concerned about it, partly because I like Hendon Hooker so much. Expect him to have a huge leap this year. Remember last year man, he was in a quarterback competition, at one point he was No. 3 in a three-way quarterback derby. Well, when he was given his shot, he made the most of it. Now, he’s not looking over his shoulder, he’s purely looking ahead. And you can expect him to take the next step as a starting quarterback and as a leader here in year No. 2.”