ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Greg McElroy on Tennessee offense: It has the potential to be unstoppable

By Alex Weber about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J9uIc_0h8BXpEU00
Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

was one of the stories of the season in the SEC. Under new coach Josh Heupel, the Vols turned things around and became a dynamite offense while getting back on the positive side of .500 for the year. The player responsible for a lot of that success? Quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Now, heading into his second season as a Volunteer and his fifth in college altogether, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy believes the super-senior is primed for another step up.

Over on the Always College Football Podcast, he explained why:

“Difficult to replicate statistically the success he had last year. 31-3 (TD: INT ratio), threw for nearly 3,000 yards. Didn’t even start every game. But that offense took flight when Hendon Hooker was thrust into the lineup against Pitt after their starting quarterback went down with an injury. Had an ankle injury, next thing you know: Hendon Hooker runs out. And my goodness, did this team really rally around this young man.”

McElroy went on, explain how much the deep passing game improved once Hooker took over the job.

“He’s got great athleticism, you know. He can run. But what was most impressive last year is: Joe Milton was the starter of the first couple of games. My goodness, how many long foul balls were there? He was constantly throwing them over receivers’ heads. And most of the time, it wasn’t even by five, six yards. It was like 10, 12, 15 yards when he was overthrowing these wide receivers. Insert Hendon Hooker into the lineup, they started to connect on at least two of those throws per game that Milton was missing. That, often knowing that’s the deep ball, had often resulted in 14 points.”

Bringing Hooker back was obviously huge. So just imagine the potential he and top target Cedric Tillman have as a duo with a year of experience already, says McElroy.

“If Hendon Hooker can continue to excel down the field, while also making great decisions in the pre-snap, this offense has a chance, with the pieces they’ve added on the perimeter — you know you got [Cedric] Tiillman out there, one of the best receivers in America coming back — this offense could be legitimately unstoppable.”

Now that Hooker is safely the starter, Greg McElroy looks for a more confident version of the QB to take even more strides in 2022.

“We’ve talked about what Tennessee has to do better: run the football. Passing game, I’m not concerned about it, partly because I like Hendon Hooker so much. Expect him to have a huge leap this year. Remember last year man, he was in a quarterback competition, at one point he was No. 3 in a three-way quarterback derby. Well, when he was given his shot, he made the most of it. Now, he’s not looking over his shoulder, he’s purely looking ahead. And you can expect him to take the next step as a starting quarterback and as a leader here in year No. 2.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll

The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
AthlonSports.com

Former Alabama Player Names The Loss That Brought Nick Saban To Tears

Nick Saban doesn't show emotion very often. When he does, he's either red in the face and screaming at a player or smiling while holding a championship trophy. But has the Alabama head coach ever been brought to tears by the sport?. According to former Alabama football player Christian Jones,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Cale Gundy's Daughter Appears To Respond To Brent Venables

The daughter of former Oklahoma Sooners football coach Cale Gundy appears to have responded to Brent Venables' statement on Twitter. Sunday night, Gundy announced his resignation from the program. The former Sooners quarterback had been coaching in Norman for more than two decades. He said he resigned because he said a word he should "never" say during a team meeting.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Mcelroy
Person
Josh Heupel
247Sports

Get to know JUCO big man Kalifa Sakho

South Plains Community College big man Kalifa Sakho has started to see his recruitment expand. The 7-foot big man from France averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Sakho’s head coach at South Plains CC, coach Hayden Sowers talked on his game. “Kalifa will graduate from...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Sec#Vols#Espn
The Spun

Alabama Reportedly Adds Game To 2024 Football Schedule

The Crimson Tide have reportedly filled their fourth and final non-conference slot for the 2024 season. According to the Tuscaloosa News, Alabama "is scheduled to face Mercer on Nov. 16, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, per the contract signed in February 2019." Mercer is an FCS school that went 7-3 under Drew...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football Analyst Names The Most "Hated" Team Ever

With the college football season just a few weeks away, one analyst decided to name the most-hated teams since 1985. From the Reggie Bush-led USC Trojans in 2005 to the Jameis Winston-led Florida State Seminoles in 2014, there have been plenty of hated teams in college football. However, only one...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already

Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy