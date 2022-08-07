Senate GOP blocks $35-a-month cap on insulin in sweeping reconciliation bill

that's what they do when it comes to the real Americans they don't care about us show me one time they did it for the people and not corporate America and the wealthy
..I am an RN. I witness the financial strain that the cost of insulin puts families through every day. This is a life saving medication. This medication cannot be skipped. Everyone should have access to life saving necessary medication at an affordable price. I don't care if you are 5 years old or 100 years old. Insulin is not a luxury. It is necessary, and everyone should be able to afford to get what they NEED to live. It is just disgraceful that this is what our county has become. We are a 3rd world country.
vote them out of office people are forging insolent to eat and pay bills. But like the Republicans say Thoughts and prayers..
